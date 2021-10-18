franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

As a value-minded investor, I’m generally not too fond of big run-ups in the market. That’s because I’d rather purchase stocks at reasonable or low prices. Over time, however, I’ve not to mind these market moves as much, because I’ve found that there are bargains to be had in both bull and bear markets alike. In essence, it’s a market for stocks rather than the stock market.

Those who follow the healthcare sector may know that it is currently out of favor with the market. This has resulted in relative undervaluation of a number of pharmaceutical names. This brings me to the durable drug distribution space, which, unlike drug companies, don’t have to contend with patent cliffs and heavy R&D spend. In this article, I’m focused on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and highlight why it’s a deep value Buy at present, so let’s get started.

Why CAH Is A Buy

Cardinal Health is one of the Big 3 drug distributors, sitting behind peers McKesson (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC). It’s been around for 50 years and operates in over 40 countries. Beyond medicines, CAH also manufactures and distributes medical products used in hospitals and clinics, and laboratory supplies. To gain an understanding of the scope of CAH, it generated $162 billion of revenue over the trailing 12 months.

The drug distribution business is notorious for having low margins, as reflected by CAH’s 1.1% operating margin over the past 12 months. Notably, the low margins actually serve as a moat to protect the 3 incumbents, who collectively control around 90% of the drug distribution market. That’s because it takes a big economy of scale to make this business profitable, and this serves as a deterrent to new entrants.

CAH has seen material share price weakness since August, dropping from the $60-level to $48.54 at present. It appears that general weakness in healthcare stocks has further pressured CAH’s stock price down below the $50 support level that it had seen in the August and September timeframe. As seen below, CAH now carries an RSI score of 37.6 indicating that it’s approaching oversold territory.

(Source: StockCharts)

At the same time, this has pushed up CAH’s dividend yield to 4%, which sits at near historical highs over the past decade. While the dividend 5-year CAGR is just 3.2%, it does come with a very safe payout ratio of just 33.7%. It’s also worth noting that CAH is a dividend aristocrat, with 33 years of annual raises under its belt.

(Source: YCharts)

Of course, no dividend aristocrat is going to fall from the graces of the market without having near-term challenges to work through. While revenue grew by 16% YoY during the fiscal fourth quarter (ended June 2021), operating earnings dropped by 40% YoY. With the pharmaceutical segment profit flat compared to last year, the decline in operating earnings was driven by a Medical segment loss of $63 million during the fourth quarter, due to an inventory reserve on certain PPE products, and elevated supply chain costs.

I see the market reaction on CAH’s stock price as being over-the-top, as the aforementioned inventory reserve is more of a one-time event rather than a reflection of weakness in the run-rate business. Plus, while supply costs should remain elevated during the first half of CAH’s current FY 2022, management recently noted in September that these pressures are expected to ease in the second half of this fiscal year.

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic around CAH’s business, as it recently extended its pharmaceutical distribution agreements with CVS Health (CVS), and identified $250 million of additional cost savings opportunities. Management anticipates mid-single digit normalized growth in the Pharma segment, and high-single digit normalized growth in Medical. This is to be driven by tailwinds in specialty, at-home, and nuclear segments, as the CEO noted during the Q&A session of the September Global Healthcare Conference:

So, as you think about our portfolio to your question, we really see specialty, at-home, nuclear, medical services and outcomes, those five areas are businesses that together should drive double-digit revenue and profit growth for us in FY2022 and beyond, because they really have a lot of favorable industry trends. They’re very complimentary to our core businesses. They have specialized offerings and they take advantage of the breadth and scale and their margin accretive for us. So those are some of the areas I would mention off the top.

Meanwhile, CAH maintains a strong BBB rated balance sheet, with $3.4 billion in cash on hand, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 1.19x, sitting well below the 3.0x safe level that I prefer. In addition, I see management as exercising financial discipline as the net debt has been steadily reduced since 2018, from $7.3B to $3.3B at present.

I also see management has been shareholder-friendly, as it expects to repurchase between $500M to $1B worth of shares during FY 2022. Assuming $750M at the midpoint, this would be enough to buy back an impressive 5.4% of CAH’s shares at the current price of $48.54. Based on CAH’s forward PE of 8.35, the company could achieve a 12% earnings yield simply by repurchasing shares.

As such, I see CAH as being deeply undervalued at the current price. With a forward PE of 8.35, CAH is trading well below its normal PE of 13.6 over the past decade. At this valuation, one would expect for CAH’s earnings to stagnate, but that doesn’t appear to be the case, as analysts expect 5-9% annual EPS growth over the next 2 years.

Analysts have an average price target of $57 and Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $55. This implies a 17-21% one-year total return, including dividends.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Cardinal Health’s share price has been beaten down due to what I see as being one-time events and near-term challenges that the company can work through. Long-term, I would expect for the business to resume growth, driven by opportunities in several areas. Meanwhile, CAH maintains a strong and improving balance sheet with a well-covered and high dividend yield by historical standards.

CAH could also return significant value to shareholders simply by repurchasing shares, which management plans to do. In the current environment, shareholders are hard-pressed to find deep value opportunities with forward growth prospects and a high and very safe dividend, and CAH just may be one of them. CAH is a Buy.