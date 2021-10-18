Scott Olson/Getty Images News

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is acquiring Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) which creates new revenue opportunities in iGaming and can accelerate the firm's commercial expansion. The acquisition creates upside in shares of DraftKings because the firm's revenue growth is undervalued.

Why DraftKings is a buy on the drop

DraftKings is in a buy-the-drop situation. The online sports betting platform is growing rapidly and, in August, announced the acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company with annual revenues of about $100M. DraftKings is set to acquire GNOG for $1.56B (Source: merger release). The transaction, reported to be completed in Q1'22, implies an all-stock contribution from DraftKings, meaning no cash will be exchanged between the two businesses. Shareholders of the acquiring company will own 93.4% of the pro-forma company once the deal is wrapped up.

DraftKings is acquiring GNOG in a bid to grow its iGaming presence and to profit from Golden Nugget's in-house live dealer operations. The acquisition allows DraftKings to grow its user base by 5M people, which is the current size of Golden Nugget's customer base. Besides obvious commercial benefits, the transaction is said to result in reduced platform costs and a better deployment of technology. In financial terms, DraftKings expects to lift $300M in synergies off the acquisition… which is poised to lower the betting firm's losses.

(Source: DraftKings)

DraftKings is about 14 times larger than Golden Nugget regarding market valuation and 11 times larger regarding revenues...

Data by YCharts

Since Golden Nugget generated $58.4M in revenues in the first six months of this year, 87% of which are gaming-related, the acquisition will add about 10% in revenues to DraftKings revenue line. In the first six months of FY 2021, the firm generated $609.9M in revenues from its betting platform. DraftKings's business growth accelerated during the pandemic as more people stayed home and had more time to bet online, resulting in a 3.8X increase in revenues over the year-earlier period. In the second quarter, DraftKings generated $297.6M in revenues, showing a factor increase of 4.2X. However, DraftKings is not profitable and generated a significant loss in Q2'21 and H1'21 of $305.5M and $651.9M. DraftKings is not expected to be profitable until FY 2026.

(Source: DraftKings)

DraftKings is acquiring Golden Nugget at a 7.6 enterprise-value-to-revenue factor (based off of FY 2022 expected revenues). DraftKings' revenue multiplier factor is higher than Golden Nugget's factor, which implies the acquisition of cheaper revenue growth.

(Source: DraftKings)

Because of the acquisition and additional iGaming growth, I estimate that DraftKings can grow 10% faster than sales estimates indicate. The market projects $1.77B in revenues for FY 2022 and $2.43B in revenues for FY 2023, which implies a P-S ratio of 11 for next year and a P-S ratio of 8 for the year after that. The FY 2022 derived P-S ratio of 11 implies a 25% discount to DraftKings's September valuation.

Data by YCharts

Based off of $1.95B in revenues for FY 2022 (10% increase over expectations due to the acquisition), DraftKings has a P-S ratio of 10. Businesses that go through rapid periods of revenue acceleration have high sales multiplier factors, and this applies to DKNG also. Sales are projected to grow 30% annually from FY 2021 to FY 2026.

DraftKings FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Sales $1.29 Billion $1.77 Billion $2.43 billion YoY Growth 109.17% 37.56% 37.62% P-S Ratio 15.18x 11.04x 8.02x

(Source: Author)

Revenue estimates are also rising...

Data by YCharts

Risks with DraftKings

DraftKings operates in a high-risk industries, iGaming and sports betting… which are highly regulated. Regulators may decide to limit or ban sports betting in the future which poses a long-term challenge to DraftKings' business model.

From a commercial perspective, DraftKings is in a period of rapid revenue acceleration and a post-pandemic return to normal life may put a brake on this growth. DraftKings will have to show profits in the future or at least reign in its losses significantly to justify its valuation. In the first six months of 2021, DraftKings lost more money in its operations than it generated in revenues, and this situation requires improvement. I believe the Golden Nugget acquisition, and the synergies that come with it, will push DraftKings into a more profitable direction.

Final thoughts

DraftKings is in a buy-the-drop situation: DKNG has fallen after the acquisition announcement - which is normal - but DraftKings's revenue potential is undervalued and 30% annual revenue growth is undervalued. The acquisition of Golden Nugget will drive additional growth in the iGaming industry and help DraftKings to lower its losses.