Thesis: Upscale Hotels Weighed Down By Debt

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) owns and operates 36 hotels primarily in urban coastal and beach resort areas like New York City, Washington DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and a few markets on the West Coast.

Half of HT's hotels by room count would fall into the category of "luxury/lifestyle" properties (i.e. "upper upscale"), while 30% are "upscale" and 20% "upper midscale."

Though the hotel portfolio does include some mainstream brand names like Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Home2 Suites, and TownePlace Suites, about half of its hotels (though only a third of its rooms) are luxury resorts (e.g. Ritz-Carlton, Westin) or high-end boutique hotels (e.g. the Parrot Key in Key West or the Rittenhouse in Philadelphia).

HT's portfolio of hotels should benefit from the steady return of business travelers but even more so by vacationers with high incomes that came out of the pandemic better off than they went into it.

That said, HT went into COVID-19 heavily leveraged, and it is now emerging from the pandemic still heavily leveraged. Only in June did the REIT finally produce cash flow at the corporate level again.

It could be a while before shares of HT's common stock pay dividends again, and even when they do, the dividend will not be particularly safe due to the high debt load. However, HT's preferred equity stocks are high-yielding and have a little bit of upside to par value. For those interested in HT, the preferreds are probably the best way for all but the most daring investors to participate.

Where HT Stood Midyear

HT's portfolio had an average occupancy of 56% in the second quarter, but occupancy rose to 72% at the end of the quarter. The average daily rate during the quarter was $209.

In June, average daily rates came in less than 13% below their June 2019 levels. So the ADRs have been creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels. That is a good sign. Demand is not so weak that HT has had to keep its rates at depressed levels.

HT's 44% gross profit margin in the second quarter compares to 36% in Q1. The REIT's EBITDA margin has climbed as well: 26% in Q2 compared to 10% in Q1 and -74% in Q2 2020 (the worst part of the pandemic when most hotels were completely empty).

Two of HT's Florida hotels, Parrot Key and Cadillac Hotel, performed particularly well in the second quarter, together generating $7 million in EBITDA at a weighted average EBITDA margin of 51%. Both are outperforming their Q2 2019 number significantly.

Of course, these two hotels are heavily geared toward vacationers, not business travelers. Even so, it gives some hope that HT's other hotels will make a full recovery and push past their 2019 numbers eventually.

Indeed, from April through July, we find a fairly steady upward climb for HT's hotel portfolio in terms of occupancy, revenue per average room, and average daily rates, as we see below.

Source: HT Q2 2021 Presentation

Of course, this only considers the hotels that remain. HT sold about 10% of its properties by room count this year in order to fund its cash burn. In early January, it announced the sale of the Courtyard San Diego for $64.5 million. And in March, HT sold the Residence Inn Coconut Grove in Florida for $31 million as well as the Capitol Hill Hotel in DC and the Holiday Inn Express in Boston for a total of $58 million. In addition, the REIT sold the Duane Street Hotel in NYC in May for $18 million.

Source: HT Q2 2021 Presentation

These five property sales raised $196.5 million at a cap rate of 7.5% based on 2019 operating results. All things considered, a 7.5% cap rate based on pre-pandemic performance does not signify that HT had to sell properties at fire sale prices.

Actually, HT's net dispositions have been going on for a while. After hitting a peak of total assets in 2017, the REIT's portfolio size stagnated and then began declining in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, HT has also had to raise some new debt this year (which we'll address below). Though HT began cash flowing again on the property level in January, due to the heavy corporate debt load, it was not until June that cash flow returned (barely) at the corporate level.

Source: HT Q2 2021 Presentation

Let's try to grasp the magnitude of HT's debt.

Highly Levered Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2, total debt stood at around $1.112 billion, compared to $1.858 billion in gross asset value.

Debt makes up 60% of enterprise value. If you add preferred equity in there, debt and preferreds make up an incredible 75% of enterprise value.

The good news is that total debt in Q2 2021 of $1.112 billion is down about 7% from total debt of $1.196 billion at the end of 2020. The bad news is that the one type of debt that increased was unsecured notes to the tune of $150 million at an interest rate of 9.5% (4.75% cash plus 4.75% payment-in-kind).

To give an idea of debt to normalized operating earnings, Q2 net debt to 2019 EBITDA sits at 6.95x. Using annualized Q2 EBITDA, however, net debt to EBITDA still remains sky-high at 15.2x.

This is a tremendous debt load, made worse by the fact that HT's portfolio is five properties short of where it stood in 2019. In other words, even if all of HT's current properties returned to their 2019 EBITDA levels, HT's debt to EBITDA will likely end up higher than it was in 2019.

Moreover, annualized Q2 EBITDA of $73.2 million just barely covers 2020's full-year interest expenses of $53.3 million at a 1.37x interest coverage ratio. While I do not know what full-year 2021 interest expenses will be, I doubt they will change drastically from 2020's number.

If we add in annual preferred dividends of $24.2 million, we arrive at annualized interest plus preferred dividends of $77.5 million. In the three months of the second quarter taken together, EBITDA still did not cover fixed expenses. Recall from the chart above that it was only in June that EBITDA broke into cash flow territory at the corporate level, producing $300,000 for that month.

Perhaps the dismal state of HT's balance sheet is why company directors as well as the Chief Financial Officer have been selling shares this year.

Source: FinViz

Notice that the CFO has sold hundreds of thousands of dollars of common stock this year. Not exactly a sign of insider confidence.

To be fair, though, note that brothers Jay Shah (the CEO) and Neil Shah (President and COO) purchased millions of dollars' worth of common stock last year at low single-digit stock prices. It is the family business for them, as it was started by their father Hasu Shah in 1984 and is named after their mother. Clearly, they are very motivated, for both financial and legacy-related reasons, to see the company succeed in the long run.

This point is the only redeeming light that gives me any interest in the REIT at all. However, the common stock has many problems, not least of which are the debt and lack of dividend (which may not return for quite a while), so I would prefer to look at the preferred equity as a way to gain exposure to HT's recovering cash flows.

Preferred Equity

HT has three classes of preferred stock:

Preferred Stock Series Yield At Par Value Current Yield Call Date Series C ( NYSE: HT.PC 6.875% 6.9% 3/6/2018 Series D ( NYSE: HT.PD 6.5% 6.57% 5/31/2021 Series E ( NYSE: HT.PE 6.5% 6.57% 11/7/2021

In the first quarter of this year, HT declared dividends on all three of its preferred equity series amounting to all accrued and unpaid dividends for Q2 through Q4 2020 as well as Q1 2021. All quarterly preferred dividends have kept up to date since then.

As long as the recovery for HT's hotel portfolio continues as it has been over the course of this year, the safety of HT's preferred stock dividends should become safer and safer over time.

HT.PC's yield is the highest, but it would also be the first series to be called, or redeemed, for that reason. The call date has already passed, so management can redeem these preferred shares at any time. Although it likely won't happen anytime soon, as HT is already pretty cash-strapped as it is. Even 6.875% is lower than the total interest rate paid on HT's most recent debt issuance, and thus it may make sense to keep HT.PC around for a while even after HT stabilizes.

HT.PD's call date has likewise passed, but it has a lower yield at par and would not likely be the first series to be redeemed.

Lastly, HT.PE's call date is coming up in less than a month but, again, likely won't be redeemed anytime soon. This is the class of HT preferreds that I own, purchased at an average cost per share of $15.76 during the pandemic.