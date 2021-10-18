Orientfootage/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) is a closed‐end term fund that seeks high current income, with a secondary objective of preservation of capital. The fund invests primarily in diversified portfolios or loans and high yield corporate bonds. BGB holds on average about 80% of its balance in leveraged loans (both first and second lien), with an approximate 20% allocation to fixed high yield. In that respect, in its fact sheet it benchmarks its performance to a blended 75% S&P / LSTA Leveraged Loan Index, 25% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Index benchmark. What is particular about this fund is its limited term, with BGB set to dissolve on or about September 15, 2027, absent shareholder approval to extend such term. The fund is set up akin to a two tranche CLO, where the underlying portfolio is an 80/20 leveraged loan/high yield bond blend and the senior tranche is represented by the TRS/Repo financing. Blackstone charges very significant management fees, which stand on the high side for the space and the fund has seen a significant NAV erosion throughout the years (approximately -2.75% per year NAV erosion). This vehicle is not suited for a buy-and-hold investor despite its middle of the road 4%+ total return since inception. Due to the high leverage the fund has very deep and protracted drawdowns which make it a better choice as a cyclical trade (buy only on a credit spread widening event). I do not find the 2027 term feature that helpful either, since the fund has a very high annual portfolio turnover (>70%) thus negating the benefits we can see in investment grade term bond funds which have static portfolios and thus give investors the true "hold-to-maturity" benefit. If you are holding this name, it is feasible to have a small allocation here, but for new investors a 5-7% retracement is advisable as an acceptable entry point.

CEF Metrics

This section details some CEF metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 36%

On the high side for the CEF space.

Expense Ratio: 3.15%

very high.

high management fee, coupled with cost of funds

Manager: Blackstone

Premier leading asset manager.

Yield: 6.18%

Average for the loan asset class.

Discount/Z-Spread: -4.97%/1.27

The fund is trading at a discount.

The discount is not large enough based on historical statistics.

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

The fund currently has an above 85% allocation to senior secured loans:

Source: Blackstone

The loan portfolio is a blend of first lien and second lien loans, mostly residing in the B2 bucket (single-B S&P equivalent):

Source: Blackstone

The fund has a balanced credit risk approach with the concentration being in the B2 bucket, versus other credit funds which are overweight B3 (i.e. equivalent of B-) and CCC credits.

BGB is also pursuing a bit of a concentrated allocation in certain industries, with "Electronics/Electric' and "Business Equipment and Services" being the preferred ones:

Source: Blackstone

From a fundamental perspective, leveraged loans are set to continue to perform well with expected default rates continuing to be at extremely low levels:

Source: KDPAM

Portfolio Composition - Market Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the BGB portfolio that relate to market risk - i.e. fluctuations in risk-free rates and credit spreads that can cause upward or downward pressure on the BGB portfolio NAV.

Given the low bucket of high yield bonds, amply compensated by the floating nature of the underlying leveraged loans, the fund has a low duration of 0.53 years. This means that the price of the loans and the NAV of BGB will be only slightly affected negatively by a rise in interest rates as the Fed starts tapering asset purchases and starts raising interest rates.

The main risk in this fund is the credit spread risk. As we can see from the below graph, underlying leveraged loans credit spreads are at historical lows:

Source: KDPAM

Past instances of credit spread widening (i.e. instances of market risk-off events) have seen the NAV being very significantly impacted with substantial drawdowns, with 2015 being a prime example:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Returns

Given Fed taper discussions and imminent higher rates, let us have a look at how the fund performed during a similar period of Fed balance sheet taper and rising interest rates, namely 2013-2014:

Source: Seeking Alpha

During the past tapering environment the fund was flat on a total return perspective for most of 2013/2014 and then lost substantial value during the late 2015 oil induced credit spread widening environment. Basically at the end of 2015 you would have lost 20% (dividend included) to just hold this name for three years.

The fund has very deep drawdowns - one can see that the "since inception" total return dropped to deep negative territory during the Covid crisis. These sorts of very volatile returns are characteristic of what I call cyclical funds, funds with very high leverage. They are not suitable as a buy and hold.

Source: Author

During the last Fed tightening cycle the fund had an extremely high number of months with negative total returns - 2015 is a prime example with two-thirds of the year seeing months with negative returns.

Source: Morningstar

Both the NAV and the fund price have been going down in the past decade in a nicely formed wave pattern. Do not buy a top of the wave. Wait for the next leg down in this cyclical fund.

Conclusion

The Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) is a nicely set-up 80/20 leveraged loans/high yield bonds fund. Coming from a premier asset manager, BGB benefits from the deep credit expertise that Blackstone has, but at the same time pays extremely high management fees in terms of AUM percentage. The fund has had decent but not spectacular 4%+ since inception total returns, but due to its leverage it has a high standard deviation of 12.2 (versus 4.81 for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) which is an unleveraged senior loan ETF). The fund also exhibits cyclicality with very deep drawdowns and recoveries that ultimately result in NAV erosion (the NAV never recovers to prior levels). This vehicle is best traded as a cyclical and the current price is not a good entry point.