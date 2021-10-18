NoDerog/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Short volatility strategies have long been a go-to for day traders wagering on tranquil markets. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) aptly provides money managers the tools required to navigate volatility.

A well-designed inverse ETF, it is one of around 40 volatility-linked products so abundantly present in today’s trading landscape. My outlook for the product remains neutral, as pitfalls abound – let us find out more.

Volatility has a deep and colorful history tracking back to academia, exchanges, and investment banks. The late 70s is an era that can fittingly be tracked back to volatility’s beginning when 3 visionary academics – Fischer Black, Robert C. Merton, and Myron Scholes developed the blueprints for efficiently calculating options prices.

The now pervasive Black Scholes model would win the 1997 Nobel Prize for economics. Yet little did these financial engineering gurus know that their relentless toil deriving options values with chalk and blackboard would lay the foundation to modern volatility.

It was not until the early 90s that the first true options-based volatility gauge – the CBOE Volatility Index would be developed. In 1992, the Chicago Board Options Exchange would recruit Robert E. Whaley – a passionate economics academic who would subsequently devise an options-based fear indicator, later to become the gold standard in tracking market jitters.

The index was readied originally to have REW as its ticker – but this was taken. From a shortlist of alternatives, Whaley opted for VIX – Wall Street’s volatility gauge was born.

VIX aims to determine the expected volatility of the US stock market over the following 30 days, as implied by options prices. The underpinning option pricing used to determine large swings in US equity markets can be directly linked back to Black, Merton & Scholes – those very models subsequently gave birth to the VIX.

Yet the index, made up of a plethora of intricate computations from underlying derivatives, remains intangible. In essence, this meant money managers could not effectively trade it. With fees to be made, Wall Street ultimately devised a solution – spurring the advancement of multiple volatility-linked investment products. This was the heyday for products such as SVXY.

However, it was the variance swap – a little-known derivative tracking UK market volatility, concocted by Michael Weber in the early 90s, that would spark the volatility revolution.

Variance swaps garnered remarkable notoriety during a period where the world economy was upended by a currency-based financial crisis in Asia and the implosion of Long Term Capital Management – a Greenwich hedge fund run by John Meriwether which included our options pricing gurus – Scholes & Merton on its board of directors. As financial markets spun out of control, the idea of trading volatility itself slowly became a reality.

2009 witnessed the arrival of the first volatility-linked investment product tracking VIX futures. In under a decade, there would be another 40 VIX-linked products showcased by almost every fund house, investment bank, and money manager out there.

By 2010 a Global Volatility Summit – an all-out hedge fund vol-fest – would become a staple in diaries of turmoil-tracking money managers. One such trader was Chris Cole, founder of Artemis Capital, who evoked the troubling repercussions of a possible future implosion of the $3B VIX linked-ETN market. We saw ripples in the industry during Volmageddon – a period during which multiple funds imploded – this however could proverbially be a drop in the water.

Chris’s basic tenet relates to the possible nefarious after-effects of volatility-linked products, which are both inputs and outputs for market-wide risk. A situation transpires where the volatility tail ends up figuratively wagging the market dog, possibly spelling its demise. This is the volatility landscape in which SVXY presently operates.

Product Synopsis

Over 40 products now populate the volatility niche. Long VIX set-ups such as iPath S&P 500 Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) provide exposure to VIX futures with an average maturity of one month. A distant cousin, ProShares Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (UVXY) beefs up risk with 1.5x leverage while remaining on the long side of the trade. Oppositely, our showcased ETF, SVXY, offers -0.5X inverse exposure to similar futures contracts.

SVXY is a simple wager on continued market tranquility, underpinned by a complex basket of derivatives. Effectively, as the VIX maintains tepid composure during periods of market normalcy, SVXY moves to the upside. This has broadly been the case over large periods of time.

VIX futures are typically in contango – represented by an upwards sloping term structure. In this instance, later-dated contracts are more expensive than nearer ones. This ultimately leads to the decline of long vol products implicitly designed to sell low (front dated contract) and buy high (backdated contract)

This self-destruct mechanism is flagrantly accentuated in long vol products such as VXX and UVXY with only reverse splits preventing them from tracking to zero. Additionally, this decay compounds in leveraged products such as UVXY with re-balancing putting an additional anchor on returns.

Total year-to-date returns SVXY (+48.54%)

SVXY effectively takes the other side of the trade. Unlike VXX and UVXY which are both long-volatility set-ups, SVXY is a slightly levered inverse ETF allowing investors to capitalize on market calm. ProShares Short VIX ETF rises as VIX volatility recedes. While SVXY is the epitome of the short volatility trade, troubles arise when market jitters emerge. Volatility spikes can be strikingly unpredictable, wiping out funds and destroying investor capital.

Bouts of market volatility that elevate the front-dated contract are kryptonite for the short volatility play. As a steepening of the front month of the term structure occurs (backwardation), the short volatility set-up starts being adversely impacted. The move can be so swift that it can annihilate funds within a few trading sessions, as observed during Volmageddon in 2018.

Product Structure

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF is one of the more exotic passive investment products on the market today. Marketed for over a decade, the short volatility play takes form as a commodities pool comprised of about $415M in assets under management. The product remains very much the realm of day traders taking a punctual risk during market calm or sophisticated investors looking to hedge out a basket of risky assets. It is not a buy-hold-and-come-back-in-10-years investment vehicle.

Fees remain hefty for passive investment products but less for exotic volatility plays (1.38%). Readily available options markets allow investors to tailor risk exposure to a given trading strategy. Given the short-term trading attributes of the ETF, the average daily volume remains high, particularly for passive investment instruments.

This product does resort to slight inverse leverage (-0.5x) and achieves this using over-the-counter derivatives. This is an important factor insofar as OTC derivatives imply the credit risk of a counter party and its ability to make good on its side of trade during periods of severe market instability. Counter party risk inherent in a lot of volatility products is a contributing factor to fund blow-ups.

Volmageddon

Nothing emphasizes a volatility-linked ETF’s explosive nature better than a period in February 2018 when the VIX doubled in a single session. Such explosive upside led to the disembowelment of numerous short VIX products such as Credit Suisse Velocity Shares Daily 2X VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV).

Before its delisting in July 2020, it was a leveraged short volatility play on steroids – a distant relative of today’s SVXY. During that chaotic day on February 5, 2018 – the VIX spiked 115% underlining how swift volatility spikes can rapidly eviscerate short-volatility set-ups.

Further falling-out would later occur during the aftermath. S&P Dow Jones indices eventually settled a $9M fine with the SEC after an in-depth volatility event postmortem.

As the VIX spiked, the S&P 500 VIX short-term futures index remained static during the hour proceeding market close due to an undisclosed auto-hold feature. This built-in failsafe led to the publication and dissemination of unreliable, static data for the short-term VIX index.

Following the investigation, the SEC found that the failure to provide correct data was a contributory factor to the implosion of multiple short-volatility passive investment vehicles. S&P Dow Jones Indices had strapped the aerospace equivalent of an MCAS to its rock star volatility index, preventing money management pilots from pulling up on the stick as their funds plummeted to Earth. It was a fear gauge catastrophe that would go down in the annals of financial history, also being the subject of a hit YouTube song entitled “VIX falling.”

August 1998 – Russia defaults on its sovereign debt March 2000 – Dotcom bubble starts to burst January 2006 – Market euphoria starts to build August 2007 – Credit crunch begins to rattle markets September 2008 – Lehman Brothers collapses, triggering the Great Financial Crisis May 2010 – Eurozone crisis begins August 2011 – Worries increase regarding Eurozone debt August 2015 - China devalues currency triggering a market correction

History has shown that capital markets are no stranger to volatility spikes. 1998 saw Russia default on its sovereign debt which would ultimately lead to the wipe-out of Long Term Capital Management.

The Dotcom bust at the start of the decade would see ~80% written off the tech-heavy Nasdaq index. The aftermath saw a degree of euphoria build which would ultimately lead to the Great Financial Crisis and the crumbling of the world banking system.

Other notable events occurred during the last decade – including a Euro zone debt crisis and market jitters following China’s decision to devalue its currency.

In summary

The short volatility trade, epitomized by engineered products such as SVXY, has long been an investor favorite. Primed on the mantra that markets perpetually go up – short volatility products have provided money managers with a source of routine returns during market calm. In essence, this is the central attribute behind their appeal.

Yet products like SVXY are gradually exposed to a world of heightened volatility – a potential credit crisis in China, post-pandemic inflationary wobbles, and a debt-laden economic rehabilitation all make up part of the current geopolitical landscape.

As Chris Cole so meaningfully highlighted, real risks surround volatility insofar as it is both an input and output for risk. His imagery of the Greek mythological snake eating its tail emphasizes the dangerous feedback loop currently in play between financial wizardry, rock bottom interest rates, and volatility – with trillions of dollars in investment strategies subject to inter-gravitational forces the results of which largely remain unknown.