Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) offers a current dividend yield of 14.6% and a way to invest with Carl Icahn, who in 2020 moved the company's headquarters from Manhattan to the new Milton Tower Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Aris Kekedjian is CEO, David Willetts is CFO. Brett Icahn is a portfolio manager and is designated successor to his father as the head of the company.

IEP is a master limited partnership formed in 1987. Investors receive a K-1. From the 2020 Form 10-K: "Mr. (Carl) Icahn and his affiliates owned approximately 92% of Icahn Enterprises’ outstanding depositary units as of December 31, 2020."

IEP has 33 employees at the holding company/investment segment. Seven other segments employ about 23,800 people.

IEP is part mutual fund, part business development company, part alternative investment vehicle, and all Carl Icahn.

Business Segments

Icahn Enterprises has eight business segments.

The Investment segment "derives revenues from gains and losses from investment transactions" (in its Investment Funds). Decisions are made by the general partner, consisting of Carl Icahn, his son Brett Icahn and "certain of Mr. Icahn’s wholly-owned affiliates." "The investment strategy of the Investment Funds is set and led by Mr. Icahn." The Investment Fund's fair market value at 6/30/21 was $4.7 billion.

The Energy segment is majority owned subsidiary, CVR Energy, "primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing businesses." IEP owns 71% of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI).

The Automotive segment is Icahn Automotive Group LLC. This segment has three parts: Automotive Services, Aftermarket Parts, and its 767 Auto Leasing joint venture. This segment accounts for 70% of the employees in IEP's operations.

The Food Packaging segment is IEP's majority owned subsidiary, Viskase Companies, Inc. (OTCPK:VKSC), a producer of cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings for processed meat products. 70% of 2020 sales were to customers outside the US. IEP owns 89% of Viskase shares. This segment accounts for 11% of the employees in IEP's operations.

The Metals segment is IEP's wholly owned subsidiary, PSC Metals, LLC, which collects, processes and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products, has 31 recycling yards, three secondary plate storage and distribution centers and one secondary pipe storage and distribution center.

The Real Estate segment includes investment properties, the development and sale of single family homes and the management of a country club. This segment also owns a hotel and timeshare resort in Aruba and a property in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Home Fashion segment is IEP's wholly owned subsidiary, WestPoint Home LLC, which manufactures, sources, markets, distributes and sells home fashion consumer products. WPH owns and operates a manufacturing and distribution facility in Chipley, Florida and a manufacturing facility in Bahrain.

The Pharma segment is IEP's wholly owned subsidiary, VIVUS, Inc. (OTCPK:VVUSQ), a specialty pharmaceutical company with two approved therapies and one product candidate in active clinical development. IEP acquired all shares of VIVUS common stock in December 2020, through bankruptcy. Previously, IEP owned all of VIVUS' debt.

Approximately 17% of the employees across these segments are ex-US, primarily with the Food Packaging and Home Fashion segments.

The following table from IEP's 2020 Annual Report shows disappointing 2019-2020 results from the Investment segment.

From IEP Annual Report, page 32.

Investment Funds

The 2020 Annual Report (p. 33) shows the 3-year long/short performance of IEP's Investment segment:

Management said: "For 2020, the Investment Funds' negative performance was driven by net losses in their short positions and, to a lesser extent, net losses in their long positions." This included losses of $1.6 billion from "the negative performance of broad market hedges."

F.A.S.T. Graphs

IEP's unit price (the black line) peaked in 2007-08 and again in 2013-14. The price has been relatively flat for the past seven years, with a slight downward bias.

The graph below tracks operating cash flow (not earnings). The partnership's performance has been volatile, as indicated by the sharp peaks and valleys. Distributions (light green shaded area) have become more significant in recent years.

Business Succession Plan

Carl Icahn, 85 (2/16/1936), has a net worth estimated at $16.6 billion. The life expectancy for an 85-year-old US male is 5.24 years, perhaps longer in Indian Creek Village, Florida.

Brett Icahn, 42 (8/18/1979), worked at IEP from 2002 to 2016. A 10/1/2020 Wall Street Journal article, "Brett Icahn to Rejoin His Father's Firm," opening with: "Carl Icahn is finally ready to loosen the reins on his investment empire." Brett "will manage a new team of portfolio managers, buy a $10 million stake in the firm and join its board as part of his ... father's succession plan."

From a Wall Street Journal article on October 19, 2019: "Brett is a more data-driven investor who centers decisions around finding stocks that appear to be undervalued and buying them at the right time in the market cycle."

The Debt and the Distribution

IEP has paid a significant distribution since the $4.48 2013 payout was followed by $5.97 (2014-2016), $6.00 in 2017, $7.00 in 2018, and $8.00 (2019-2021).

IEP's Standard & Poor's BB credit rating is two notches below the minimum BBB- "investment grade." The 2021 Q2 Form 10-Q shows $8.065 billion in debt as of 6/30/21:

Using the 241.34 million units outstanding on 12/30/20 figure and the $50.67 closing price on 12/31/20, the market value of those units was about $12.23 billion. Debt at 12/31/20 was $8.059 billion. Market value plus debt equaled $20.29 billion. Equity market value was 60.3% and debt was 39.7%.

Carl Icahn and affiliates own 92% of the units. From the Q2 2021 Form 10-Q: "...during the six months ended June 30, 2021, Icahn Enterprises distributed ... 16,573,498 depositary units to unitholders electing to receive depositary units, of which ... 15,896,308 depositary units were distributed to Mr Icahn and his affiliates. In connection with these distributions, ... cash distributions to all depositary unitholders that made a timely election to receive cash was $56 million for the three and six months ended on June 30, 2021." So, the company distributed just $56 million in cash, rather than $1.004 billion. The current 14.7% distribution yield has a relatively small cash flow impact, though it has created unit dilution.

Southwest Gas

An October 5 open letter from Carl Icahn to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) describes his criticisms of the board. The SWX board responded with a public letter on October 13. Icahn released an October 14 open letter to SWX shareholders that included a $75 per share tender offer for all the company's stock. (Icahn's letters came from carlicahn.com, not IEP.)

IEP unitholders and potential unitholders should be aware that practically speaking, major decisions such as the proposed SWX proxy fight are Carl Icahn's alone. IEP officers may become involved as board members of acquired companies, but the takeover action is solely driven by Carl Icahn.

Conclusion

Icahn Enterprises was added to MoSI's Q4 "dividend collector" plug & play list. This is an opportunity to receive a 14.7% distribution yield and invest alongside Carl Icahn. Icahn's recent reliance on short positions has hindered the performance of IEP's Investment Funds.

IEP has begun a succession plan for Brett Icahn to become the company's leader. His portfolio management style seems more like a traditional growth investor. Brett Icahn was quoted in the 2019 WSJ article cited above that activism "is a great formula for increasing shareholder value. My father has proven that. But I don't think you absolutely need to have activism for there to be a good risk-reward ratio in an investment." Perhaps he will be less confrontational, less activist and less reliant on short positions.

Might IEP become a C-corporation? Such a decision would move the company from a virtual sole proprietor model to a board-led organization. When one person controls 92% of the equity, company officers function as employees of the owner. Will a Brett Icahn-led IEP continue Carl Icahn's "long ranger" style or will it move to a more traditional corporate model? Such a move would require a major dilution of the Icahn family's share of the company's units. Perhaps a private equity buyout is more likely.