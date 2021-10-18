PTW/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a busy year for M&A in the gold mining sector, and one of the largest deals in the past decade was the merger between Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF) & Saracen Mineral Holdings (OTCPK:SCEXF). However, while the deal made a ton of sense and created a high-quality Australian gold juggernaut, the market has been sold off the stock relentlessly, with Northern Star sliding ~45% from its Q4 2020 highs. This violent correction has created a buying opportunity, with Northern Star positioned for steady growth looking out to FY2025, and costs set to dip below the industry average if plans are successful. With Northern Star being a rare Tier-1 only jurisdiction producer that offers growth and a healthy dividend yield, I see the stock as a buy on any weakness below US$6.90.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Northern Star Resources released its Q4 and FY2021 results in late July and reported a blow-out quarter, with the production of ~450,700 ounces of gold, meeting what I would argue was ambitious guidance for the period. This was driven by strength from KCGM and Pogo, with Jundee also having a very solid quarter. However, despite the solid report and similar guidance for FY2022 (1.60 million ounces), the stock has struggled to find its footing, coming within 15% of its March 2020 COVID-19 Crash lows. This is surprising, given that Investor Day 2022 highlighted a clear path to meaningful production growth and declining costs. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

The combination of Saracen and Northern Star was not difficult to telegraph, given that both companies owned an equal slice of the massive Kalgoorlie Super Pit; they had attractive operations in Western Australia, and the combination of the two could increase operational flexibility and diversification. This is because the combined entity can now chase the highest quality ounces to feed its ~20 million tonnes per annum of processing capacity at its Kalgoorlie Hub and 5.5 million tonnes per annum of capacity at its Yandal Hub. It's worth noting that the Yandal Hub is getting a major upgrade as we speak, with the Thunderbox Mill getting an upgrade to 6.0 million tonnes per annum, pushing total processing capacity to 9.0 million tonnes per annum. Northern Star expects this to translate to contribute to lower costs for this high-grade Hub, with Yandal's all-in sustaining costs expected to dip to ~$1,000/oz or lower by FY2024.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The decision to increase mill throughput at Thunderbox was determined as the best option among an expansion at Jundee (3.0 million tonnes per annum) or re-commissioning the Bronzewing mill, which is currently under care & maintenance. Notably, the increased throughput at Thunderbox will improve Orelia's operating costs, which was acquired in the Echo Resources transaction in 2019. Orelia lies near Bronzewing but closer to Thunderbox than Northern Star's Jundee mill, which is currently in operation. With the two companies merged (Northern Star now having a second mill south of Orelia), Northern Star estimates that there will be a $75 million savings from reduced haulage costs with ore not having to be trucked all the way north to the Jundee mill.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to KCGM, the asset has a very exciting future, and this does not include potential mill expansion options, which are not part of the 5-year plan, nor the high-grade Fimiston Underground, which is home to 45,000 ounces per vertical meter. The current goal is to push production to ~675,000 ounces per annum by FY2028, up from ~478,400 ounces in FY2021. This is expected to significantly decrease costs from an asset that Barrick (GOLD) and Newmont (NEM) gave up on in 2019, selling their stakes to Northern Star and Saracen. If Northern Star can deliver on this outlook, it will certainly show that both teams stole this asset, with the upfront growth capital expected to pay off considerably long term. It's worth noting that this growth is underpinned by a significant reserve base (11.6 million ounces), which increased 20% on a year-over-year basis from ~9.7 million ounces in FY2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, at Pogo, Northern Star continues to work to increase production to 300,000 ounces per annum, and fiscal Q4 2021 results showed clear progress on these growth plans. During the most recent quarter, the Alaskan mine produced ~63,900 ounces of gold, translating to an annualized rate of more than 250,000 ounces per annum. This dwarfed FY2020 production of ~174,300 ounces, and as production increases, costs should decrease dramatically to more respectable levels. Based on current estimates, Northern Star hopes that Pogo's costs will dip below $1,000/oz by FY2024, which will improve the company's consolidated costs, given that this is the highest cost operation (FY2022 guidance: $1,275/oz - $1,350/oz). So, with meaningful growth and productivity improvements driving better costs at all assets, Northern Star has a very bright future over the next few years.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on potential growth to 2.0 million ounces per annum by FY2026 (mid-year 2025 on a calendar year basis), Northern Star sports a ~5.7% compound annual production growth rate, which is quite attractive for the senior producer group. This is because most producers do not have meaningful growth in their tank, and they will need to either acquire or spend significantly to grow their production. While Northern Star will obviously have to spend heavily to build up its production profile in the early years, the company's 20+ million-ounce reserve base sets the company up for well over a decade of production at the current run rate, and this assumes that ounces cannot be replaced after being depleted. Given Northern's exceptional track record of growing reserves, this shouldn't be an issue. Most importantly, though, Northern Star's growth is coming with lower costs, so margins will be increasing along with revenue over the next four years (late 2021 to mid-2025). Let's take a look at the valuation below:

(Source: Company Presentation, FactSet, July 9th, 2021)

As the chart above shows, Northern Star continues to trade at a deep discount to its most relevant peer group, which includes Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Since this chart was created, we have seen one significant change, with Kirkland Lake and Agnico set to join forces in a merger, creating Agnico Eagle Mines 2.0. With a much larger production profile than Northern Star, significantly lower costs, meaningful growth with a significant development pipeline, and no hedging, I would argue that Northern Star has little hope of commanding a similar multiple to Agnico Eagle Mines 2.0 ("Agnico 2.0"), as the above chart implies (prior to the merger). Having said that, this is because I believe Agnico Eagle Mines can command a P/NAV multiple of 1.55 to 1.60, and Northern Star will command a multiple of 1.30x to 1.40x P/NAV. So, while the above chart is dated, it doesn't change the multiple re-rating potential for Northern Star, with an updated chart that I've edited below.

(Source: Company Presentation, FactSet, Author's Edits)

As the chart above implies, Northern Star could easily command a 1.35x P/NAV multiple if it can execute successfully on its growth strategy, pointing to 40% upside from current levels, with the stock currently trading at ~0.95x P/NAV. This would translate to a share price of approximately US$10.30. Some investors might question why the stock has fallen so sharply if it truly is such a deal at current prices. Outside of the obvious gold price weakness, we saw something very similar with Kirkland Lake Gold following the Detour acquisition, with the stock sliding more than 50% from its highs and staying suppressed for more than a year after the acquisition closed. However, this weakness did not last. Northern Star's business quality is not as high as Kirkland Lake's due to its lower margins, but this is a bit of a similar setup.

(Source: Company Website)

For those unfamiliar, the weakness post transaction for Kirkland Lake Gold provided a rare opportunity to scoop up an incredible business with a significant margin of safety. Given that there's been no negative fundamental change in Northern Star's business, I would argue that this opportunity is similar. Therefore, I would view any pullbacks below US$6.90 for Northern Star as low-risk buying opportunities, with re-rating potential to US$9.00 conservatively and up to US$10.50 if the stock can execute successfully on its growth plans.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

While I wouldn't consider Northern Star a screaming Buy at current levels, like Kirkland Lake Gold was below $34.50 per share in February, the current setup for Northern Star is quite attractive, with a good enough reward/risk profile to easily justify a Buy rating. This is corroborated by the technical picture, with Northern Star seeing a rare pullback below its 160-week moving average (white line). In the past, corrections this deep offered excellent buying opportunities for patient investors. The most recent test of this level was in March 2020, and as of last week, Northern Star is trying to regain this key moving average. The successful reclamation of this moving average on a monthly close would suggest the selling below US$6.90 was merely a shake-out to boot weak hands out of the trade. With support at US$6.00 and the ideal buy point being within 15% of long-term support, I see the updated low-risk buy zone at US$6.90 or lower.

(Source: TC2000.com)

We've seen several mergers and acquisitions in the sector over the past decade, with quite a few being questionable and destroying shareholder value. However, the Saracen/Northern Star merger that was recently completed makes a ton of sense and is one of the best business decisions we've seen sector-wide over the past decade. This is because it consolidates one of the world's largest gold mines; it allows Northern Star 2.0 to chase the highest quality ounces with greater operational flexibility, helped by its Hub & Spoke model in Western Australia. So, with Northern Star nearly 40% from its prior highs and trading at ~0.95x P/NAV, this weakness continues to look like an opportunity to start a position in the stock with a healthy margin of safety.