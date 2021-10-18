Suchat longthara/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and my thesis

Immediately after I published my article on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) in early October, news came out that the company had won a new army contract - against this backdrop, the share price jumped 8% and I started reading comments like the following:

Source: Some comments under my article "Palantir: Be Realistic - The Stock Is Not Worth It"

However, a few days later, "a pair of Wall Street analysts cast some doubt on the company's new contract" - after that Palantir stock fell back, and commentators pointing to "bad timing" ceased to bother me.

The question of timing in investing is not the most important one in my opinion - listen to Warren Buffett or Peter Lynch if you doubt it:

Source: CNBC

Source: GuruFocus

Depending on your investment horizon, the only thing that should matter to you as an investor is the growth prospects of your chosen investment idea. Since none of us can see the right side of the price chart, we all have to do our own due diligence to understand what potential return we should expect at a given level of risk.

For some reason, the topic of risk very often gets pushed to the back burner - it makes people very uncomfortable (maybe even causes someone physical pain) to hear/read opinions that contradict their beliefs. If this behavioral pattern is not changed, the investor will systematically lose money - without weighing the pros and cons, he/she will not feel the probability of an unfavorable outcome of events, and the market, as we know, is built entirely on probabilities.

That is why I think it is very important that the readers of Seeking Alpha have the opportunity to get acquainted with different opinions, and not just those that "predict unprecedented success", mentioning potential risks only in passing.

Thesis

In this article, I try to take a critical look at how some bulls justify the stock-based compensation (aka SBC) that Palantir relentlessly pursues. I also give an example of companies that pursued similar policies a few years ago - you'll learn what happened to them.

Even if we agree that Palantir is growing fast and has a lot of promise (that's not unreasonable, mind you), investing in the company while SBC is eating up so much of the shareholders' stake is too risky, in my opinion, especially at such a high valuation.

Why are the bulls wrong about the stock-based compensation?

I have great respect for Mr. John Rhodes and I know that he is perhaps the most active bull of Palantir here on Seeking Alpha. However, the arguments in one of his latest articles where he attempts to justify PLTR's SBC seemed quite weak from my point of view.

He cites as an example how the average number of shares outstanding of such companies as Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), Amazon (AMZN), PayPal (PYPL), etc. increased and how their quotes grew against this background. I troubled myself to write everything down; here are the tables:

5-Y period # shares growth price return PayPal -2.79% 689.20% Salesforce (CRM) 50.90% 286.90% Adobe -5.35% 628.10%

10-Y period # shares growth price return Microsoft -14.78% 891.50% Amazon 11.84% 1.43K% Facebook (FB) 22.32% 749.60% Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) 6.37% 836.40%

Source: Based on data from "Palantir: A Different Way To Think About Stock-Based Compensation"

As you can see, Amazon is the only exception to the rule where dilution is not correlated with a long-term return. In other cases, the pattern repeats - "the more shares the company buys out, the more profitable it'll be for shareholders" (at least in this particular sample).

But you have to admit that the 11.84% dilution over 10 years is nothing for a company like Amazon - that's a 10-year CAGR of 1.13%. What do we see when we take the changes in the number of shares outstanding of all companies listed above and convert them to CAGR values?

Company name N N+1 CAGRs* PayPal 100 97.21 -0.56% Salesforce 100 150.9 8.58% Adobe 100 94.65 -1.09% Microsoft 100 85.22 -1.59% Amazon 100 111.84 1.13% Facebook 100 122.32 2.04% Alphabet 100 106.37 0.62% N - nominal number of shares at the beginning of the period; N+1 - nominal number of shares outstanding at the end of the period; * - PayPal, Salesforce, and Adobe have 5-y CAGRs, others - 10-y CAGRs.

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, even in the case of Salesforce, the dilution is not that great if you look at the average annual growth in the number of shares. Also, Salesforce's average annual return is lower than, say, Adobe's, which has not grown that fast (I mean, operationally) in a long time:

Company name N N+1 CAGRs* PayPal 100 789.2 51.2% Salesforce 100 386.9 31.1% Adobe 100 728.1 48.7% Microsoft 100 991.5 25.8% Amazon 100 1530 31.4% Facebook 100 849.6 23.9% Alphabet 100 936.4 25.1%

Source: Author's calculations

Now, let's take a look at how Palantir dilutes its shareholders' value:

Source: PLTR's 10-Q

Despite this, the stock more than doubled:

Data by YCharts

It seems to me that the market just does not realize how the value of the company is eroding - that's why all the big insider sales are actively bought out by those who believe in the future of the company. I understand that there are so many opinions, but it seems illogical to buy a stock today for $24 and hope for positive EPS in a few years when in reality after those years I will have to divide the expected earnings by two or even three.

With other companies, which John cited in his article as an example, everything is a little different - even those who increase the number of shares in circulation do not stop growing, and the retained cash from the increase in # of shares that I am talking about is not the main driver of their growth (as is the case with Palantir).

What else do I disagree with?

The above discussion brings us seamlessly to another SimplyWallStreet statement bulls really often refer to - "SBC helps a) retain highly skilled employees and b) put more money into developing the business."

On the whole, I agree with this statement. The question is the cost - who pays for the "A" and "B"? The answer is obvious - the current shareholders of Palantir. That's the main problem, but not the only one. As I wrote last time, I think of Palantir as more of a consulting company than a software company - otherwise, it would be much easier for the company to abandon the SBC program that most discourages employees from leaving. As long as the stock goes up, they will not leave. But if current shareholders see that management is forcing them to share EPS growth with someone else and start actively closing out their positions, or if there is simply a market correction, how long will Palantir be able to maintain current employee retention?

The last thing I do not understand when I read all the bullish articles on PLTR is that the bulls seem to ignore the theory of business life cycles. The company is now trading at 31x forward sales, which is a lot. Such a high multiple indicates that the market expects a huge sales growth potential (and it may indeed be justified I think). But this multiple should also adjust as the company grows, and quite strongly amid growing competition, market saturation, etc. Here's how it should look like in theory:

Source: CFI

Take some tech blue chips as a real-life example:

Data by YCharts

This is business life cycle theory, and if you want to ignore it, that's up to you, but don't expect the Price-to-Sales ratio to grow or stay stable - this will only happen if the company opens up new markets for itself, as Amazon did. In my opinion, Palantir has certain problems with this.

It was originally a data consultancy firm (and still is) - but it is a priori difficult for consulting companies to expand, especially with such a narrow specialization, because each client requires an individual approach. Therefore, there can be no talk of any trillion dollars of capitalization either in 20 or 30 years. As unique as Palantir's software is, government contracts are the only thing that the company should count on because there are many more competitors with cheaper services in the commercial market, with whom Palantir simply does not have enough power to compete. Source: From my previous article on PLTR

There are certain issues with the commercialization of Palantir, as the company was founded (intentionally or inadvertently) as a consulting firm. However, the current valuation screams that the success of the commercial segment is already priced in - so I would not expect a "price doubling" as some bulls are predicting. At least until the company backs up its claims with action.

It's fine if you have a different opinion than me and are unshakably convinced that the company's success in the broader market is inevitable. It is, after all, your decision and your money. It's just that, in my view, the risk/reward ratio, in this case, is highly asymmetric - and it's not in favor of reward.

How do I see the SBC issue and why is this article titled like that?

As I promised at the very beginning, I would like to draw your attention to the companies that have similar policies regarding stock-based compensation. I have seen that no one has made a similar comparison yet, but there is a demand from SA readers. Well, it's nice to be the first to meet this demand.

Using Twitter (TWTR) as the first example, we can see how the market has responded to its SBC program - according to The Motley Fool, SBC accounted for 28% of the company's total revenue in Q2 2016. At the time, the company was growing very actively and the increase in share count did not bother investors at first, but as competition in the market intensified and Twitter's market share stabilized, we can see how much the dilution weighed on the price action:

Data by YCharts

Recently, when there was a jump in the number of shares, we see that the stock price has corrected strongly (of course, this was hardly the main reason for the correction, but the fact remains).

What surprises me most is the fact that the dilution of Twitter has been discussed for a long time - more than 10 years ago. And since then, the number of shares outstanding has been increasing constantly, and the stock price has risen by only 39.8% since then. Compare it with Amazon:

Data by YCharts

The second example is Box Inc. (BOX), which also became addict to its stock-based compensation - here's what Saxo Bank's analyst wrote about it back in 2018:

Box wants essentially investors to ignore this expense [SBC] as if it's irrelevant; at least, that's how we must interpret the company's statement about profitability. Box does not care about stock-based compensation. In the case of Box, stock-based compensation is around 20% of revenue in Q3. This means that if Box shows a non-GAAP profit in Q4, the actual profit margin including stock-based compensation is still around -20%, and this after being in business for 13 years! In the last nine months (ending October 31), Box reported $24m in net cash from operating activities; this is the true number. But as the company stated concerning stock-based compensation, if it could not issue those options the cash-based salary expense would be much higher. If we assume that the fair-value of stock-based compensation, at the grant date, is higher than what would have been the true cash-based salary to attract the employees, then we should not adjust cash flows from operations by the full amount of the stock-based compensation. Assuming a deduction factor of 0.5, the $24m in cash flows from operations would still be -$20.6m for the past nine months - a big difference when analysing Box. Source: Peter Garnry, Saxo Bank, December 2018

If you substitute "Palantir" in place of "Box", many will not notice the difference - the situation described in 2018 is so similar to what we see now.

As we can see today, the problems with Box's SBC did not go away because the company did not believe there were any problems at all. That's why the number of shares has increased 6 times more than the share price since 2013:

Data by YCharts

Box and Twitter aren't the only examples of how companies simply can't give up on SBC. However, it is always important to understand that stock-based compensation is not always bad, because there are examples when companies stopped diluting their value (or at least significantly reduced their appetites), and then their quotes reacted accordingly - look at the example of GoDaddy (GDDY):

Data by YCharts

The most important thing is to stop on time. However, when exactly this will happen with Palantir, it is still very difficult to say - the company's business model makes it quite addicted to issuing new options for its employees.

Bottom line

I am not saying Palantir has a bad business model - we all see how it's growing and the success it's having getting all these multi-million dollar military contracts. However, its business model has one very important flaw that spoils everything - its reliance on highly skilled employees who cannot be replaced quickly and efficiently. This makes the company addicted to stock-based compensation programs, which, as we have seen with other companies, lead to weak returns for shareholders if management does not abandon them in time. Unfortunately, this is hard to expect in the near future.

So I would not dare judge that the current price-to-sales (FWD) multiple can stay at the current 31x and increase capitalization while revenue grows, because revenue is far from everything, even for a growth company.

I anticipate comments stating that SBC is not an operational expense for a firm - I invite these people to answer the following questions from Mr. Buffett:

If options aren't a form of compensation, what are they? If compensation isn't an expense, what is it? And if expenses should not go into the calculation of earnings, where in the world should they go? Source: Financial times

Hopefully, this article has given you new food for thought, if you're a bull.

Happy investing and stay healthy!