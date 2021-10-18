Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry last year due to its impact on on-premise dining amid lockdowns and related restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Despite the challenges, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) thrived during the pandemic by enhancing its digital capabilities to address the strong off-premise demand and ended 2020 with a 7.1% rise in its full-year revenue. However, COVID-related expenses and restaurant closures adversely impacted the company’s earnings last year.

Following the reopening of the economy, the recovery of in-restaurant sales and continued momentum in digital sales helped Chipotle deliver better-than-anticipated results in the second quarter of 2021. The company’s impressive second-quarter results and robust outlook drove a strong rally in the stock.

Chipotle stock has advanced 32% so far this year, outpacing the 19% rise in the S&P 500 Index. While I believe in the long-term potential of Chipotle, I currently have a "Neutral" stance on the stock owing to valuation concerns. I feel that it will be prudent to wait for a pullback in the stock rather than buying at lofty valuations currently.

Multiple catalysts support long-term growth story

Chipotle owns and operates over 2,850 restaurants (as of June 30, 2021) in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The fast-casual chain’s multi-year investments in digital infrastructure, continued expansion of its footprint and menu innovation have helped it in boosting its sales and win more customers. The company aims to expand its chain further and operate 6,000 restaurants in North America over the long term.

Digital business, a key growth driver: Chipotle rightly focused on the enhancement of its digital capabilities as part of its long-term growth plans. The strength of the company’s digital platform helped it in performing better than many of its peers amid the pandemic despite the in-restaurant dining business being severely impacted by lockdowns. Notably, Chipotle’s 2020 digital sales grew 174% to $2.8 billion and accounted for 46% of overall sales.

Despite the strong recovery of in-restaurant sales, Chipotle’s digital sales grew 10.5% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021 and accounted for 48.5% of the overall sales. Enhancements to the Chipotle app and website as well as digital-exclusive offerings, like Quesadillas, have helped in attracting new customers. Moreover, the addition of Chipotlanes or modernized drive-thru lanes has further boosted digital sales. In the second-quarter conference call, management stated that over the trailing 12 months, restaurants with Chipotlanes continued to drive about a 15% higher overall digital sales mix compared to non-Chipotlanes locations. As of June 30, there were 244 Chipotlanes and the company intends to include a Chipotlane in more than 70% of the 200 new restaurant locations planned for 2021.

I believe that the digital pickup orders through Chipotlanes, which as per the company is its highest margin transaction, will continue to be a vital growth catalyst.

Margin expansion: In addition to digital pickup orders, there are several other factors that are likely to boost Chipotle’s margins. The robust expected growth in the company’s sales, pricing power and the ability to leverage digital capabilities to drive productivity will facilitate continued margin expansion for Chipotle in the years ahead.

Continued innovation: To attract new customers and generate more business from existing customers, Chipotle has been working on different menu options. Last month, the company launched Smoked Brisket at its US and Canada restaurants for a limited period. This year, the company also rolled out Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice in January for a limited time and the Hand-Crafted Quesadilla (the company’s first new customizable entrée in 17 years) as a digital-only menu option in March. Also, the company recently tested plant-based Chorizo in select markets. Overall, Chipotle continues to take consumer feedback and changing tastes into account to innovate new menu items and drive additional sales.

Given the strong momentum in its business and its growth strategies (including its marketing efforts and loyalty program), the company has set a new AUV (Average Unit Volume) target of $3 million compared to the previous target of $2.5 million. Chipotle’s loyalty program boasts over 23 million members (as of June 30) and represents about 25% of the company’s customer base. The company continues to introduce additional features under its loyalty program to attract more members and drive frequency as well as the ticket size.

Growth expectations for Q3 and beyond

Chipotle’s second-quarter revenue rose 38.7% to $1.89 billion reflecting strong year-over-year recovery of in-restaurant business and continued strength in digital sales. Despite higher wages, the company’s restaurant-level operating margin increased to 24.5% (the highest margin since Q3 2015) from 12.2% in the second quarter of 2020. This impressive improvement was driven by strong comparable restaurant sales (including the impact of menu price increases), lower promotional activity and lower beef prices. Overall, robust sales recovery and margin expansion led to a significant jump in Chipotle’s second-quarter adjusted EPS to $7.46 from $0.40 in the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter, Chipotle recovered about 70% of its in-restaurant sales, while it retained about 80% of digital sales. Investors need to keep an eye on these numbers when the company announces its third-quarter results on October 21. Analysts expect the company’s third-quarter revenue to rise 21.2% year-over-year to $1.94 billion and adjusted EPS to grow about 68% to $6.31.

For the full year, analysts expect revenue to rise about 26% to $7.53 billion and adjusted EPS to jump 139% to $25.64. Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue and adjusted EPS growth of 14% and 31%, respectively, in 2022.

Risks

Chipotle stock is currently trading at a 12-month forward PE of 63.12, which is higher than its 3-year average of 60.78 (Source: TIKR.com). Also, as per Seeking Alpha, based on the adjusted EPS estimate for 2021, Chipotle’s forward PE of 71.40 is considerably higher than the sector median of 14.45. I agree that Chipotle commands a premium valuation compared to several of its restaurant peers based on its growth rates and potential to expand further. That said, in my opinion, the company’s valuation looks stretched currently. At such high valuation levels, lower-than-anticipated results for the upcoming quarters or any other unfavorable news might pull down the stock significantly.

Also, in the second-quarter conference call, Chipotle cautioned about the expected challenges in the third quarter resulting from several industry-wide issues, mainly related to beef and freight costs, and labor shortages at the company’s suppliers. Chipotle itself increased its average hourly rate to $15 in June to attract new workers and retain the existing ones. The company subsequently hiked its menu price by 3.5% to 4% to offset the impact of higher wages. Chipotle revealed on the quarterly conference call that at the Coast to Coast Career Day event in June, it employed “thousands of additional team members to meet current demand and accommodate future growth”.

While the company has taken the required steps to address the labor crisis, it is not completely immune to the tight labor market and is facing challenges in certain pockets across the country as per a recent CNBC article. If the situation continues then it might impact the company’s operations and margins in the quarters ahead.

Conclusion

Chipotle is firing on all cylinders and is growing at a rapid pace. It boasts a strong financial position and ended the second quarter with about $1.2 billion in cash, investments and restricted cash, and no debt. The company appears to be on track to expand its footprint with a long-term goal of operating 6,000 locations in North America and boost its earnings with continued margin expansion. While I acknowledge Chipotle’s robust growth potential, I believe that the stock is trading at lofty valuations. I feel that much of the expected growth is already baked into the stock price.

The average price target of Wall Street analysts for Chipotle stock stands at $1,939.17, which implies an upside potential of about 6% from current levels (as of October 15). In my opinion, in order to ensure a substantial margin of safety, investors should wait for a pullback to buy this attractive restaurant stock.