acilo/E+ via Getty Images

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE:HASI) dreamed of a better future and invested in it. The company aims to deploy its capital to energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure projects. In doing so, it has built a diversified portfolio of long-term assets that generate recurring and predictable cash flows. These investments enable Hannon Armstrong to pay out a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share and are broadly categorised as either behind-the-meter, sustainable infrastructure, or grid-connected.

Hannon Armstrong has been a part of my portfolio since before the pandemic as the ESG pioneer looks set to continue to ride the wave of decarbonisation sweeping across the developed world. This shift brings multifaceted benefits to HASI from what will be increased government support for schemes and companies within its three operating segments to cheaper cost of financing as the green bonds market becomes deeper and more developed. This will likely see Hannon Armstrong be able to refinance existing debts at cheaper rates and get access to a better pool of investment opportunities.

The trailblazing company has put in a material amount of effort to help make ESG investments mainstream and now continues to see its financials progress and its stock price moves upwards as its historical struggles finally bear fruit.

Strong Growth Underlaid By A Ramp In Investments And Borrowings

Hannon Armstrong last reported earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter which saw broad growth across its key financial metrics. Distributable net investment income at $33 million was an increase of 64% over the year-ago quarter while earnings of $0.57 per share was a year-over-year increase of 43%.

The company also delivered a 43% year-over-year growth in the size of its portfolio to $3 billion and a 29% growth in managed assets over the same period to $8 billion.

Hannon Armstrong's Diversified Portfolio (Source)

The portfolio maintained its 7.7% yield sequentially and is still primarily made up of onshore wind and residential solar power. Both of these accounting for 28% and 25% of Hannon Armstrong's portfolio. Key to future growth is the health of the company's balance sheet, access to new avenues of cheap finance, and its investment pipeline.

The company was able to raise $1 billion in green bonds at 3.375% during the quarter. This was the lowest ever coupon for unsecured high-yield green bonds and represents a win for the company as it lowers their cost of capital while broadening their pool of potential investments. This saw their pipeline of investments over the next 12 months from the end of the quarter grow to reach more than $3 billion and comes on the back of more companies adopting aggressive and near-term decarbonization targets as part of their compliance to ESG targets. Post-period end, the company also announced the establishment of a $100 million green commercial paper note program, the first fully green commercial paper program in the United States.

The increase in the company's debt to equity ratio to 1.9x from 1.6x in the year-ago period does however imply an overextension of its balance sheet and could signal some pullback in the future if it continues to head in the wrong direction. The longer-term growth drivers though remain as an estimated $2 to $4 trillion of investment is needed annually through 2050 to limit global warming to 1.5 C. This macro backdrop provided Hannon Armstrong with the confidence to guide for annual distributable earnings per share to grow at a compounded annual rate of 7% to 10% from 2021 to 2023. Annual dividend per share is also expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 3% to 5% over the same period. However, with the current annual dividend yield at just 2.4%, this will not make a material difference.

A Company That Dared To Dream

While Hannon Armstrong might have a lower dividend yield than some other companies in the renewable energy space, especially YieldCos like Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) and Clearway Energy (CWEN), the company offers access to a larger pool of sustainable infrastructure investments. This ranges from mitigation credits for wetland and stream restoration projects to securitized housing loans that incentivize energy and water efficiency investments. Hence, while Hannon Armstrong might not make sense for an income investor seeking high yields, it should definitely be considered by prospective investors looking to gain exposure to tangible capital led solutions to the climate crisis. The company undeniably stands at the vanguard of the shift towards a more sustainable future.

Its bears would be somewhat right to state that the price had gotten a bit ahead of fundamentals and that the nearly 20% correction from its 52-week high to its current share price was justified. The annual dividend yield is also unlikely to compensate for the risk of a material pullback. But I continue to hold my Hannon Armstrong stock and will look to add to my position on any near-term decline in its shares.