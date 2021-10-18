The Hydrogen Economy: Part 3 - Pipelines

tcly/iStock via Getty Images

Moving energy

A key property of energy is its transportability and storability, and we consumers take this for granted. Both regionally and internationally, energy moves along our energy superhighway from areas of abundance (and least cost) to demand centers that lack those resources and draw on that power. Our transmission lines, pipelines, ships, barges, terminals, trains, trucks and storage facilities - all make up our energy superhighway and it has taken over half a century to build.

The ability to transport and store energy depends on its physical properties. For example, crude oil can be stored for years under the right conditions. It doesn't require pressure or low temperatures to maintain it, and it has a high energy density, so it is relatively easy and inexpensive to transport over long distances and store it for long durations. A product like gasoline can be transported at normal temperatures too, but compared to crude oil, it has a short shelf life. Regular gasoline has a shelf life of three to six months, while diesel can last up to a year before it begins to degrade.

Others like propane, butane, natural gas and liquid natural gas (LNG), must be transported and stored under various operating pressures and LNG must be super cooled for transport. It is the property of the energy source that dictates how it can be transported, stored and consumed. Hydrogen, the main topic of this article, must be transported and stored under relatively high pressures. As we will see, this presents unique challenges for the buildout of a hydrogen highway.

Renewable electricity

Unlike others forms of energy, electricity must be generated and consumed in equal quantities (never out of balance). Normally, this isn't an issue. If you want to stop or slow the production of electricity, you simply ramp down your natural gas or coal fired power plants to match the demand. With renewable energy, especially in higher adoption rates, we run into a problem. In The Hydrogen Economy - Part 2, we learned that as your renewable energy sources cover ever higher percentages of grid consumption, there will be times of day and times of year where we are over-producing electricity that must be captured with short and long-term electricity storage solutions or simply rejected.

Batteries, pumped hydro and other solutions offer short duration (hours to days) storage of electricity while hydrogen has been trotted out as a solution for long-term storage. Simply convert the excess electricity into hydrogen using polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolysis (or through other means) and store or transport the hydrogen for later use. Doing so results in a roughly 40% loss in energy, but some energy is better than none, and future advancements will improve the efficiency.

Capturing rejected renewable energy and storing it for months or even years is a handy feature because it means that renewable energy can be transformed and transferred over long distances to address a multitude of application like heavy duty transportation. Hydrogen has been dubbed the Swiss army knife of energy fuels because of its versatility. Not only can it address a multitude of markets, but unlike electricity, it can also be stored for long durations and transported in large volumes via pipeline. That will be the main topic of discussion for this article - transportation of hydrogen via pipeline - starting with hydrogen blending strategies.

Hitching a ride

One idea gaining adoption in limited pilot applications, but expected to grow over time is hydrogen blending, mixing hydrogen with natural gas to reduce the carbon content of the delivered gas. It's a lower cost way to deliver on net-zero emission promises. The idea has appeal because rather than build a hydrogen highway from scratch which is prohibitively expensive, hydrogen can hitch a ride on our existing infrastructure. For example, in November of last year, Enbridge (ENB) and Cummins (CMI) announced a small renewable hydrogen blending pilot project in Markham, Ontario that will take surplus renewable power and provide a hydrogen blended content of up to two percent of the natural gas supplied to approximately 3,600 customers, abating up to 117 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. For comparison, a typical gasoline car adds 4.6 tons of CO2 per year, so this would be equivalent of removing 25 cars from the road, hardly worth a press release.

Winlaton, a town in northeast England, is experimenting with using 20% blended hydrogen. Since August, the project dubbed HyDeploy has piped a mixture of 20% hydrogen and 80% natural gas through the public network to 668 homes and various small businesses. Although residence reported no discernable changes, there is in fact a measurable difference as we'll see. These are pilot programs and presumably stepping-stones on the way to a larger hydrogen economy. If they prove out the concept, larger blending project will follow. But is the juice worth the squeeze?

Does the math support wider adoption?

Hydrogen is an interesting molecule. By weight it has 2.7 times more energy content than methane, but volumetrically (if we store it or transport it under identical pressures and volumes) hydrogen has 3.23x less energy than methane. When discussing moving hydrogen through existing infrastructure and burning it in our end-use appliances or power plants, it is the latter that matters most. Natural gas has an energy value of between 950 and 1150btu/cubic foot at standard pressure and temperature (14.696 psi. and 59 degrees F.). For comparison, hydrogen has a value of 325btu/cubic foot (at standard pressure and temperature) or 3 times less energy dense by volume than natural gas. Let's do a back of the envelope calculation on the Winlaton 80/20 mixed gas flowing through the pipelines to compute the energy content of such a mixture.

1050btu natural gas x 0.80 = 840 BTU per cubic foot

+ 325btu hydrogen x 0.20 = 65 BTU per cubic foot

Total BTU content per cubic foot = 905 BTU per cubic foot

The immediate impact of adding a 20% hydrogen mixture to the natural gas stream is a fall in energy content. In fact, this is below the minimum allowable BTU value in the US which is why the US will not allow a blend this high. How much more of this blend will we need to equal the original energy content of a pure stream of natural gas? That would be 1050 divided by 905 or 116%. We would need to flow 16% more 80/20 gas to do the equivalent amount of heating, so blending has the immediate effect of requiring more gas to do an equivalent amount of heating. On an energy equivalent basis how much natural gas are we saving?

0.8 cubic feet of natural gas x 116% = 0.928 cubic feet of natural gas in the 80/20 blend.

This means that a blend of 80/20 on an energy equivalent basis reduces the natural gas content consumed by 7%. That energy equivalent blend requires 16% more compression (which requires a little more energy) and appliances like a clothes dryer or a home heating furnace would also require 16% more run time and hence 16% more electricity to complete their tasks. Some of the natural gas savings are lost when the mixture is transported and then burned due to the extra energy required to transport that extra 16%, but these losses are relatively small. In truth, moving hydrogen through pipelines is more complex that this example as we will see, but this gives us a sense of what these projects accomplish.

Is the juice worth the squeeze?

The key takeaway is that these projects are not as environmentally friendly as billed in today's headlines and given the additional gas required to do the same amount of work and the inherently higher cost of renewable hydrogen, these early projects aren't being done for economic reasons. Rather, Hyblend, as it's called in the states, is really a means to an end. The purpose is to capture renewable energy that would otherwise be curtailed and transform it into a useable and transportable form. Hyblend is a stepping-stone to a wider adoption of hydrogen and hydrogen infrastructure. It allows some of the production infrastructure to be built immediately and thus solves, in part, the chicken and egg paradigm of hydrogen adoption.

Hydrogen infrastructure is massively expensive both in terms of the initial investment and ongoing operating expenses. With that expense comes risk, and part of kickstarting the hydrogen economy is reducing that risk to manageable levels. A jaded view of these developments might label them as publicity stunts, a way to garner ESG investing funds, collect government subsidies or gain positive press. Whatever the reason behind these initial investments, they are seeding future growth. With each new project being announced larger than the last, it will take an ever-larger investment to attract attention and investment.

Low carbon hydrogen investment in North America

Because of the higher expenses of low-carbon hydrogen, companies investing in the space are showing increasing faith with a growing list of low carbon projects planned in North America (see figure 1). The latest project is being developed by Air Products (APD) which plans to use natural gas as a feedstock with carbon capture and sequestration to produce 1.8MM kg/day of blue hydrogen in Louisiana. The entire list of planned low-carbon hydrogen projects (some of which will not be built until 2028) still only represents 1/16th of 1% of the entire North American hydrogen market as it exists today, and 99% of the projects use or could potentially use natural gas or other hydrocarbon feedstocks. Progress on our low-carbon future is slower than most think.

Figure 1, Source: RBN hydrogen billboard

Hydrogen pipelines

When we think about a hydrogen economy, we're envisioning a pipeline system moving 100% renewable or low carbon hydrogen from coast to coast, and although that infrastructure doesn't exist today, a lot of thought has been devoted to accomplishing it, especially in Europe. One of the key tenets of developing a hydrogen backbone is to repurpose existing natural gas pipelines to drastically reduce the cost of implementation. Although we are adopting natural gas pipelines to transport hydrogen in Europe, and in theory, replacing transported natural gas that is currently flowing through them, this doesn't mean that natural gas will be effaced from continent in the next twenty years - far from it. To understand this, it takes a bit of digging into pipeline economics.

If your end use is electricity, then it usually doesn't make sense to transform electricity into hydrogen, transport it and then convert it back to electricity because a significant amount of the energy is lost during that process. As stated above, there is currently a 40% loss for converting electricity to hydrogen. A round-trip conversion back into electricity would then result in a 64% loss of energy. (For an in-depth discussion of energy conversion, see "The Hydrogen Economy") Is it possible that some hydrogen could be stored and then converted back into electricity under certain circumstances to fulfill a need? Yes, that is certainly expected, but as a rule of thumb, we shouldn't convert electricity into hydrogen unless the end-use application requires hydrogen or the energy would be lost otherwise.

Pipelines offer an economical way to transport large volumes of energy. After electricity has been converted into hydrogen, pipelines offer an efficient means of transporting it if the application requires hydrogen. For example, if I produce renewable energy in the North Sea and I want to convert that energy into hydrogen for an inland fertilizer plant, it is economical to convert it at the source and move the hydrogen via pipeline, especially at higher volumes. The decision to move renewable energy via pipeline as hydrogen or via cable as electricity is not a binary decision. As the energy transition gets underway, both infrastructure options will be developed, and economics and efficiency will choose which pathway the energy travels.

Hydrogen vs. electricity

To illustrate the efficiency of pipelines, let's compare energy transportation for electricity by cable versus hydrogen by pipeline. A great example of a recent power installation is the 450-mile subsea power cable linking Norway and UK that has just started operations. This is part of a larger effort by the UK to link their power grid to the continent. Britain already has links with France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland and has plans for a link to Denmark. These transcontinental electricity sharing schemes help reduce the peaks and valleys of renewable energy generation across huge swaths of land, moving surplus energy to areas that may require it when renewable energy production hits a low point. These electricity sharing links are a key weapon in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, while at the same time helping to keep the lights on throughout a region.

Once fully operational, the 1,400MW power cable linking Norway and the UK will allow clean energy to flow bidirectionally with hydropower coming from Norway and excess wind capacity flowing from Britain in the opposite direction. Let's take that energy figure and compare it to hydrogen transport via pipeline (see figure 2). Hydrogen transport by pipeline greatly depends on the operating pressures. The greater the pressure the quicker the flow velocity of the hydrogen gas. Although the hydrogen has a greater flow velocity than natural gas, a hydrogen pipeline will still transport less energy than natural gas at the same operating pressures. As stated above, this is due to volumetric energy density of hydrogen compared to natural gas. Hydrogen simply requires more space than natural gas and hence less of it moves through the pipeline.

There are a couple of things to note in this example. First, pipelines with an inlet pressure of 2030 psig are new 48" pipelines operating at maximum operating pressures. Converting older pipelines to move hydrogen doesn't give us the luxury of moving nearly this much energy (as we will see) and so, there is also an example of hydrogen moving through a pipeline at 1450 psig. When the pressure drops by 29%, the energy flow drops by 60%. Note also that our ginormous 1,400MW power cable only carries a fraction of the energy flow of a pipeline - about 19% of the energy flow compared to a new 48" pipeline.

Figure 2, Author with converted data from Hydrogen in Pipelines (online workshop)

How much hydrogen can we transport via pipeline?

The maximum allowable pressure a pipeline can employ depends on a host of factors, including the type of gas (natural gas or hydrogen), the size and age of that pipeline and where that pipeline is operating. Hydrogen operating pressures will be lower than natural gas due to the economics, but also due to the high uncertainty of moving hydrogen through steel. Over time, hydrogen migrates through the steel and leaks out of the pipeline at an accelerated rate compared to natural gas.

Gas pipelines are nearly airtight, but they aren't 100% hydrogen-tight. Hydrogen is such a small molecule that a small portion of it travels directly through solid steel wall of the pipeline and through the welds between sections of pipelines. This can cause embrittlement in the steel and welds, and worsen cracks in the structure, especially at high operating temperatures. In extreme cases, this can lead to pipeline failures. Because of the risks involved and the lack of long-term data on pipeline transport of hydrogen, codes dictate that the operating pressures of older pipelines must be dialed back to as much half their maximum allowable pressures to account for the uncertainty.

In the world of pipeline transportation of gas, the larger and newer a pipeline is, the greater the maximum allowable pressure (see figure 3). Older pipelines are weaker than newer pipelines due to their construction and therefore operate at lower pressures. Older pipelines also develop microcracks which can be infiltrated by hydrogen making the cracks grow and potentially weakening the steel to the point of failure. Another factor to consider is pipelines traveling through populated areas. All things being equal, a pipeline operating in a residential area will operate at lower pressures for safety reasons than pipelines in an unpopulated geography. The operating pressure is dialed back in areas where a failure could harm the populace.

What's the takeaway? Older natural gas pipelines converted to transport hydrogen will transport far less energy than natural gas flowing through those same pipelines. Two conclusions can be drawn from this. One, there is a limit to the amount of pipeline conversion that can be done for structural reasons. Two, the amount of hydrogen energy moving via pipeline is small relative to the size of the natural gas market.

Figure 3, Source: The Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA), Interstate Pipeline Efficiency

The larger picture

An energy transition is clearly under way, and hydrogen will certainly have an expanded role to play. Renewable energy sources are being adopting in large quantities due to lower costs associated with wind and solar. Converting that renewable energy into other useable forms like hydrogen is a key weapon both in the fight against global warming and energy equality, but the investment in green hydrogen from wind and solar is miniscule. The green hydrogen projects in North America are barely measurable.

It is true that renewable energy sources are slowing the pace of fossil fuel consumption, but when you look at global figures from our leading reporting agencies like the IEA, EIA and OPEC, we have yet to reverse the relentless rise of fossil fuels. The massive pullback in fossil fuel consumption due to Covid-19 has largely reversed and is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years despite the growth in renewables.

Across the board, coal, natural gas, petroleum, other liquids like LPG and renewable energy are growing due to the increasing need for energy, especially in non-OEDC economies like China, India and even emerging economies in Africa. The EIA estimates that consumption of energy will grow by 50% in the next thirty years. A full transition to a renewable economy is a massive undertaking and will require many decades to complete.

Understanding hydrogen and the energy transition economics is important for those invested or wanting to invest in traditional fossil fuel energy companies, because over time, there is a risk that these companies will ultimately strand their assets. Headlines suggest hydrogen will replace fossil fuels lock, stock and barrel. While its role will be significant, hydrogen will adopt around 10% of global energy by 2050 according to IEA estimates, and a significant portion will be fed by natural gas and other hydrocarbons using carbon capture and sequestration which captures an estimated 90% of the production emissions.

In the next article on the energy transition, we will dive deeper into the hydrogen pipeline backbone being proposed in Europe. When we look at the proposed hydrogen backbone for Europe and work out the math on how much energy will flow through it, the proposed solution supports the notion that hydrogen will supplement natural gas, not replace it. Calls for the death of natural gas and other fossil fuels may be premature.

Soapbox conclusion

As a retail investor, catching the wave of low-carbon hydrogen growth and making a buck is going to be challenging. The green hydrogen space is severely disadvantaged due to the high cost of production - nearly 5x the cost of the dirty version. A pure-play hydrogen company better have a niche to fill, because the hydrogen economy is several decades away and will grow at a snail's pace. Finding large companies like Air Products which are already heavily invested in hydrogen is probably the better way to go. However, when we dig into these companies, they, like the rest of the market, have relatively high valuations. What to do?

There is a massive disconnect between the perceived pace of the energy transition and the boots on the ground analysis of what is unfolding globally. We are now granting traditional energy companies and NOCs the right to undersupply the market. It is 100% acceptable for large energy companies to turn their backs on exploration and new drilling and slow-play the recovery of drilling. They are lauded when they do.

Will they be granted that same license when oil moves above $100/bbl. How about $150? Will the politician supporting those green energy agendas survive to push it forward? From an investment perspective, it is hard to imagine a better setup. An entire sector shunned for 6+ years, driven down to low valuations and forced to consolidate into a handful of major players. At the same time commodity prices are driven higher by the lack of drilling and exploration. When the outcry goes out to pump more, the response will be, "…I can't drill, it will raise our carbon footprint."

This is the sixth article written on the energy transition and the seventh in the series. If you're interested in the previous articles, here's a complete list in reverse order of appearance. Note, the 6th one listed below is written by Lyn Alden Schwartzer - this was an article that I planned to write at the start of the series (with the exact same conclusions), but she wrote it first (and wrote it 100 times better than I could).