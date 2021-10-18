Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

How can we change the financial market structure to better serve retail investors, cutting costs, and improving quality? First, focus on unmet retail needs. Then, unify the functions of an exchange, a broker-dealer, and an investment fund in pursuit of a single purpose. Exploit their joint capabilities to expand the definition of a financial instrument, creating a retail market system designed to meet the specific needs of retail.

The new market system will compete for customers alongside the SEC's National Market System (NMS). The new SEC chairman is fond of the folktale, "The Emperor's New Clothes." The moral of that tale - major lies become credible if enough people repeat them - brings the NMS to mind. The NMS is built on the proposition that competition between exchanges assures the best bid and offer prices for everyone - the SEC's big lie. Toward that end, a variety of SEC subsidies and rules protects inefficient exchanges from going out of business.

But these SEC rules and subsidies have not produced the ideal system for retail investors. This truth is revealed by abuses of retail investors such as wholesaler payments to retail brokers to buy their orders - called payments for order flow. Wholesalers fill these orders at a discount to the value wholesalers themselves pay in the inside market.

But it is the NMS system itself, not wholesalers alone, that fails to show retail investors an inside price. If retail has direct access to inside prices, wholesalers will find something better to do.

The proposed retail market system will open the gates to improvements in the efficiency and cost of financial risk transfer. This new marketplace meets this objective but also assures investors of costless movement between the retail market system and the NMS.

Symptoms of NMS inefficiency

Multiple identical producers with a single product. The central problem within the NMS is that exchanges all offer the same product at the same cost. In the absence of SEC intervention, history teaches us that competition in this market creates a natural monopoly. At first blush, this seems to put the SEC in a box. If the SEC does not subsidize competition, a monopoly charges every market participant too much. But if the SEC subsidizes competition, the result is the expensive status quo.

One new securities exchange, NASDAQ, and the related advent of electronic trading was a substantial improvement in transaction and portfolio management productivity - a procompetitive innovation.

However, 15 more SEC-approved exchanges have added very little transaction efficiency yet a great deal of cost because there is no market discipline forcing new exchanges to add value or die. Exchange management firms find it efficient to add multiple exchanges within the same corporation. The presence of multiple exchanges within a single exchange management firm mocks the SEC's contention that exchanges compete.

Successful inefficient competitors. OTC firms have replaced the exchanges in filling most retail orders despite the higher capital cost of OTC market-making.

High-frequency traders profit from colocating computers at the sites of the various exchange transaction engines. Without multiple identical exchanges, the high-frequency traders and their many automated trades would vanish.

profit from colocating computers at the sites of the various exchange transaction engines. Without multiple identical exchanges, the high-frequency traders and their many automated trades would vanish. Wholesale broker-dealers make markets in competition with the inefficient exchanges for retail orders.

High-cost clearing. Clearing of securities within the NMS is slow and expensive. A retail service provider may conclude that retail investors would also prefer instantaneous clearing at zero cost to rights of ownership, the reason clearing is so slow and costly.

System design - Three steps

A way to make a buck providing financial services depends on three related competitive judgments.

First, define the customer more narrowly

Identify a specific customer base. Retail investors are different from institutions for example. Their orders are smaller. They are not full-time traders. They don't require blinding speed - execution within the blink of an eye is satisfactory. They do not seek to profit from intraday changes in value as do day traders.

The difference between the targeted retail investor and other traders is an opportunity to replace existing expensive services retail doesn't want with other services retail seeks.

Second, expand the product definition

Modify multiple functions in concert - transactions, clearing, instrument origination, funds management, secondary market trading - to create a retail market system to meet the needs of retail investors.

Third, avoid adding costs that don't improve retail services

The NYSE and NASDAQ focus on pleasing corporate issuers. This gives them access to corporate listing and the profits from listing. But that focus limits their ability to modify listed securities to suit the needs of the demand side of the market.

Take advantage of the investor-unfriendly securities issued by NYSE and NASDAQ by modifying them to meet the needs of investors.

System functionality

A separate marketplace - the retail market system - will be the result if there is demand for new instruments that shed some NMS securities' properties unattractive to retail to add others.

Desirable new properties

Access to NMS instruments at an insider's price

The captive broker-dealer buys the NMS security directly at the inside price, then transfers the NMS security to the exchange investment manager. The exchange investment manager retains the NMS security and originates the retail system instrument at the same inside price, but with the more desirable properties of the retail system instrument.

The investment manager then transfers the retail instrument through the clearinghouse to the buyer's account and the cash through the system to the broker-dealer.

Source: Author

Instantaneous costless clearing

Broker-dealer ownership of NMS securities enables the exchange to list a retail clone of the NMS security that clears with the same electronic message as the transaction. This makes clearing instantaneous and without cost.

Financial instruments that meet retail trader investment needs

Several possible structures for the portfolio backing the retail instrument are available. For a retail clone of an NMS security, the supporting portfolio is simplicity itself. It would have an equal number of retail clone instruments as liabilities and NMS securities as assets. A retail trader initiating a position would pay the cost of acquiring the NMS security through the clearinghouse and the investment manager to the captive broker-dealer.

Consistency with SEC rules

The glue that binds the two systems is a captive broker-dealer that converts NMS securities to retail-system-friendly financial instruments and the reverse.

Unlike the exchanges approved by the SEC, if the retail trading system has no appeal to retail investors it will wither and die since it will not receive SEC subsidies. On the other hand, if it is successful, it will threaten much of the NMS retail investor customer base, bringing to the front the issue of consistency with the SEC rules.

There are two parts to the determination of NMS consistency.

Are the NMS securities held by the retail system broker-dealer traded within the bounds of the national best bid and offer?

Are the new retail system instruments NMS securities?

The first question is answered in the affirmative since the captive broker-dealer alone trades NMS securities.

The second question is more interesting. If the retail investor exchange does not seek SEC exchange designation and the instruments issued by the captive broker-dealer are not listed on SEC-designated exchanges, there is no precedent.

The retail system exchange might seek to be defined by the CFTC as a futures exchange. If the CFTC decided in the affirmative, the next question would be whether the retail system spot instruments are traded at all. If the retail market system trades only the futures version of the NMS clone, then the clone itself has properties akin to a claim on a mutual fund or a unit trust.

Buyers could exchange the NMS security for its retail clone on-demand, trading the retail clone as a futures contract. The futures contract would settle as often as daily so that a buyer could receive dividends and interest.

These retail system instruments would then be an interesting hybrid of futures and mutual funds. They could be traded and margined like futures and redeemed at will like a certificate of deposit or mutual fund share.

In the following article, I will argue that the best alternative for the retail system would be not to trade the retail system cash instruments at all. That article will consider two kinds of retail market system instruments, an NMS security clone, and a retail system instrument that exists only in the retail system.

Conclusion

A fruitful way to innovate within our global markets is to introduce a retail market system separate from the NMS, expanding the meaning of financial instruments while limiting the targeted customer base.

Expand the meaning of retail system financial instrument to include

The properties of the instruments.

The rules of the exchange that lists them.

A captive broker-dealer that buys and sells NMS securities on behalf of retail customers

An investment manager that designs retail instruments and manages the assets that support them.

Limit the targeted customer base by choosing among retail investors, institutional investors, and day traders. Using the narrower customer base, change the instruments and rules of the system to meet targeted customer needs.

In the article's example, a retail investor system reduces costs by limiting the transaction system to a single exchange. The tradeoff offers users an insider's price, lowers transaction costs, enables instantaneous clearing at zero cost, and uses futures-style low, risk-based margins.