Singular Research: October 2021 MMI Report

kasayizgi/E+ via Getty Images

A Bull Under Duress.

A perfect storm of negative sentiment, including lingering Covid cases, uncertainty of government stimulative efforts, looming tapering, and global supply chain disruptions, have created a pause in the bull market. The weight of our evidence suggests there is further upside ahead over the next six months.

Source: Singular Research Estimates

Market Sentiment: Positive

The VIX and VXN started the month at 21 and 23, respectively, slightly elevated above normal volatility levels. The put/call ratio on the S&P index was 1.63. The trend is down to normal/neutral levels. Bulls now outnumber the bears with a bull-to-bear ratio at a 6-month low of 0.69.

Technical Indicators: Positive

Although near-term indicators are neutral to negative, our long run indicators skew positive. All major moving market indices are floating slightly above their 200-day moving average support levels. Our indicators point to a broader measure which shows a slightly near-term picture with a positive long-term breadth. Only 52% of stocks are above their 20-day moving average, while the 20- and 50-day indicators are still slightly below 50%.

Liquidity Indicators: Positive

Money market funds are $4.5 trillion which is greater than ten percent of the total market capitalization of the stock market. This money market fund level is above the historical average cash level. September equity capital flows were positive with inflows into the U.S. equity market exceeding $40 billion; above $20 billion is a bullish rating MMI score. Here is the breakdown of inflows and outflows:

Inflows

M&A at +$7 billion, led by the closing of the Stamps.com privatization.

Buybacks at +$72 billion, led by MSFT at $60 billion, KDP at $4 billion, and WLTW at $4.5 billion.

ETFs/mutual funds at +$4.4 billion.

Hedge funds at +$3 billion.

Outflows

Equity issuance at $(48) billion.

Insiders at $(2.4) billion.

Additionally, the Fed pumped $120 billion into the system to backstop financial markets.

EPS Momentum: Positive

EPS growth for Q3 is expected to be 27.6%, up from the 24.2% estimate in June. 47 companies have issued negative EPS guidance while 56 have issued positive guidance.

Source: FactSet

16 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 15 have reported a positive revenue surprise out of 25 reporting companies as of press time. 71% of companies are citing a negative impact of supply chain disruptions on Q3 earnings. Q3 earnings are likely to increase over 30% based on the 5-year trailing historical average beat of 7.2%. Q3:21 net profit margin for the S&P 500 is expected to be 12.1% above the 5-year average of 10.9% but below the previous quarter's record high net profit margin of 13.1%.

Significant earnings deceleration is expected for the calendar year 2022. Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 9.7% and revenue growth of 6.8%. Based on analysts’ estimates of forward 12-month EPS, the P/E ratio is 20.5 which is above the 5- and 10-year averages of 18.3 and 16.4, respectively. Per Thomson Reuters as of 10/12/21, earnings revisions for the quarter are up 0.7% and the expectation is for EPS growth to be +30.5%. The upward revisions have been led by the energy sector. For the Russell 2000, EPS revisions are up 2.3% for Q3:21.

Valuation: Neutral

Equity market valuations are at extended levels on an absolute and historical basis while they remain attractive on a relative basis in today's low interest rate environment. The small and mid-cap growth equity asset classes, evidenced by the T. Rowe Price New Horizons fund, trades at 46 times trailing twelve months earnings. This ratio is nearly two times the S&P 500 P/E ratio, signifying an overpriced sector. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 trades at 18 times and the Russell Micro-Cap index trades at 16 times. The S&P 500 trades at 26 times trailing 12-month earnings. The small and micro-cap indices are trading at a 10% to 15% discount to relative parity demonstrated over the past 10 years versus the S&P 500.

Our relative interest rate model supports a 32 multiplier P/E as a fair value. Street analysts project 2021 S&P EPS at $206 and 2022 at $220. The S&P 500 trades 20 times forward 2022 estimates. Our fair value model forecasts the S&P 500 at 6011, an increase of nearly 38% based on current low interest rate levels combined with the ten-year BBB corporate bond yield index and current 2022 S&P 500 EPS estimates. The U.S. equity market trades 1.6 times its replacement value which is a premium to its historical average of 1.0 times. The U.S. equity market also trades at 2 times GDP which is a premium versus the long run average of 1.25 times but still below the 2.3 all-time high level from 2000 reached during the dot com era.

Monetary Indicators: Positive

M2 money supply continues to diminish. It is increasing at 10.39% versus 25% growth at the peak of the pandemic last year. When negative monetary velocity is factored in with current nominal GDP growth, the Fed is still adding 2.31%, indicating stimulative monetary conditions. The yield curve spread is bullish with 1-year T-bills at 0.8 and 10-year Treasuries at 1.45, illustrating a positive spread of 137 basis points. Our forward rate indicators forecast an increase of T-bill rates in six months to 0.16% due to the continued reopening of the economy. This increase is nominal and will have a de minimis impact.

One negative is that the 10-year Treasury to high-yield spread is 283 basis points below the 400 basis point fair value level.

In summary, our indicators show a bullish bias that has moderated over the last three months. We remain patient and steadfast.