The stocks of cloud-based platforms had a moment after the pandemic engulfed the globe last year. As work-from-home became the norm for hundreds of millions of people instantaneously, cloud-anything was what investors wanted to buy. That helped along communications-as-a-service company Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), and the stock has roughly tripled since the beginning of the pandemic... which was just 18 months ago, give or take. The run Twilio has been on is massively impressive, but at today's valuation, I just don't see the value in it.

We'll start with the chart, which is a bit of a mixed bag of bullish and not-so-bullish points. First, the stock managed to bounce off the trendline that has been in place for the past twelve months, bottoming earlier this month. Shares have bounced hard since then, adding almost $60 in the space of three weeks. The fact that the stock bounced as hard as it did is quite bullish in and of itself, but there are other points to consider.

The accumulation/distribution line is sustaining near its highs, which is also bullish, because it means the dip-buyers haven't left. When the stock trades down intraday, buyers emerge, which is a bullish sign.

The PPO also seems to have made a positive divergence into the October low and is moving higher, but is still in bearish territory below the centerline. For Twilio to confirm this rally, it really needs to make a new relative high in the PPO, but we're not that close to that happening.

The same story is true of the 14-day RSI, which has bounced, but is nowhere near bullish territory. Could Twilio continue to rally and produce those positive momentum readings? Of course. That's especially true because the company reports earnings next week, and investors love to bid up stocks in advance of earnings reports.

Finally, the relative strength of Twilio has been awful, as we can see in the bottom panels. The software group has been flying against the broader market, and Twilio simply hasn't participated. When this occurs and you have a stock that is vastly underperforming its peer group, that's a signal to me that there are better choices out there. All things considered, I'm neutral on the chart, but as we'll see below, there are fundamental concerns I have as well, which collectively keep me from wanting to recommend the stock.

Lots of growth for Twilio, but not much else

Be in no doubt that Twilio is still very much a growth stock. Anyone that reads my work knows I favor growth stocks because if you get it right, the rewards are potentially huge, but so are the risks. In the case of Twilio, revenue growth has never been a problem, and continues to be quite impressive today. However, I'm concerned about its ability to monetize this revenue over time.

Revenue growth has never dipped below 46% year-over-year in the past two years, and has accelerated once again following the initial stages of the pandemic. The last three quarters have all been in excess of 60% year-over-year growth, which is simply astounding. Twilio is signing up new customers left and right, and its top line is absolutely flying.

The company's revision schedule shows this in that analysts continue to be more and more bullish over time, adding to the out years in particular. This chart shows exactly what you want to see; there are large gaps between the years, and they're all moving up and to the right. Analysts currently expect revenue to quadruple between now and 2026; there aren't many stocks that have this sort of revision schedule, or expectations.

That's one risk I see with Twilio at today's price; the expectations for this company are so massive that it looks to be much easier for the company to miss than exceed. Expectations are critically important for any stock because a company's performance is always measured against expectations more so than absolute numbers. While these expectations show that the analyst community remains extremely bullish on its prospects, it also means Twilio has very big shoes to fill just to meet those expectations. Those expectations continue to get tougher and tougher, as you can see below with the last 25 revisions all being higher.

Now, Twilio is hitting nearly $3 billion in revenue this year, and at some point, investors will begin to expect profits to accrue. Revenue growth has never been an issue but as we'll see below, Twilio is spending enormous amounts of money to generate that growth. First up we have trailing-twelve-months revenue and gross margins to kick us off.

We already spent some time on revenue but what I wanted to show here is that instead of providing additional leverage to margins, higher revenue is having the opposite impact. Gross margins are in steady decline, and have been, as Twilio is chasing customer growth, seemingly at any cost. Gross margins in the low-50s are only just acceptable for a software company, with the best ones in the 70s, so Twilio is nowhere close to that level.

However, it isn't just declining gross margins, because Twilio still has soaring SG&A and R&D costs.

We can see that SG&A costs alone are eating up substantially all of Twilio's gross margin dollars, so R&D has to be funded through losses. This is a problem because you'd expect soaring revenue to produce some kind of leverage for margins, but as I noted earlier, spending is moving higher more quickly than gross profit despite 60%+ annualized revenue growth rates. It's really incredible how much Twilio is spending and it is meaningfully reducing the appeal of the stock for me.

Bulls will say that at some point, the spending will slow down, but with spending still ramping higher, that must be years from now, so Twilio will continue to deal with this dynamic, and it isn't a good one.

The other issue with Twilio is that because it is producing massive losses quarter after quarter, it is using its common shares as an ATM.

The company's share count has nearly doubled since this time three years ago, which means that if Twilio does ever manage to produce a profit, it will be on a share count that will almost certainly be much higher than it is today. That's a constant headwind for the company as its market cap continues to increase because the float is always moving higher, making each share worth relatively less. I get growth companies sometimes have to issue shares to grow, but the amount Twilio has been issuing is difficult to reconcile.

Small wonder then that EPS estimates look exactly the opposite of revenue.

We see gaps between the years, showing growth, but the other thing we see is that estimates have continuously declined for all years. That means analysts are becoming more and more bearish on the company's ability to produce a profit, and why not? We know revenue growth is flying, but gross margins are declining, spending of all types is ramping higher, and the share count is moving steadily higher as well. That's a lot of headwinds (gross margins, spending, share count) and only one tailwind (revenue), so the table below makes a lot of sense to me.

Now, let's take a look at the valuation to see if Twilio is at least cheap.

TWLO stock - A not-so-cheap valuation

I fully understand that tech stocks that are growing rapidly are assigned massive multiples by the market. In fact, some of my favorite stocks are ones that fit that very description. But in the case of Twilio, I just don't see it.

Shares have come well off the highs in terms of price-to-sales, which peaked at an eye-watering 31X forward estimates earlier this year, and today, we're at 19X forward sales. That's still a massive multiple, and for a company with obvious margin issues (and a constantly rising share count), I cannot figure out why I should pay so much for this stock.

The pre-pandemic high was ~15X sales, and while Twilio is growing very quickly on the top line, to me its margin issues aren't being taken into account with the current valuation.

Given all of this, I'm not bearish on Twilio, but I certainly don't want to recommend your capital be used on it. It would either have to become a lot cheaper, see big improvements in the chart, or suddenly fix its margin issues. Given all of those things take time, I think the best course of action on Twilio is to skip it and buy a different software stock with better relative performance. Twilio just isn't measuring up, and for that reason, I suggest you simply stay away.