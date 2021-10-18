BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Getting Cheaper By The Day (Deservedly)

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has been in its own bear market since it announced the spinoff of its WarnerMedia division and combination with Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) (DISCB) (DISCK) on 5/17/2021. Shares are down 20.5% from $32.34 the day before the announcement to $25.70 at the most recent close. It's not all company-specific, as the other two large US telcos, T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ), also performed poorly over that period, with an even steeper decline over the last 6 trading days.

Source: Seeking Alpha AT&T Charting Page

AT&T seems to be weighted down more than the other two by its media division. If we take existing Discovery shares as a proxy for the post-spinoff media business, they are down between 22% and 37% since the announcement, depending on the share class.

Source: Seeking Alpha Discovery Charting Page

I last addressed AT&T's valuation in my article published on the day of the spinoff announcement and will update it here based on the two parts of the company post spinoff. Recall that existing Discovery shareholders will retain 29% of the new media company Warner Bros. Discovery after the spinoff. The existing market cap of Discovery based on a diluted share count of 664 million is $16 billion. Therefore, the market cap of the new company would be $16/0.29 = $55.2 billion, of which AT&T shareholders will get $55.2 - $16 = $39.2 billion. Based on the AT&T share count of 7.14 billion, each AT&T share will get $39.2/7.14 worth of Warner Bros. Discovery, or $5.49/share. This is a decline of about $2 per share since my May article.

Looking at the remaining pure play telco, recall that AT&T estimated a post-spinoff free cash flow capability of $20 billion and an FCF payout ratio of 40%-43%. Since then, analysts have questioned the company estimate, including Brandon Nispel of Keybanc, who is now projecting $16.6 billion of FCF. As I will show later on, the FCF estimate cut is now warranted based on supply chain impacts on new phone sales and fiber build-out as well as competition limiting the ability to increase revenue per user.

In May, I estimated a new dividend of $1.16 annually based on the $20 billion FCF number and the stated 40%-43% payout ratio. Brandon has stated that he believes AT&T will allow the payout ratio to run above target to avoid further dividend cuts. I think the market will penalize any decline in FCF generation, so the valuation should be based on a dividend of 41.5% x $16.6 billion / 7.14 billion shares = $0.96 per share. (Yes, less than half of the current dividend!)

If we generously say that post-spinoff AT&T should have a dividend yield on par with Verizon's 4.9%, it would be worth $0.96/0.049 = $19.59 per share. That puts my valuation estimate of pre-spinoff AT&T at $19.59 + $5.49 = $25.08 per share, about 2.4% below the price as of the latest close.

AT&T faces stiff competition in both the media and telco businesses which is unlikely to let up anytime soon. In addition, the company faces supply chain constraints that will impact its ability to acquire and retain subscribers. The stock also faces further selling pressure from its current dividend investor base. This is due to the spinoff of a non-dividend paying media company and a possibly greater than 50% cut in the telco dividend. This selling pressure may create a better buying opportunity around the time of the spinoff.

Warner Bros. Discovery Is No Netflix Or Disney+

The original rationale for the Time Warner merger in 2018 was to offer content that would drive demand for AT&T's distribution platforms. It became clear early on that the strategy was not paying off as AT&T's TV offerings continued to lose subscribers.

In early 2021, AT&T finally decided to reduce its exposure to the pay TV business through a sale of 30% of DirecTV to private equity firm TPG. With that sale, the company would now depend on the trend toward streaming services with its rollout of HBO Max beginning in May 2020. While the service had an impressive library of content, the launch unfortunately coincided with pandemic closures, limiting production of new content and promotional events. The company has also moved slowly on international rollout, with the service only hitting parts of Europe by the end of this month.

Based on data from AdWeek, HBO Max now ranks third behind Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS). It would be fourth if you also include Amazon Prime Video (AMZN).

Adding in Discovery+ subscribers still leaves HBO Max in third. The merger does little to improve the scale of WarnerMedia compared to Disney and Netflix. As excited as I am personally for new seasons of Succession and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Disney has been more successful with its theatrical releases and extending their franchises to the streaming platform as they have done with the Star Wars and Marvel universes. Netflix has captured more popular buzz with shows like The Queen's Gambit and Squid Game. Both networks also outperform WarnerMedia when it comes to awards, with Netflix winning 7 Oscars this year and Disney winning 5 compared to 3 for Warner.

Source: Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery does not look like it will suddenly become a serious competitor to Disney or Netflix, so it is unlikely the market will ever value it at similar multiples. The spinoff more closely resembles other media companies with a mix of streaming and traditional cable networks such as Comcast (CMCSA), Fox (FOX) (FOXA), and Viacom (VIAC). Discovery is now trading at the low end of the 8-10 EV/EBITDA range of these companies.

Source: Seeking Alpha Discovery Peer Comparison Page

With the $55.2 billion post-spinoff market cap I noted above, we can add in the announced $43 billion of debt to get an enterprise value of $98.2 billion. The spinoff announcement in May mentioned EBITDA of the Pro Forma combined company was $12 million in 2020, and set a target of $14 billion for 2023. Those results represent an EV/EBITDA range of 7 to 8.2, which would make the spinoff a little cheaper than peers. Warner Bros. Discovery could be a buy if EBITDA estimates stay in the current range as we approach the spinoff. Nevertheless, selling by uninterested dividend investors would depress the price, creating a better buying opportunity later.

Growth Headwinds At The Post-Spinoff Telco

The other key element of the May spinoff announcement was the "resized" dividend that would enable AT&T to spend more capital on its two growth priorities - improving 5G wireless and fiber infrastructure. Supply chain issues have already impacted fiber growth in 2021. The company now expects to be at 2.5 million connections by the end of the year, down from the original goal of 3 million. Either number is a far cry from the 30 million locations they want to connect by 2025.

On the wireless side, AT&T like its competitors offers heavy discounts on new phones to drive customer growth and retain existing customers. For example, the company is offering up to $800 off the cost of an iPhone 13 Pro with trade-in. Of course, the phones have to be available for AT&T to offer this deal, and supply chain issues are also impacting phone production. One analyst estimates an impact of 5-10 million iPhones compared to the original estimate.

Supply chain issues aside, the three majors compete heavily for customers, with T-Mobile and Verizon each also featuring substantial discounts on iPhones, delivered via bill credits over a multi-year period. Additionally, all three companies have had a hard time raising prices with monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) down 2.3% over the past two years at AT&T and up only around 3% at Verizon and T-Mobile (Note that Verizon reports average revenue per account or ARPA). AT&T has underperformed since the start of the pandemic in part due to its higher share of international roaming charges, which should recover along with international travel.

Data Source: Company earnings supplements

The churn rate of less than 1% per month at AT&T suggests customer loyalty, but it's uncertain how quickly customers would leave if significant price increases were implemented. This inability to pass along costs to the customer is a negative for the entire industry given the more inflationary environment we are in. Margins would get squeezed, making it a bad time to invest in AT&T or its competitors.

Conclusion

AT&T looks cheap with a P/E below 8, but this accurately reflects worries about margins at the post-spinoff phone company and performance at a far from best-in-class media company. Compared to peers, the stock now looks fairly valued at best. Regardless of the value, the stock faces selling pressure from its dividend-loving owner base because of the massive post-spinoff dividend cut at the telco and lack of dividend at the media company. Patient value investors may want to hold, but for those wanting more inflation-resistant stocks in their portfolio, selling AT&T would be a good source of cash to invest in the Materials or Real Estate sectors. Personally, I sold my shares at $25.93 and will wait until closer to the spinoff date to consider reinvesting in either the phone or media companies.