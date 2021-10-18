BOB WESTON/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

For those that have followed my articles, over the past twelve months, I have been hinting at an acceleration in large-scale bank mergers. While the trend of consolidation has started to pick up recently, particularly on the west coast, it remains to be seen if Texas banks will follow the trend. While there have been minimal amounts of merger activity in the Lone Star State, Texas has seen solid economic growth, which likely keeps the local banks busy and limits the need to force inorganic consolidation.

While Texas banks continue to see stiff competition from outside competitors looking to add market share, Tyler, Texas-based Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) has also looked to diversify its geographic lending in hopes to improve core loan growth consistency. In fact, the overall outlook on SBSI's stock seems to weigh on whether loan growth prospects are increasing or diminishing, which has ebbed and flowed due to payoffs. After more optimism in the first quarter, loans declined in the second quarter due to PPP forgiveness and elevated payoffs. As such, SBSI has trended a little softer than peers, up just 23% YTD and well below the banking index of +35%.

When it comes to valuation, as one can see from the chart below, SBSI currently trades at 1.8x price to tangible book value per share. While this might look a little cheap relative to its past valuation levels, I find it hard to get excited about the stock until loan growth looks sustainable. The margin is likely to compress a little from here, which will keep a lid on profitability improvement, and the core expense base looks likely to trend marginally higher in 2022.

Data by YCharts

If loan growth does start to materialize, I think this bank might be a solid investment for the long-term investor. However, I would caution that SBSI tends to have an "A-B-A-B" type of performance. By that I mean one quarter tends to be good, then the next is softer than expected, then the next is good, etc. The bottom line is that this bank tends to grow slower than Texas peers, but credit is usually better than average, which causes the bank to have a lower beta relative to the market.

Past Results And Future Expectations

To get to the main point rather quickly, I was once again unimpressed with SBSI's lackluster second quarter results. I had originally thought the core net interest margin was close to a floor in the first quarter, but following more compression than anticipated in the second quarter (-14 basis points to 3.06%), I think the outlook is more sedate going forward. From my modeling, I believe the future margin should continue to compress, but at a much slower rate than seen previously. I am modeling another 7 basis points of compression over the next six months, however, from there the core margin should show signs of stability near 3.00%.

Also, driven by the continuation of margin compression, net interest income growth will likely prove difficult until both core loan growth is proven consistent and PPP fee volatility works itself through the income statement.

In my mind, there is a clear set-up of improved loan growth trends, driven by the backdrop of strong Texas in-migration of not only people but also business relocations and the addition of three new lenders last quarter (2 in Dallas, 1 in Austin). On top of that, the Houston loan production office is showing signs of increasing operations. While I am still somewhat skeptical on the longer term, I would not be surprised to see SBSI put together another quarter of solid results in 3Q, which would prove fitting as second quarter was rather soft.

On a more positive note, a historically well-managed expense base coupled with the run rate savings of three branch closings should keep expenses rather manageable for the next few quarters. That said, I think wage inflation and additional hires are likely to increase the overall expense base in 2022. While adding hires should be viewed as an internal investment, the costs typically show up instantly and bankers generally take about 18 months of integration before they are profitable.

While fee income should improve in the second half of the year, I do not see a scenario in which strong fee income strength is enough to be a catalyst for a valuation improvement. In fact, I continue to think the most meaningful catalyst for the shares would be the announcement of an acquisition.

While I would anticipate management being highly selective, there are a number of smaller community banks that could be bolted on to add meaningful additional net income (at reasonable pricing) over the next two years in several existing or adjacent markets. While this would not only improve the earnings growth outlook, it would also give management some time to reconfigure the core growth initiatives going forward.

Concluding Thoughts

Since SBSI tends to operate as if it is a smaller community bank located in rural areas, it typically experiences modestly softer growth rates relative to in-state peers. While Texas has seen tremendous growth, the metro markets like Dallas, Houston, and Austin, have seen rather amazing levels of pricing competition. Since SBSI tends to grow at its own pace, management has not seen the need to dive head-first into those markets.

When it comes to investing in banks, I tend to look at credit first and growth second. When I look at SBSI, I see a solid underwriting culture that has seen limited growth. While banks can sometimes underwrite themselves out of a deal, SBSI has not really pushed the envelope on lower rates to retain business, which is why payoffs continue to plague the growth outlook.

While the lifeblood of every bank is a solid credit exposure and clean underwriting standards, the backbone for profitability improvement is improving loan balances. In my opinion, there is very limited risk to the creditworthiness of the bank, however, I recommend investors to watch from the sidelines until positive loan growth is proven sustainable.