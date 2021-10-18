Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough 13-month stretch for investors in the precious metals sector (GDX), but investors in Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) have been hit harder than usual. This is evidenced by the stock's 60% decline from its Q3 2020 highs vs. a 40% decline for its benchmark, the Gold Miners Index. The significant underperformance can be attributed to lower output and higher costs this year and next, following movement in a localized area of waste material at its Sukari Mine. The good news is that operations will steadily improve looking out to FY2024. However, even as production climbs, it will still remain below pre-COVID-19 levels. With single-asset producers in Tier-2/Tier-3 jurisdictions carrying the highest risk, I believe there are better ways to play the sector rather than Centamin.

Centamin posted solid results relative to guidance in H1 2021, but this still led to a massive decline in production on a year-over-year basis. During H1, the company sold ~203,800 ounces of gold translating to revenue of ~$367 million, but this figure was well below ~270,500 ounces in H1 2020 (revenue: $449 million). This was even more evident on a free cash flow basis, with free cash flow sinking from $102 million to $16 million, related to increased capital expenditures, lower revenue, and much higher operating costs ($1,186/oz). In the company's most recent presentation, Centamin has highlighted a path towards meaningful growth by 2024, but the chosen starting point for production in 2021 is the only reason that there's any growth at all. Therefore, this is not really production growth, but a recovery of expected production that has declined substantially from pre-COVID-19 levels. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown above, Centamin is guiding for ~25% production growth from FY2021 to FY2024, with the company choosing to use the low end of its FY2021 guidance and the high end of its FY2024 guidance to come up with this figure. However, let's look at the company's long-term production profile. We can see that if we use a more conservative mid-point on guidance, there has been absolutely zero growth, and production has been declining steadily since FY2016. So, even if Centamin can meet its guidance mid-point of 475,000 ounces in FY2024, production will still be down over 13% from FY2016 levels and 1% from FY2019 levels. Obviously, it is important to point out that the production profile is increasing for those that aren't enamored with the current ~415,000-ounce production profile at $1,200/oz costs. Still, I think it's a stretch to call this growth, given the easy comps after production fell 13% from FY2019 to the current FY2021 guidance.

If we compare this picture to other producers in the sector, we can see that there is much more attractive growth elsewhere, with this being true on a long-term basis as well. In the junior producer space, K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) is looking to triple production over the next five years, from ~120,000 ounces per annum to up to ~360,000 ounces per annum. Elsewhere, Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) is confident that it can increase production by 70% from ~115,000 ounces in FY2021 to 195,000 ounces in FY2024. Meanwhile, among the larger producers, Alamos Gold (AGI) is targeting 50% growth, looking out to FY2025 with a major expansion at its bonanza-grade Island Gold Mine. This makes it difficult to justify investing in Centamin, given the fact that there's no meaningful growth over the next 4 years, it's a single-asset producer which carries higher risk, and it's also in a Tier-2 jurisdiction, Egypt.

Some investors will argue that the valuation makes the stock worth investing in after Centamin's market cap has plunged from more than $3 billion last year to $1.64 billion at a share price of US$1.42. I would argue that the valuation is the one compelling piece of the investment thesis here, and a $1.64 billion market cap is very reasonable for a 400,000-ounce plus producer. This is especially true given that it has a decent development pipeline, which we'll look at later, and owns one of less than 30 mines globally capable of producing over 500,000 ounces of gold per annum. Having said that, this is one of the few redeeming qualities, among negative attributes that include the following:

a lack of production growth relative to pre-COVID-19 levels looking out to 2024

only one mine in operation currently, which leads to a heightened risk

a reserve base that declined last year despite using a gold price well above the industry to calculate reserves

reduced free cash flow generation until 2023 due to higher capital expenditures

a less favorable jurisdiction

When balancing the Tier-1 status for the Sukari Gold Mine (500,000+ ounces per annum at peak levels) with these negative attributes in addition to an industry-leading dividend yield, it's hard to argue that the stock is a worthwhile bet. This doesn't mean that it can't go higher; it simply means that I would expect it to be a relative underperformer until 2024, making it a trading vehicle, not an investment. The good news which we'll discuss below is that the price might finally be right for a major producer on the prowl, and a key development project could remedy the single-asset status/low-growth status. Let's take a look below:

Centamin Egypt released completed an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] for its Doropo Project in northeastern Cote d'Ivoire. The study highlighted the potential to produce more than 200,000 ounces of gold for the first five years and 151,000 ounces over the life of mine at all-in sustaining costs of $904/oz. During the first five years, all-in sustaining costs are projected to be well below the industry average at $769/oz, which would be accretive to Centamin's current margins. The company has noted that it is beginning work on a Pre-Feasibility Study due in mid-2022, which could set up the asset to begin production in H2 2025, assuming a 2-year production schedule and a positive construction decision in mid-2023.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

A decision to build out Doropo would be a smart move for Centamin, assuming project economics remain attractive once the PFS is complete. This is because it would allow Centamin to return to actual growth, with a 2.7% compound annual growth rate vs. 2019 levels (2025) and a 4.5% compound annual growth rate relative to 2019 levels looking ahead to 2026. It would also Centamin to shed its single-asset producer status, which leads to lower multiples, and it would help to pull Centamin's consolidated costs below $900/oz. It's worth noting, though, that the above projections are likely conservative due to this being in the PEA phase. Looking ahead to when the project is actually built, I would expect actual capex to come in above $305 million ($265 million estimates) and actual all-in sustaining costs to come in above $800/oz. Having said that, these are still attractive metrics.

Circling back to valuation, there are some producers out there that are hungry for growth at the right price, and Barrick (GOLD) looks to be one of them. Recent rumors suggest that Barrick was in the running for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), which is now out of the picture, and Barrick has long expressed its interest in Tier-1 assets. The Sukari Gold Mine meets these criteria, with 500,000 ounces per annum of production, a 10-year mine life, and costs that will move back below the industry average by 2024 ($900/oz estimates). Barrick has also expressed interest in Egypt and has secured exploration licenses here recently. Centamin would be a logical fit if Barrick is already looking to enter the country, and it certainly offers gold production at the right price. Having said all that, I see a couple of impediments that might steer Barrick clear of Centamin:

1. While Centamin was a 500,000-ounce producer, its days at 500,000+ ounces look to be in the past, with this being peak production going forward, and not the baseline.

2. Centamin's margins are only accretive to Barrick if costs can drop back to $900/oz, so unlike Pueblo Viejo and some of Barrick's other large production assets, Centamin is not a very low-cost asset, and there's no guarantee that costs will dip back below $900/oz.

3. Barrick Gold wants a minimum 10-year mine life, but it calculates its gold reserves internally at $1,200/oz. Centamin may have a 10-year mine life based on reserves, but it's calculating reserves at a gold price of $1,450/oz. This does not line up with Barrick, and it's less clear if Sukari has a 10-year mine life if the gold price assumption gets tightened up in line with Barrick's more conservative assumptions.

In summary, while Centamin is a logical fit for Barrick, I think it may struggle to pass Barrick's Tier-1 criteria, which I imagine the company may be more rigid on when adding more exposure to Tier-2/Tier-3 jurisdictions.

So, is the stock a Buy?

At a price of US$1.42, the valuation is compelling, as noted above. Still, fundamentals are not the only basis for buying, especially if a stock doesn't meet the criteria to make it an investment. In my view, single-asset producers are not investable, especially if their mine is not located in a Tier-1 jurisdiction (Canada, Finland, Australia). From a technical standpoint, which is worthy of consideration from a trading standpoint, Centamin is in the middle of its trading range after a recent bounce. This is based on the stock sitting at US$1.42 vs. a strong support zone of US$1.11 and strong resistance overhead at US$1.75. With $0.33 in upside to resistance and $0.32 in downside to support, the reward/risk is balanced at current levels.

I require at least a 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio for small-cap or mid-cap producers. So, unless Centamin were to drop below US$1.22, the stock would not meet my low-risk buy zone criteria. Obviously, there's no guarantee that Centamin pulls back to meet my criteria, as the market couldn't care less what I think. In fact, the stock could easily march higher next week and head towards its US$1.75 - US$1.80 resistance zone by year-end. However, with a balanced reward/risk ratio, I have no plans to start a position unless the stock dips below US$1.22. If Centamin were to rally, I would view any rallies above US$1.80 by year-end as selling opportunities.

Looking at Centamin from an income investor's standpoint, the stock pays a dividend yield above 5.0% currently and has ample cash (~$300 million) to continue paying dividends during this higher-capex period. However, as noted above, I do not believe single-asset producers are ideal for investments, given that they carry much higher risk with issues being magnified if anything goes wrong at their sole asset. If investors are interested in income at low valuations in the gold space, I believe a much more suitable choice would be Newmont (NEM), trading at ~14x FY2023 earnings estimates, but with much more diversification (12+ mines), and a ~3.90% annualized yield.

Centamin should have a much better year ahead as capital expenditures decline from peak levels in FY2021 and operating costs steadily improve. However, with elevated risk due to being a single-asset producer until at least 2025, I think there are safer ways to play the sector and other high-yield opportunities sector-wide as producers continue to increase their quarterly dividends. For this reason, I have no plans to buy Centamin here and remain neutral. Having said that, if Centamin were to test support in the US$1.11, I would be more than willing to start a position from a swing-trading opportunity. For investors anxious to invest in Centamin, the upside case is a takeover, which I wouldn't rule out, but I would be shocked to see Centamin acquired for more than US$1.80 per share. Having said that, unlike other possible takeover targets, I only see one potential suitor here.