Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News

Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) stock has retreated from recent highs made at the end of May. As it approaches the "money time" in its multi-year restructure, the evidence is mounting that the strategy (and execution) is working.

Data by YCharts

In my view, DB's share price should not be trading at a mere ~0.5x tangible book value. It is very much under-valued.

The key reason is, however, is analysts' expectations for a mere 5.3% return on equity in 2022 compared to the company's guidance of 8%.

It is clear the market does not believe the company's guidance. On its side, CEO Christian Sewing continues to reiterate supreme confidence in meeting the 8% target.

My view is that Mr. Market is suffering from recency bias when it comes to DB. DB, in multiple prior strategies refreshes, missed its targets by a wide mile. Analysts simply do not believe it (or are willing to back this bank) even where the evidence clearly suggests otherwise.

This time is different. All the conditions are in place for DB to succeed in its turnaround.

(Analysts' latest consensus numbers are updated periodically in the DB's Investor Relations webpage)

Recapping the strategy and consensus

DB has 3 divisions with revenues that are broadly stable (or otherwise known as accrual businesses). These include the Private Bank, Corporate Bank and the Asset Management divisions.

The fourth division (which is the largest by far in terms of allocated equity) is the more volatile investment bank.

DB's 2022 targets are premised on hitting revenue targets and maintaining a cost/income ratio of 70 percent.

The accrual businesses appear to be very much in line to meet (or exceed) the 2022 targets with a reasonable level of certainty. One possible exception is the Corporate Bank where the LTM run rate is ~EUR5.1 billion compared with a 2022 target of ~EUR5.5 billion, however, management points out to ~EUR250 million of interest rates headwinds falling away as well the annualized impact of deposits repricing, as the items to bridge that gap. The analysts' consensus still calls out for a ~EUR5.1 billion only in 2022.

So far, the investment bank has also outperformed with a current run rate of EUR9.3 billion. The market does not see this as being sustainable for 2022 and thus only pencils in ~EUR8.3 billion. Whereas management indicates their confidence in delivering ~EUR8.7 billion or above in 2022.

Finally, the market also calls out for ~EUR500 million higher expenses than inferred by a 70% cost-income ratio.

The EUR1.5 billion gap between the company's guidance and the analysts' consensus is unusually wide.

Why did the stock sell off in the wake of Q2'2021 earnings?

There were two key reasons:

Unexpected and uncontrollable costs to the tune of EUR600 million of which EUR400 million are in the run rate going-forward. Certain items are seen as one-offs in the investment bank trading income line.

The incremental costs include the impact from the German Federal Court of Justice ruling in April 2021 relating to customer consent for pricing changes on current accounts, unplanned Single Resolution Fund charge increase, and additional deposit protection scheme cost.

The "one-offs" in the trading line are related to extraordinary gains, in Q2, arising from the trading of Zim (ZIM) distressed debt.

The market saw that as a validation of its thesis that the investment bank trading income is not sustainable in 2022. And that the additional unexpected costs will mean that cost targets will be missed, especially so, as the DB's management team moved away from an absolute cost target to a cost-income target ratio.

Should you believe the analysts' consensus?

In the Corporate Bank, there is a difference of approximately ~EUR400 million. DB's management explanation of meeting that gap makes sense to me, as articulated by Mr Sewing in a recent conference:

We said that we will achieve 5.5 billion. Last 12 months, we had 5.1 billion, the headwind of approximately 200 million to 250 million of the interest rate curve is falling away. And we have invested a lot in deposit re-pricing on the one hand, but also into payment platforms and we can see the business coming in. I'm confident that we can achieve the 5.5 billion of revenues next year

I have no reason to doubt that DB's internal forecasts are grossly inaccurate on items such as deposit hedges falling away or the impact of deposit repricing actions that already have taken place.

On the Investment Bank trading income, the guidance by the CFO for Q3 was impressive:

To the last part of your question, Rohith, we’re close to the end of the quarter and we’re looking at a quarter against a very strong Q3 2020 of IB revenues down approximately 10% only, which we think is strong. That 10% would translate to up around 30% from Q3 of 2019, which I think again underscores the strength of the franchise.

It is clear that DB has been recapturing market share in 2020 and 2021 compared with 2019 and it all adds up. Back in 2019, DB had debilitating funding cost challenges in its investment bank due to its troubled state at the time. Since then, DB has been upgraded by the rating agencies, and its funding cost (as measured by credit default swaps ("CDS") are in line with U.S. peers' average. DB is also benefiting from clients' preference to diversify away from dealing only with U.S. counterparties.

All in all, DB's target of EUR8.6 billion for 2022 does not look like a heroic assumption to me. In fact, I think it may do substantially better than that.

On the unexpected costs that were disclosed in the recent quarter - DB is clearly taking some actions to offset these (at least partially) and this will be reflected in the Q3 and Q4 earnings report, as guided to by DB's CFO:

And so, we had been working earlier this year on some additional measures to drive down expenses next year. And those measures included further workforce optimization, accelerating further our real estate reductions, and systems rationalization, so going deeper and further into some of the areas we’ve been working on for several years. We did say at the time in our disclosure that those measures might require additional restructuring charges and what we’re calling transformation charges. And so, I do want to provide an update to our earlier guidance in that context. We would now expect to see about 400 million of additional IT related transformation charges, again, relative to the overall transformation initiatives that we began back in July of 2019. In other words, the guidance that we provided throughout of the transformation effects, an additional 200 million of restructuring and severance costs, an additional 100 million, in round numbers, of real estate related charges.

Final thoughts

The analysts' consensus estimates are way off the mark in my view both on revenue as well as costs.

It is probably due to recency bias and I suppose, as an analyst, you will not lose your job for not backing the bank otherwise known as "the sick man of Europe".

I think there is a high probability of DB meeting its 8% target in 2022 and 9% to 10% in 2023.

Assuming a valuation of 0.8x tangible book of EUR25, there is potential upside of ~70 percent. I also believe once the bank begins to return capital in the form of dividends and/or buybacks, the shares will likely rerate.

I remain "very bullish".