JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is a Canadian multinational bank, and the largest bank in Canada by market cap. I believe that RY presents a good investment opportunity because:

1. Their revenue/EPS growth (~5%) should be elevated for the next year or two as the economy recovers and yield curve steepens.

2. Solid profitability and balance sheet provides security for shareholders.

3. Dividend yield already exceeds its peers, and I expect an additional dividend increase in the near future.

Revenue/EPS growth to continue

RY's revenue has been increasing nicely (5 year average of 5.47%) over the past decade, and I believe growth will actually accelerate going forward. The improving post-pandemic economic conditions and steepening yield curve should both contribute to the bank's growth, so I expect RY to achieve revenue growth around 10-15% instead of its historic level around 5-6%. The 10-2 year U.S. treasury yield spread and 10-2 year Canada bond yield spread are given below. These steeper yield curves should also enable RY to improve its margin, which will translate to higher EPS. These trends have already been observed in major U.S. banks (JPM, GS, and etc), who have recently been reporting earnings well above expectations. I expect RY to follow suit.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Strong profitability and balance sheet

RY's profitability (Net Income Margin of 31.74% and ROE of 17.87%) is above the sector median, and there should be nothing preventing them from maintaining this profitability in the foreseeable future. Similar to many banks, their return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) dipped to 17.7% during the pandemic, but the latest earnings report shows that it has since recovered nicely to approach its historical norm (21.0%). I expect margins to continue to improve over the next couple of years. RY has a strong balance sheet as well. Their cash & investment balance stands at $577 B against total debt of $302 B. This strong balance sheet shows the financial stability of RY. As shown in the table below, RY's Total Shareholder Return (TSR) is well above the peer group average.

Source: Annual Report

Solid dividend yield will continue

RY has been paying their dividend consistently for a long period of time (32 years and counting), and has also increased yield at the solid pace of 5.62% (10 year average). Given the improving economy and tailwind from the steepening yield curve, I believe RY revenue and earnings will increase at a rate exceeding their historical average, and they will increase the dividend accordingly. I expect an increase within the 7-10% range instead of the 5-6% historical range. The RY's dividend payment per share history is given below, along with their dividend sector relative grades.

Data by YCharts

Source: Seeking Alpha

Fair Value Estimation

Looking at their valuation metric, I believe RY is fairly valued. P/E (TTM) at 12.41 and P/S (TTM) at 3.87 are about 5-8% higher than sector median, but well within the range of peer groups. Given their strong profitability, great balance sheet, and above average dividend yield, I think they definitely deserve the 5-8% premium compared to peers. Since I expect RY to stay at a relatively constant valuation metric, the stock price should increase as their EPS and dividend payments increase. I anticipate that the EPS will grow about 10% with a dividend yield of 3.24%, giving a total expected return of 10-15% over the next year or two.

Risk

Even though many metrics (unemployment rate, GDP, etc) show that the economy is improving, plenty of economic uncertainty still exists. Most notably, it is hard to estimate the magnitude of the impact that the ongoing supply chain disruption will have and how long these effects will persist. The impact of inflationary pressures is similarly unpredictable. Such uncertainty will impact the overall economy and the stock market, and the financial sector is usually the one of the hardest hit during times of uncertainty. I expect RY's business and stock price to fluctuate during this time. However, given their history of excellence, strong balance sheet, and great profitability, I have little doubt that RY will make it through the difficult period in reasonably good position.

Conclusion

I believe RY represents a strong investment opportunity. Tailwinds from the improving economy and steepening yield curves will benefit RY at the top and the bottom line, and these revenue/EPS increase should translate nicely into an increasing dividend. The uncertainty surrounding the supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures may impact RY, just as it does the overall economy, but I believe this impact will be temporary. They have a strong balance sheet and high profitability to carry them through the hard times. I recommend RY for long term investors.