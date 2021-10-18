mikulas1/E+ via Getty Images

At The Open

Housing is experiencing strong demand trends which should last several years due to a shortage in supply. Supply has been stymied by labor shortages and other influences on building starts. At the same time, interest rates are at rock bottom and stimulus is abound. Prices are skyrocketing and the two companies below are seeking to take advantage while revolutionizing the home buying process.

Zillow Stock Price

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went public in July of 2011 with much fanfare. The stock shot up more than 200% within minutes of the opening bell. It didn't become Zillow Group, however, until the merger with Trulia in February 2015. Since this time it has beaten the overall market handily, albeit not until recently. It has also been anything but a smooth ride, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

The stock experienced a brief euphoric high in early 2021 and has come crashing back down to some semblance of reality. It flirted with $200 per share and has lost over half its value since that point in mid-February 2020.

It now trades at more attractive multiples that are more historically aligned. On a forward basis the stock is trading at 3.63x sales (PS) and on a forward one-year basis just 2.47x sales. I will compare each stock on these metrics below.

Redfin Stock Price

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went public in July of 2017. Redfin stock, as shown below, has recently followed a similar path to Zillow stock. Prior to the pandemic, however, it was underperforming significantly since 2018.

Data by YCharts

Along with a similar path, it also trades at valuations in the same range as Zillow. On a forward basis, the stock trades at a PS ratio of 3.01x and this drops to 2.29x on a forward one-year PS basis.

What Are The Differences Between Zillow and Redfin?

To examine similarities and differences, it is important to know how each makes its revenues.

Zillow operates in three segments: Homes, Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), and Mortgages.

By far the largest segment is the Homes segment, commonly known as Zillow Offers. This segment was launched in 2018 and paused during the height of the pandemic in Spring 2020. It is now seeking to reaccelerate this segment. This is Zillow's home buying segment. The company will make cash offers for homes, purchase, fix any damages, and resell the home. The goal is to resell within 90 days.

The IMT segment is predominantly revenue from Premier Agent. This segment is designed to make money from advertising for real estate agents. The segment also gets advertising revenues from rentals and new construction marketplace.

The mortgage segment, which is the fastest-growing, generates revenues from originations, reselling of mortgages, and ad services to lenders.

Chart created by author with data from Z SEC filing. (in thousands)

As shown above, each segment has experienced much growth through the first six months of 2021. However, this must be viewed in the lens of Spring 2020 shutdowns. According to the St. Louis FED the housing market activity dipped more than 33% during this period. Home showings in April 2020 were down 40%. Given this info, and Zillow's 2020 pause in Zillow Offers, it is expected that period over period growth would be quite high. Zillow also operates in a highly volatile market. Housing sales are subject to large swings and are affected by artificially low interest rates, a severe supply shortage, inflation, and other macroeconomic issues. Some of these, such as the large excess of demand can be positives, others are dangerous markers.

The good news is that revenue is expected to maintain a solid growth rate of over 44% on a forward basis followed by 31% on a fiscal 2022 over fiscal 2021. The mortgages segment is growing very fast, and Zillow is the premier website for agents. As one Seeking Alpha contributor has showed, Zillow and Trulia have 59M monthly unique website visits, while Redfin has just 6M.

Redfin operates in two reportable segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The company makes money from fees charged for real estate services by their own Redfin agents, mortgage services, and, like Zillow, from the buying and selling of homes.

Both Zillow and Redfin have room for nearly unlimited growth as they each estimate they are involved in less than 1% of the trillions of dollars in total real estate market transactions.

Redfin's segment reporting shows better percentage gains across the first six months of 2021, as shown below.

Chart created by author with data from RDFN SEC filing. (in thousands)

Again, these gains are expected due to the Spring 2020 downturn and subsequent recovery in housing sales.

On a forward basis, Redfin is expected to grow 53% and another 48% in fiscal 2022.

Zillow Pauses Home Buying For Remainder Of 2021

On Sunday, October 17th Bloomberg reported that Zillow would cease purchasing homes for the rest of 2021. This news broke after I had submitted this article, but luckily before publishing. Zillow is crediting high demand for its services, which have overwhelmed its capacity as the culprit for the pause. It appears that there may be several factors at work here. First, it may be a consequence of demand, as the company states. There are many moving parts in the home buying and selling process that require time and human hands. Inspections, contractors or other services, appraisals, mortgage processing times and other factors could be slowing the process.

It could also be that home buying has slacked after the giant price increases around the country. There may be more sellers than buyers, causing an inventory backlog and potential for reduced profits. Meanwhile, Zillow's competitors like Opendoor (OPEN) and Redfin could benefit from the pause. It is also quite possible that this is a red flag from the industry.

Is Zillow Or Redfin Stock The Better Buy?

Both Zillow and Redfin have positives and negatives. Both now trade at more attractive valuations than earlier in 2021. Zillow has a name brand and reputation that makes their website the first source for most people, whether buyers, sellers, or agents. Redfin is growing revenues at a faster clip and this is expected to continue. Redfin also trades at more attractive multiples than Zillow.

They each also have some serious issues. First, they are exposed to a market that can be quite volatile and have an increased Beta to macroeconomic conditions. Sometimes this is great, others not so much. Each also struggles mightily with profitability. Zillow has finally begun to show operating profits over the last 12 months, however, the EBT (excluding unusual items) margin is just above 4%. Redfin is posting net losses, although close to breaking even. It should also be mentioned that the two companies are still scaling operations and profits may be on the horizon.

Below I have juxtaposed selected data for each entity.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

Of note, Redfin is growing faster and has lower PS ratios. Zillow is much more profitable. While the PS ratios may seem low compared to other growing technology companies, remember that tech companies in other sectors have gross margins in the 70%-80% range due to the nature of the industries. That makes it much easier to scale to profitability.

Wall Street is very pessimistic on Zillow with one neutral rating and one bearish rating according to Seeking Alpha's Wall St. Analysts Rating Summary. The average price target of $106.00 implies more than 11% in gains. Note that this is a small sample size. Yahoo's analyst ratings are much more positive.

Analysts are slightly more bullish on RDFN stock with three very bullish, two bullish, 12 neutral, and 1 bearish rating. The average price target of $65.15 implies more than 25% in gains.

For my money, Zillow was the more desirable play prior to its home-buying pause announcement due to its superior margins and large advantage in website traffic. With that said, Redfin's growth expectations and favorable multiples cannot be ignored. After the latest news from Zillow, there is an increased risk level until the full picture is known.

Unfortunately, it is likely that each stock has further to fall and will not outperform the broader market, therefore I do not consider either stock a buy at this point in time.