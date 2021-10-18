Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) triggered my interest since it has gone public in the summer of 2020, with my last take on the company dating back from April of this year. The company has seen continued growth and after having made two interesting bolt-on acquisitions earlier this year, growth has accelerated in a meaningful way.

While this is to be applauded, sales multiples have narrowed quite a bit as the accelerated topline sales performance has not resulted in meaningful leverage on the bottom line, an unfortunate observation.

A Business Overview

Accolade aims to empower people with expertise, empathy and technology, in order to make the best decisions for their own health and wellbeing.

The goal is to have a single place where people can go to for their health, healthcare and benefits, including an integrated application with other companies and personal recommendations.

The business model is to target employers which have a motivation to look after their workers. This is needed as besides intrinsic motivation, actual average healthcare spending per worker runs at close to $10k per annum for employers as Accolade claims that it can cut these costs by some 5%, or $500 per employee. That was at least the basic promise at the time the company went public, with more expertise/services added to the offerings ever since.

While the company had just 60 customers at the time of the offering (a number which by now has grown to more than 400), these customers typically tend to be larger businesses. Actual services provided include same-day access to primary and mental healthcare, real-time consultation with experts, personalized approach, and value-based care philosophy.

When the company went public, the 48 million shares traded at $30, for a $1.25 billion operating asset valuation. That was for a business which generated $133 million in sales in 2019, albeit that operating losses were posted at $51 million. Besides the losses, there was a huge customer concentration risk as well. Nonetheless, I picked up a small allocation at $30 in September of last year, when operating assets were on sale at roughly 10 times sales.

Mixed Picture

2020 was a tricky year of course because of the pandemic, as that impacted the business since the public offering in the summer. Second quarter sales growth came in at 24%, growth accelerated slightly to 30% in the third quarter and with shares trading at fifty in April, I remained a happy holder.

Based on that setting and the purchase of 2nd.MD in a $460 million deal, this made me still quite upbeat at $50 in April, as a $2.5 billion enterprise value looked reasonable, with 2021 sales seen by myself at around a quarter of a billion, as the resulting 10 times multiple looked reasonable compared to SAAS names, even with a specialized name like Teladoc (TDOC) as poster child of higher valuations in the medtech world.

What Happened?

Having held a modest long position at $50 in April, another deal quickly came by. Accolade announced the $450 million purchase of PlushCare in April as that deal was largely comprised out of stock and included a $70 million revenue milestone payment as well.

PlushCare offers virtual primary care and mental health care and was set to add $35 million in sales, suggesting a 13 times sales multiple was paid, including the milestone payments, as otherwise the price tag comes in closer to 11 times sales.

In May, finally the fourth quarter results were reported with fourth quarter revenues up 33% to $59 million, as full-year sales were reported at $170 million. The fiscal 2022 guidance was a bit soft at $260-$265 million as after all, the fourth quarter revenue number announced already came in at $236 million and some M&A has been pursued of course. Moreover, EBITDA losses in 2022 were seen at a midpoint of $40 million, marking some deleveraging from the $27 million loss in 2021. After reconciliations, this worked down to a $50 million GAAP loss, so that is certainly quite concerning.

First quarter results were posted in July with sales up 66% to nearly $60 million, as the company hiked the full-year guidance by $40 million to $300-$305 million, mostly on the back of the most recent deals, which now seems to be better priced in, as it seems. While that was a bright spot, the EBITDA loss was actually hiked to a midpoint of $51.5 million, quite concerning.

Second quarter sales rose 99% to more than $73 million as the growth acceleration comes to even a greater extent from recent deal making and easier comparables vs. this time last year, but certainly is the result of underlying strength as well. Following this report, the full year sales guidance has been hiked slightly to a midpoint of $305 million, as the EBITDA guidance was kept stable.

Some dilution has been incurred following incurred losses and deal making, as 64 million shares outstanding now still value the company at $2.5 billion at $40 per share. Adjusting for a $384 million cash position, the operating asset valuation of $2.1 billion makes that expectations have been cut to 7 times sales. This comes as revenue growth has actually accelerated, yet the bottom line results, and lack of progress on that front, clearly makes investors a bit cautious.

A Final Word

Having initiated a position at $30 last year, I am still sitting on decent gains at $40 here in the time frame of around a year, but I recognize that shares are down quite a bit from the highs as well. The massive compression in the sale multiple is compelling as I am quite upbeat on the topline traction, which is not alone driven by acquisitions, but by continued organic operational growth as well.

The softer share price undoubtedly stems from lack of progress on the bottom line, as some real leverage on this front could be welcomed and at some point really is needed. Right here, I find myself performing a balancing act. I feel no urge to cut my position as the current growth and modest 7 times sales multiple, makes me compelled, as at these levels I am actually contemplating to expand my current modest long position.