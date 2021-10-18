Where Will Lemonade Stock Be In 5 Years? Aiming For Auto Insurance Leadership
Summary
- Lemonade is an innovative disrupter in the insurance industry. It leverages artificial intelligence in its data-driven models.
- LMND eliminates the need for brokers and agents. Instead, it uses machine learning capabilities to sell insurance and disburse claims.
- LMND is also launching its new auto insurance product. It expects to disrupt the legacy insurers' $300B market.
- Lemonade stock is still trading at a significant premium. Hence its success in the auto insurance market is integral to its valuation over the next five years.
Investment Thesis
Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) offers multiple insurance solutions to renters, homeowners, and pet owners. It sets itself apart as a technological company with disruptive offerings at only 20% of the market rate. In addition, LMND has reported that 70% of its customers are under the age of 35. Furthermore, 90% of them are also first-time insurance buyers. LMND is currently available in the US. The company also offers its products in France, Germany, and The Netherlands.
Lemonade differentiates itself from its legacy competitors leveraging artificial intelligence. LMND's platform is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and big-data algorithms. It replaces brokers and red tape with bots and machine learning. As a result, LMND can generate quotes for renters' insurance and home insurance in approximately two to three minutes. LMND's platform is also capable of analyzing and disbursing claims within seconds.
Lemonade, Inc. offers a nascent opportunity within a mature market. Nonetheless, there's vast potential for Lemonade to disrupt the incumbents if it's successful. Finally, we will address where we think LMND stock will be in five years.
LMND Stock YTD Performance
LMND stock YTD performance (as of 15 Oct 21).
Lemonade stock began the year very strongly. It was up by 50% YTD in early January. Then its momentum got struck very hard by the growth-to-value rotation. The stock's momentum turned bearish rapidly. It has lost significant value since then. At the moment, LMND stock is down 46.6% YTD. It is also trailing the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) 20.4% YTD return by a significant margin. We believe that its premium valuation played a considerable role here. Its listing attracted a lot of interest initially. Unfortunately, some investors might have gotten caught up in the stock's momentum spike. Its valuation has fallen markedly since then. Therefore, we think it's appropriate to revisit LMND and assess whether it's a reasonable time to add exposure.
LMND Disruptive Business Model
LMND uses AI technology prominently as part of its business model. It has allowed LMND to increase efficiency and reduce waiting time for quotes and claims. LMND's consumers love its unique competitive edge over other legacy insurance providers. Traditionally, it used to take a few weeks to several years to claim homeowner's insurance. In comparison, LMND reimbursed most of its insurance claims within a week of the Texas freeze's onset.
Furthermore, the utilization of full automation AI will help LMND to maximize its scalability over the traditional agent's system. With no sales agents, insurance policies are purchased and claimed through LMND's app or website. Consumers can also manage and pay for their insurance policies through the app. Currently, the company processes 30% of its claims through AI, while the rest are still handled by its staff. However, with machine learning capabilities, we expect this ratio to increase over time.
The other significant difference between LMND and legacy insurance providers is the way leftover premiums are managed. LMND only takes a fixed fee of 25% of all premiums. With Lemonade Giveback, the leftover premiums are donated to charity after paying out all claims. In FY20, $1.1M was donated by LMND to 34 non-profits chosen by LMND's consumers. It is out of $50M Gross Earned Premium for FY20.
Traditionally, insurance companies earn from the unutilized portions of the premiums. Therefore, there is an inherent conflict of interest in paying out claims to clients. Lemonade believes its unique offering eliminates the conflict of interest between the insurance company and the consumer. LMND believes that its giveback system "transforms insurance from a necessary evil into a social good." The company also seeks to improve customer satisfaction and build long-term trust with consumers.
Excellent Growth During The Pandemic
Lemonade reported an impressive set of results in FQ2'21. LMND reported a 91% YoY increase in both Gross Earned Premium and In Force Premium. It also represented a 410% increase between FQ2'19 and FQ2'21. LMND has also reported consecutive increases over three quarters. LMND also reported 1.2M total customers, an increase of 48% YoY. In addition, the company also posted an adjusted gross profit of $12.8M, an increase of 83% YoY.
In the FQ2'21 Shareholder Letter, LMND reported that renters' insurance brought in 56% of revenue. Homeowners, pets, and life brought in 30%, 13%, and 1% of revenues, respectively. These positive numbers were impressive, given the pandemic. During the pandemic, millions lost their jobs and income. As a result, more than 6.5M US households are currently behind rental payments. As of H1'21, more than $20B is still owed to landlords. As such, it is impressive for LMND to report stellar growth from 2019 to 2021. It is mainly driven by the value that LMND delivers. Its highly competitive pricing framework has allowed the company enormous leverage in penetrating its market.
LMND In Force Premium & Gross Earned Premium. Source: Q2'21 Shareholder Letter.
In 2021, LMND expanded its insurance offerings to include life and pet insurance. In addition, it is beyond its original offerings for renters and homeowners' insurance. The diversification of product offerings and increased policy values have increased the premium per customer. In FQ2'21, LMND reported $246 in premium per person, an increase of 29% YoY. The growth has also been observed for four consecutive quarters. The remarkable increase has demonstrated consumers' growing confidence in LMND's offerings. As a result, it has given LMND confidence to launch other higher premium products. Notably, it includes the critical auto insurance segment branded as Lemonade Car. We will discuss more of this segment subsequently.
Robust Reinsurance Program Protected LMND's Bottom Line
In 2020, LMND's reinsurance program ceded 75% of its reinsurance premiums to its partners. The company then retained 25% as ceding commissions. Its partner companies include Arch Reinsurance Ltd (ACGL), AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY), Hannover Re (OTCPK:HVRRF), Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd (OTCPK:SSREF), and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc (OTCPK:TKOMY). LMND was also able to secure similar financial terms as the original insurance contracts with these well-respected global reinsurers. Hence, it demonstrates the reinsurers' confidence in LMND's business model and strategy.
LMND's reinsurance partners take on 75% of the future risk and volatility for every LMND premium dollar. To limit future excess-of-loss, LMND has limited the payment for any single claim to $125K. "The combined impact of the reinsurance transactions greatly reduces loss ratio and gross margin volatility compared to peers," Morgan Stanley added. This strategy has worked tremendously well during the Texas freeze to shield LMND's bottom line from 75% of the impact.
LMND highlighted that the reinsurance ratio ceded to its partners would gradually reduce from 75% to 70%. Its progress will follow LMND's ability to lower its book's volatility in the future. Morgan Stanley is also expecting the ceding ratio to improve to 65% by 2022.
LMND is currently rated A for financial stability by Demotech, a financial analysis firm. The positive rating indicates its ability to pay off future claims by maintaining a sufficient surplus.
In February 2021, its rating was put to the test during the Texas freeze. The catastrophe caused power outages, icy roads, frozen pipes, and eventually 210 deaths. As a result, LMND received a year's worth of claims due to the severe winter storm. Rising to the challenge, LMND managed to resolve most of its claims within a week of the storm's onset. Due to the volume of the claims, in FQ1'21, LMND reported a 121% gross loss ratio. It included a 50% total catastrophe impact from the Texas freeze. It represented approximately $6.5M of net incurred losses. By excluding the Texas freeze's impact, LMND's FQ1'21 adjusted gross loss ratio would have been reduced to 71%. It's important to note that in FQ1'20, LMND reported a similar gross loss ratio of 72%. Therefore, by excluding the catastrophe impact for FQ1'21, LMND has performed reasonably well based on the YoY comparison.
LMND's Auto Insurance Foray
In April 2021, LMND reported its expansion plan into auto insurance. With a $300B market value, auto insurance represents a massive opportunity for LMND. LMND estimated that its existing pool of consumers already spends $1B on car insurance annually. The auto insurance market will increase LMND's Total Addressable Market (TAM) by 70 fold of its renters' insurance market. Renters' insurance is currently the most significant revenue contributor for LMND.
Market Share of Auto Insurance Companies. Source: valuepenguin
The auto insurance market is dominated by insurers such as State Farm, Geico (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Progressive (PGR). Auto insurance is the key revenue segment for these legacy insurers. Therefore, there should be no question that LMND is coming up against very significant competition here.
Lemonade's value proposition needs to generate sufficient efficiencies for its customers to switch. In addition, the company has alluded to specific mispricing opportunities based on the traditional pricing framework. However, it remains to be seen whether Lemonade's product could give it a competitive edge. In addition, legacy insurers also have a massive trove of data that Lemonade may not possess. Therefore, we think Lemonade's penetration into this market may not be so straightforward.
Notwithstanding, Upstart (UPST) has proven that its unique AI-driven model is largely successful. It has helped the company penetrate lending segments dominated by legacy lenders. Even though Lemonade's business model is not directly related, they both rely strongly on their AI models. Therefore, we also cannot rule out the potential of LMND's data-driven model succeeding. However, Lemonade needs to prove that it has a realistic chance of upending the current pricing framework. Therefore, we encourage investors to keep a close watch on its auto insurance development.
LMND Future Profitability
LMND's current and projected EBITDA margin. Source: S&P Capital IQ
Lemonade continues to be a loss-making enterprise. Nevertheless, its GAAP EBITDA is estimated to break even by FY25. A key aspect towards profitability would be to reduce its gross loss ratio over time. Lemonade can also achieve this with scale. In addition, it also has to move into higher value-added products. Investors are also encouraged to monitor its gross loss ratio closely over time.
Where will Lemonade Stock be in Five Years?
LMND stock EV/Fwd revenue trend. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
LMND stock EV/Fwd revenue mean.
LMND currently trades at an EV/Fwd revenue of 22.4x. It's a long way off its "nose-bleed" levels of more than 100x its forward revenue multiples in January. Investors who were caught in that frenzy were taught memorable and straightforward lessons about valuation. While the indexes kept on grinding to new highs, LMND stock kept on falling.
Its insurance peers trade at much lower revenue multiples. The mean forward revenue multiple for its insurance peers is 3.98x. However, investors should also be reminded that LMND's est. revenue 3Y CAGR of 48.3% easily exceeds the industry's mean of 2.8%. Therefore, there's a tremendous amount of growth premium included in LMND stock's valuation. Hence, valuing LMND stock is a challenging exercise. We can observe the market's indecisiveness through the stock's high volatility.
We are shareholders of LMND stock. However, we bought it at lower price levels in 2020. In addition, we also consider it as part of our speculative category of stocks. As a result, our exposure relative to our portfolio is very small.
However, we remain optimistic about its long-term prospects until proven otherwise. As a result, we think the stock has an outside chance of growing into its valuation over the next five years. The success of its auto insurance penetration will likely be integral to its growth valuation.
We will also not be adding to our initial position. Nonetheless, we retain our Buy rating on LMND stock. However, we caution that the stock is suitable for investors who wish to add for speculation only.
This article was written by
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.