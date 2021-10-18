JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Market-Makers every day are called on to provide temporary capital liquidity to balance supply and demand created by volume block-trade transactions. Ones ordered by institutional investors’ attempting to manage multi-billion-$ portfolios. When MMs can obtain hedging from the derivatives-securities markets as protection for their temporarily at-risk firm-capital they will do so. Costs and structures of such deals form market-validated price-range forecasts for stocks so involved.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ: LSCC

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking “technical price chart.” Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals. With evaluations of how well such forecasts as those of today have performed in the past 5 years.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of price implied to be likely by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they hedge the firm’s capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when “filling” client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the “research” departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the RI is 24, indicating some 3 times more upside in prospect than is its 24% of the overall forecast price range to the downside from this day’s closing quote.

The “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today’s RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution’s peak are favorable implying more frequent coming increased prices; to the right of the peak may be not so.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of forecasts like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs’ prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with position costs of the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days). When a still-open position is closed, it is all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For LSCC there have been 84 prior instances of RIs at 24 out of its 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in 93% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable positions, the return on all 84 was +20.5%.

Since many reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 84 was 24 market days. That compounds to an annual [CAGR] rate of +164%. There can be no guarantee of a LSCC position taken now producing profit at a +164% CAGR, but the proportion of RI forecasts at an ample sample size beginning at 84 different market days, is impressive.

With LSCC as a guideline, let’s look in Figure 2 at how its trade-off between an upside forecast prospect of +20.5% and a typical worst-case price draw-down experience of -7.8% compares with other semiconductor producers. Price draw-downs are in comparison to a position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price draw-downs at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case LSCC is at location [5] and for comparison, Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is at [4]. Let’s look at the details of SMTC as a contrast to LSCC as a candidate for investment.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Here SMTC hedging suggests a possibility (for a short position to be protected from) of as much upside price change as +16.6%, the Sell Target Potential. But in 58 prior forecasts at similar Range Indexes of only 13, only 47 (81%) produced a profit. The overall resulting average gain was +13.2%, short of the target potential of +16.6%.

That contrast earned an encouraging Cred.(ability) Ratio for SMTC of 0.8, but below LSCC’s more satisfying Cred.Ratio of 1.0: 20.5% offered, 20,5% received.

And the achieved price gains of 20.5% in 24-day average holding periods produces a CAGR of +164% instead of SMTC’s not bad, not so good 126%.

Comparing profitability odds and payoff sizes

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right, and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Here the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at [9] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 4’s scales are set to include outstanding performances, so some of these issues appear attractive, in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for Figure 4 securities with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Additionally, those with negative payoffs are at its upper left corner.)

Again, SMTC at [3] apparently loses the race to SMTC at [6]. How the market will award the medals is yet to be seen. Figure 5 compares several other semiconductor producers on a broad array of questions about “how big” [I], “how soon” [J], and “how likely” [H], those outcomes may be.

Figure 5

(source: blockdesk.com, Author)

These industry competitors are ranked here by column [R], where the gain~loss prospects of [E] and [F] are weighted by the [H] /100 and 100-H odds in columns [O], [P], and O+P= [Q]. R is denominated in Q basis points per day [J] of holding period days, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent. Converting bp/d to the more familiar compound annual growth rate [CAGR] takes 19 a day for a year to equal 100%. Example: SPY’s [R] of 7.3 is an annual rate of +20%, if it can be achieved during the next 3 months.

Conclusion

Among the dozen or more semiconductor producers compared here Lattice Semiconductor Corporation offers the most attractive prospect as a buy for the next 3 months.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months may be very different from now for less attractively present-priced investment competitors, providing smaller or no future price-compounding capital growth opportunities. A follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

