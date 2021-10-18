Summers Value Partners Q3 2021 Investor Letter
Summary
- Summers Value Partners is a boutique value manager that uses a focused, long-term approach to investing in areas of the market where most managers are unwilling or unable to participate.
- The top contributors in the third quarter included Inotiv (NOTV) and ModivCare (MODV). Each of these companies has been owned in the portfolio for over one year.
- The biggest detractor in the third quarter was Scott’s Liquid Gold (SLGD), which has suffered from supply chain issues and stock-outs caused by the pandemic.
- One of our primary objectives is to deliver attractive long-term performance in an uncorrelated manner.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Select quarterly fund letters.