Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)'s stock is primed to continue its march higher in 2022 as it is being fueled by a shift in consumer buying behavior and by growing cash flow. In just two quarters since the Acima acquisition, Rent-A-Center's results show a resounding improvement in scale and operating margin. In assessing the company's YTD performance, the following aspects stand out to support my bullish position:

Raised guidance on revenues and earnings and firm guidance on free cash flow.

An increase in operating margin of several hundred basis points

A clear commitment from management to deleverage in order to return more capital to shareholders through buybacks and increased dividends

A consistent history of beating earnings estimates

The stock has materially outperformed the broader market over the last five years but is still substantially undervalued. Management can accelerate the share price correction by pushing forward with its strategy of buying back shares and/or raising the dividend. I see Rent-A-Center as a great investment in 2022 and into 2023, especially after the recent pull back.

Understanding Rent-A-Center At The Core

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is a leading rent-to-own omnichannel retailer with nearly 2,000 stores in the US and an effective digital platform. The company carries top-name brands including Whirlpool, HP, Maytag, Samsung, Ashley Furniture and more. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, it employs just over 14,000 employees and has been public since 1995.

Rent-A-Center provides “Lease Purchase” as a means for consumers to make individual payments, with ownership of the product transferring once all lease payments have been made. Customers are not obligated to make all payments and, without being penalized, can return merchandise. The company acquires inventory at wholesale prices and then rents it, typically several times, before it is ultimately owned. Inventory being returned and then re-rented creates additional opportunities for increased engagement.

The company has four operating segments, with the following two accounting for ~95% of its revenues.

Preferred Lease segment: This includes virtual, staffed, and hybrid business models employed in the US and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease is an agile method that allows Rent-A-Center to lease inventory purchased at retail prices to consumers with or without the assistance of a Rent-A-Center associate.

This option employs decision-making technology that aids consumers in their product search. If a physical interaction is sought, customers can visit third-party retailers and elect to enroll in Rent-A-Center's preferred lease program. This segment is helping drive top line revenue growth due to the Acima acquisition, described in more detail below, but carries lower margins.

Rent-A-Center Business segment: This is the largest segment in terms of revenue and margin as it reflects the operations of the 1,845 company-owned stores and represents 66% of the consolidated net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020. The key differentiator vs the Preferred Lease segment is that inventory is purchased at wholesale prices thus resulting in higher margins (typically 68% to 71%).

Rent-A-Center's philosophy is easy to get on board with; consumers do not always want to deplete their savings nor do they want to face the hassle of a complicated return. As larger retailers have tightened down on returns placing more pressure on consumers to keep what they purchase, Rent-A-Center is proud to offer consumers the ability to test and use their products by making nominal payments.

While this can result in more money being paid over time, consumers feel secure in their decision to try before they buy. Leasing has become more and more popular in other large purchases such as autos, so it's not surprising to see Rent-A-Center expanding on the top line given the shift in consumer buying behavior. Rent-A-Center serves a key demographic in that nearly half of Americans have a below-average credit score.

Historical Financials

Rent-A-Center's revenues hovered in the range of $2.6B in 2017 to ~$2.9B in 2020. Net income increased from $8M in 2018 to $208M in 2020. Share count held steady at ~55M shares as there was no major instances of dilution. Total equity more than doubled from $265M at the end of 2016 to $592M at the end of 2020. Total debt decreased from $724M in 2016 to $190M in 2020, which sets the tone that management is adept at acquisitions and subsequent deleveraging.

Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA was as high as 8x in 2017 and 2018 before falling to under 1.5x by the end of 2019.

Why The Acima Acquisition Is A Game Changer

In December 2020, Rent-A-Center acquired Acima, a virtual LTO platform, for $1.65B, which was comprised of $1.3B in cash (generated through debt issuance) and the remaining in stock. The Acima acquisition was done to bolster the company's digital presence. Arguably the most notable observation of Q2 2021’s results was the magnitude of Acima’s revenue acceleration.

As highlighted below, revenues increased YoY for Q1 and Q2 of 2021 by 111% and 232%, respectively.

Just as important, earnings for Acima increased both in dollars and as a percent of revenues. Operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased to 13.7%, a substantial leap from 3% a year earlier. It is worth noting that Acima carries lower gross margin (35% to 42%) because it buys inventory at retail prices, but because of its limited headcount and fixed cost structure, it is much more scalable. Thus, additional revenue generated will flow straight to the bottom line.

The financial impact on Rent-A-Center can be seen in the following excerpt from Mitchell Fadel, CEO, during the company’s Q4 2020 earnings call.

As I mentioned, we completed the acquisition in February, just earlier this month, after announcing it in late December, and we're fast at work on the integration. Acima is a profitable and rapidly growing virtual lease-to-own business, which has nearly doubled revenue and EBITDA each year for the past 5 years. So we're really bullish about the continued path for growth. A couple of important highlights. Acima accelerates our growth with premier platforms across both traditional and virtual lease-to-own. Their scale enhances our ability to compete for high-value national retail accounts. Their underwriting is best-in-class with a high-performing decision engine that supports a wide range of verticals. They bring extensive data and digital expertise and a superior back-end infrastructure. Importantly, we believe the purchase price and the mix of cash and equity consideration positions us to generate the kind of returns we expect. And probably more important than anything, we've retained the leadership team at Acima…… We believe Acima can grow annual revenue by 25% with high-teen margins, and there are numerous synergies to drive our consolidated EBITDA margin to a mid-teens rate. Source: Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Keep in mind, Rent-A-Center has over 14,000 employees so controlling labor costs is critical for bottom-line performance. Acima's decision-making engine can be levered in Rent-A-Center's brick-and-mortar business, thereby reducing the amount of time to complete a transaction. Rather than completing a paper application, exchanging documents, re-keying this information, and waiting for a response, consumers push their data into Acima's engine which responds with payment options. Customer data can then be stored and used for future up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.

Controlled leverage to generate future returns

The acquisition of Acima was properly calculated as the company was able to obtain favorable financing terms from JP Morgan (primary lender) without creating excessive leverage. The debt issued is a combination of term loan and asset-backed lending carrying an interest rate of 4.75% to 6.3%, respectively. Considering Acima is generating operating margins north of 11% for the first half of 2021, I consider this to be a good use of capital.

In scanning prospective investments, I'm wary of companies who lose sight of deleveraging and become burdened by high interest rate expense. That does not appear to be an issue for Rent-A-Center as they immediately addressed their current and targeted leverage ratios during their prepared Q2 2021 remarks.

Post-acquisition, leverage for the company was 2.4x adjusted TTM earnings. As of June 30, 2021, the company has already reduced leverage to 1.7x and had over $600M of available liquidity. The company plans to target a leverage ratio of 1.5x which implies Management is focused on controlled growth. Interest expense is expected to peak in 2021 and decrease in 2022 and 2023 as debt shrinks.

For 2021, Rent-A-Center expects to generate $300M to $350M in free cash flow, or cash flow after CapEX. Further, the Board of Directors has approved a $250M buyback which accounts for 7% of its market cap.

Valuation Analysis

In reviewing management's Q2 2021 earnings deck, Rent-A-Center targets to be at $6B in revenue by the end of 2023. So what does that imply in terms of adjusted EBITDA, cash flow, dividends, and most importantly, a future share price?

In the following calculation, I provide a bullish scenario for how Rent-A-Center's share price can be justified at $85 by the end of 2022 and at $105 by the end of 2023 using adjusted P/E as a basis. I feel this is a proper approach as the company generates consistent earnings and there is consistency in how much cash flow from operations can be generated by revenues.

In this analysis, I begin with revenues and account for CapEX, dividends, debt maturities, and additional principal payments to meet (or exceed) the target leverage ratio. Over the last four years there has been significant improvement in operating margins as evidenced in the Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue calculation. CapEX has increased but not near at the rate of revenue increase, thereby opening the door for incremental capital reallocation.

Given how quickly Rent-A-Center has delevered in prior years, I expect the company to stick to its target of achieving ~1.5x leverage by FY 2022 and thereafter for the leverage to drop to 1.1x by FY 2023.

To be conservative, I project Rent-A-Center to land at $5.9B in revenue (south of its goal of $6B by 2023). I estimate the company can generate $900M in adjusted EBITDA and reduce the share count down to 66M shares. With the share price at $105, this would result in an adjusted P/E ratio of 7.69x.

To be conservative, cash flows from operations / Revenue holds constant at ~8% of revenue while adjusted EBITDA / Revenue holds constant at ~15%.

Stock performance

Just how well has Rent-A-Center performed against the broader market? It has blown away the market. From 2017 forward to the date of this writing, Rent-A-Center’s stock has returned a healthy 380%+ compared to the S&P 500’s (VOO) return (shown below in orange) of 103% over the same time period.

What strikes me is there is still a major disconnect in P/E ratios between Rent-A-Center (less than 8x) and S&P 500 which stands at 34x. While Rent-A-Center has outperformed the broader market (and its peers, described below), the company deserves a higher multiple as earnings are expected to accelerate. While I don't expect Rent-A-Center to trade at a similar multiple to the S&P 500, I would expect it to trade closer to a relative peer such as Best Buy (BBY) which is trading at 11.5x forward earnings.

Brick-and-Mortar or Fintech?

The bullish case for Rent-A-Center is centered on the company's transformation by maximizing its technology to make the customer's experience, whether face-to-face or mobile, transparent, easy, and rewarding. Many retailers with extensive brick-and-mortar stores have struggled over the last few years as more shoppers opt for the stress-free route of online purchases.

With the inclusion of Acima, which is reported under the Preferred Lease segment, Rent-A-Center's digital sales are now ~50% of total sales. This is important as it allows the company to more effectively scale and control costs around its brick-and-mortar locations. I expect the firm to be more selective in new store openings and to devote portions of CapEX to redesign older stores. Further, as part of the Acima acquisition, the company introduced a LeasePay Card, powered by Mastercard, which significantly expands the number of retailers consumers can pick from. Acima's browser extension allows consumers to shop many additional retail sites thereby giving the consumer increased flexibility.

I decided to test the experience and search for a product. Within 30 seconds of downloading the 4.3 star Ren-A-Center app, I was able to search for an entry-level refrigerator with free delivery in 1-3 days and pick between:

91 weekly payments of $21 An outright cash purchase of $1,203.

(The total cost to own of $1,911 ($21 * 91) was clearly shown.)

Peer Comparison

Below I compare Rent-A-Center against four comparable peers, measuring the following:

Sales / Employee

2022 PE

PEG Ratio (A company's PE ratio and earnings growth should be comparable so a PEG Ratio < 1.0 implies a stock is undervalued)

3-yr stock performance (I chose 3 years as I'm more focused on long-term performance)

The peers include Best Buy (BBY), TJ Maxx (TJX), Macy’s (M), and Conn's (CONN), a smaller electronic retailer. It’s important to note that the sales per employee figure for Rent-A-Center significantly increases after including Acima, which had a higher mix of digital sales and a much smaller headcount.

Lastly, below we see that Rent-A-Center's stock has crushed its competitors by a wide margin.

Addressing Risks

In reviewing prior quarterly and annual filings, the following risks are notable:

Supply chain risk: One cloud hanging over Rent-A-Center and many other retailers is the looming inventory crunch that many predict around this coming holiday season. There’s simply no single solution to clear the port congestion in Los Angeles and address the labor shortage that is resulting in delays. However, as state unemployment and federal assistance begin to wind down and unemployed workers are forced to begin looking for work, I expect retailers will soon see many of the issues begin to dissipate.

With respect to COVID-19, part of the supply chain bottleneck should benefit from forthcoming medicines for the disease. Merck's new antiviral pill shows tremendous benefit against the disease as it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by ~50% in adults with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID. As vaccination rates increase and new(er) forms of medicine become available to the masses, supply chain issues should correct naturally.

Stolen goods/skipped payments: The risk of consumers taking inventory and not making its payments is an important risk and a hot topic for analysts. If discretionary consumer becomes strained and/or the company becomes too aggressive in its sales strategy, this expense could flare up and eat into operating margins. The Acima acquisition provides the company with new technology to better underwrite and keep this expense under control.

Competition: Established retailers with a heavy physical presence have been under pressure from Amazon and other online behemoths as consumers have flocked to online shopping platforms that tout ease of convenience. Newer methods of payment, including buy now pay later, pose a threat. Rent-A-Center must continue to invest in digital innovations that strengthen both their platform and customer relationship.

Labor costs: With 14,000 employees, there are concerns that higher labor costs will crimp earnings. However, the increase in labor costs YTD have already been absorbed through efficiencies gained in the Acima acquisition.

Inflation: The company has pricing power and can pass along price increases that are not material since they are spread out over payments.

Stimulus: The company increased its guidance during the Q2 2021 earnings call which attests to the strength of the business and that the impact of the stimulus payments will not create an overhang or unattainable comps for Q3 2021 or Q4 2021.

Final Thoughts

Investors are being presented with a great entry point in a growing omnichannel retailer that has a laser-focused management team committed towards growth and shareholder returns. The current share price and the attainable financial targets of 2022 and 2023 show the company is significantly undervalued. The current valuation coupled with a modest yield and substantial free cash flow generation pays investors to be patient and watch as the company continues its transformation.

Investors should also be encouraged that Rent-A-Center is ahead of schedule as it deleverages from the Acima acquisition. The company's hybrid LTO model shows that it understands the seismic shift in purchasing behavior and so investors can expect to be rewarded handsomely in 2022 and beyond.