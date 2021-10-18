Marilyn Nieves/E+ via Getty Images

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) has seen a tough first half year coming out of the IPO gate. The company went public in March of this year as I concluded that the company obtained a full price with its offering.

Since that point in time, when shares first settled in their thirties, shares have been gradually selling off to levels around the $20 mark. This move and continued growth in the business warrants an update on the investment case.

Online Automotive Marketplace

ACV Auction has been founded in 2015 as an online automotive marketplace, with an aim to become the most efficient digital marketplace for buying and selling of used vehicles, all based on transparency and comprehensive data.

At the time of the IPO, the company listed some 400,000 cars and facilitated more than 16,000 active marketplace participants, in total responsible for $3 billion of merchandise value being traded in 2020. The company took a steep cut as it posted revenues in excess of $200 million, suggesting that the all-in commission comes in at 6-7%, with the pandemic not really impacting the results.

Since inception, the company has facilitated more than 750,000 vehicle transactions through a live auction process, while arranging adjacent services like transportation, insurance, financing as well. The company was still very small in a US automotive market which involves the sale of 78 million units being sold, generating $1.7 trillion in sales in the process, as 22 million vehicles are sold in the wholesale market. This suggests that there is still a huge runway for growth, even as the business has grown substantially from that point in time.

IPO & Valuation Thoughts

ACV went public at $25 per share, as the 154 million shares outstanding gave the company a $3.85 billion equity valuation, and $3.23 billion enterprise valuation. The company has seen rapid growth as sales tripled in 2019 to $107 million, to be up another 95% in 2020 to $208 million. Operating losses were cut in half from $79 million to $40 million over the same period of time.

One concern of mine, after revenue growth topped 100% in the first three quarters of 2020, was a mere 52% increase in fourth quarter sales. After all, this marked quite a slowdown. As this slower growth was accompanied by a higher loss, it seems as if this slowdown surprised the company itself as well.

With shares rising to the $30 mark in the first day of trading, a $4 billion enterprise value came in at 16-20 times annualised sales based on a run rate of $200-$250 million, a very steep multiple. My concern related to this valuation related to the rapid pace at which growth slowed down, and that this valuation was far higher compared to traditional peers (like KAR Auction Services (KAR)) as well as other online players such as Vroom (VRM), among others.

What Happened?

Given the dramatic slowdown in the pace of growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, it was comforting to learn in May that first quarter sales for 2021 rose 64% to $69.1 million. Moreover, the company guided for 2021 sales at a midpoint of $310 million, nearly 50% revenue growth over 2020. Promising was furthermore that GMV rose by 107% to $1.3 billion, indicating that the fee charges by the company is coming down. This furthermore implies that reported revenue growth understates the commercial traction which the company apparently finds in the marketplace.

While the increased pace of growth is comforting, the company still posted a $17 million operating loss in the first quarter, while it posted an EBITDA loss of $12 million and change. For the year, the company sees EBITDA losses of around $80 million, so that suggests that operating losses likely come in around the $100 million mark for the year, quite disappointing.

In July, a truly bolt-on deal was announced, as ACV acquired MAX Digital in a $60 million deal, to add SaaS software capabilities which enable dealers to accurately price wholesale and retail inventory.

In August, second quarter results were far stronger than anticipated with sales up 117% to $97.4 million driven by crazy circumstances in the automotive market with units up 74%, as GMV was up more than 200% to $2.1 billion.

That said, the company has been gaining market share as well, as we cannot contribute this performance to market conditions alone. This was very encouraging as the company hiked the midpoint of the full-year sales guidance by $25 million to $335 million. While the company does not expect to replicate these sales numbers in the third quarter, it does see full-year EBITDA losses narrowing to $62-$65 million.

With 155 million shares now trading at $20, the $3.1 billion equity valuation boils down to a $2.5 billion enterprise valuation, while sales could easily trend at $400 million by year's end, resulting in sales multiples around 6-7 times sales. Unfortunately, the business model remains utterly non-economical, as the second quarter yielded an operating loss of $9 million, even in a red-hot second hand car market, induced by the pandemic of course.

What Now?

Truth to be told is that the first two quarters of the year have been stronger than I anticipated, or perhaps have feared, while shares have lost a third of their value over the past six months. This has certainly improved the appeal a great deal as valuation multiples (sales multiples) have compressed a great deal, but we are still far and further removed, from break-even levels.

Right here, I think that shares start to look quite a bit more compelling, yet operating leverage is still not really seen here, which is a bit disappointing as current market conditions are quite strong by all means.

Given the solid topline sales trends and lower expectations, I feel that appeal has certainly improved from the time of the public offering, yet I fear that the improved appeal does not necessarily translate into an appealing situation here.