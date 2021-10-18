ClearBridge Appreciation Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2021
- For the first time since the 1970s, cost-push inflation seems widespread and persistent enough to materially lift inflation expectations; COVID-19 disrupted the system of tight, just-in-time inventories.
- Deteriorating breadth throughout the third quarter has provided a handful of idiosyncratic opportunities to initiate and build positions with attractive long-term prospects.
- Although risks have heightened, we remain constructive on the outlook for economic growth and believe businesses levered to improved economic activity have on average a better risk/reward than the mega cap seculargrowth companies.
