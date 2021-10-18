ClearBridge Appreciation Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2021

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • For the first time since the 1970s, cost-push inflation seems widespread and persistent enough to materially lift inflation expectations; COVID-19 disrupted the system of tight, just-in-time inventories.
  • Deteriorating breadth throughout the third quarter has provided a handful of idiosyncratic opportunities to initiate and build positions with attractive long-term prospects.
  • Although risks have heightened, we remain constructive on the outlook for economic growth and believe businesses levered to improved economic activity have on average a better risk/reward than the mega cap seculargrowth companies.

