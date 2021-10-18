da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Can Bitcoin Keep Going Up?

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been on a tear lately, breaking over the $60,000 level again on speculation of increased demand from a Bitcoin ETF approval. Lo and behold, the first Bitcoin futures ETF is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 19. The move higher isn't exactly rocket science– by design, the supply of Bitcoin will only increase by 1.8% in 2021, while demand from third-world transaction adoption, speculation in developed countries, and allocations from institutional investors will create upward pressure on the price. In light of these factors, it is absolutely possible for Bitcoin to keep going up. ETF approvals are particularly interesting– with $12+ trillion in IRA accounts, I would expect at least some portion of these funds to find their way into Bitcoin if given an easy and safe way to do so.

I'm not going to sit here and say that investing in Bitcoin isn't risky, but the valuation makes sense to me when you dig into the catalysts driving the price up. In my view, BTC will remain an investment with asymmetrical upside until retail investor demand reaches its full potential of hundreds of billions of dollars in AUM in various Bitcoin ETFs (corresponding to a much higher market cap for BTC). Until then, BTC's supply/demand dynamic is pretty darn favorable. Bitcoin has created a tremendous amount of wealth thus far in its short existence–one statistic I dug up from earlier this year showed that 1/3 millionaires under 40 years old in the US had 50% or more of their assets in cryptocurrency.

Here's the price action for Bitcoin over the past year. Note the initial boom from under $15,000, the fall on the back of the China crackdown and ESG controversy, and the rise again from $30,000.

Bitcoin Price

Data by YCharts

Bitcoin Analysis

China cracked down on Bitcoin earlier this year, claiming Bitcoin polluted the environment. As it turned out, there was more to the story. Now China doesn't seem to have enough electricity to keep its massive infrastructure running, with reports of blackouts in 20 provinces so far. If China has an unusually cold winter, severe shortages of power could lead to civil unrest and threaten the Party's grip on power. Bitcoin mining has seamlessly shifted from China to the US, where miners can get cheap hydroelectric power in states like Washington and New York, and excess natural gas in Texas. While long-run concerns about the electricity usage of Bitcoin are valid, the short-run seems to be a win for the United States, crypto investors, and the West, and a loss for China.

Bitcoin adoption continues to increase. Twitter (TWTR) is making moves to entrench itself in the crypto world, recently launching a tipping feature with Bitcoin. TWTR also has generated speculation that it may put some of its corporate balance sheet in Bitcoin, joining Tesla (TSLA) and others. The Lightning Network also has grown rapidly, with some analysts predicting massive adoption on that side. Bitcoin continues to have the potential to disrupt the existing political and economic world order.

ETF approval is a big deal for Bitcoin. The first US-based ETF to launch will be from ProShares, and it will trade under the ticker BITO. Futures-based ETFs don't have an amazing track record (see USO and UNG for some real-life science experiments on this), but Grayscale is expected to file this week to turn the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) into a spot Bitcoin ETF. Here's what I mean about the futures:

BTC Futures Term Structure

Source: CME

If you look here, you'll see that the October futures are trading for $62,090, while the November futures are trading for about $62,550. This is known as contango. If you were a proprietary trading firm, you could buy spot Bitcoin, sell the futures, and make about 8.8% annually from the arbitrage. It's sometimes possible to do stuff like this with oil and gold, but the market is much more efficient due to competition, and in the case of physical commodities, you have to store the stuff somewhere and pay someone to guard it. With Bitcoin, this isn't such a risk since it's digital, although I guess if you made this trade and someone stole your Bitcoin somehow you would take a big hit. Anyway, BITO is going to be buying futures and rolling them, so they're on the other side of this 8.8% trade. They're planning on charging about 1% for the ETF, so the management expense of the new fund is close to 10% annually. I would not, under any circumstances buy BITO.

There's a lot of FOMO in crypto, and the markets aren't very efficient yet. You have to be smart about how you get your exposure, or you risk inadvertently paying 9.8% for something you could do for free.

A trade that might put you on the right side of an arbitrage, however, is buying the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. As of the last close, GBTC had $55.87 in net asset value but traded for a market price of $47.42. That's about an 18% return you can get if the value equalizes. What would equalize this? Grayscale is expected to file an application to turn GBTC (a closed-end fund) into an ETF, which would close the gap by brute force, earning the 18% premium for GBTC investors. I've felt that this is a pretty good trade and wrote on GBTC in May. Since then, the discount to NAV is about the same as it was. The way I see it, if the ETF is approved, you win about 18%, and if it isn't approved, you only have to pay the management fee for the fund, which is about 2% annually and is likely to be cut to preserve GBTC's position as the market-leading Bitcoin fund. I'm speculating here, but if the SEC is willing to allow a Bitcoin futures ETF, I think they would allow a spot ETF as well if there are sufficient investor protections, given that it has the potential to be a better product from a consumer standpoint.

Your trade? Buy a little GBTC and wait. If it gets approved to convert to an ETF, you can sell it then, or wait until your gain goes long-term after 12 months. Heads you win–tails you don't lose much.

Is Bitcoin a Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Bitcoin has momentum in its favor again, and the catalyst of increased adoption and ETF approval point towards a higher price. $70,000 seems inevitable here with supply basically fixed and demand increasing yet again for Bitcoin. Bitcoin is always going to be a high-risk investment, but I'd say Bitcoin is a buy here. The ongoing situation in Tether in particular strikes me as a potential risk to the crypto ecosystem, but Bitcoin has fundamental catalysts driving the price higher, making BTC worth the risk in my opinion. Would I put my life savings into crypto? No chance. Would I make a reasonably sized investment and see what can happen? Absolutely!