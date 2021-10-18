mi-viri/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) is a domestic owner and operator of cell towers. The company has been operating as a REIT since its conversion in the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. At last check, the company owned and operated approximately 40,000 towers, 80,000 small cells and 80,000 route miles of fiber in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Source: CCI Q2-2021 Presentation

The company has invested heavily in its telecommunication footprint and all of its investments are characterized by very high return on capital.

Source: CCI Q2-2021 Presentation

CCI leases predominantly (as expected) to AT&T Inc. (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and about three quarters of its revenues are derived from these telecom giants.

Recent Results

CCI continued to demonstrate a very high level of return on investment in Q2-2021 with a 7% "yield" on new investments in the fiber segment.

Source: CCI Q2-2021 Presentation

Guidance was upgraded versus the previous outlook and CCI will now deliver about 14% growth in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) versus the previous year (2020).

Source: CCI Q2-2021 Presentation

Those are pretty strong numbers from a REIT and it is hard to find any real estate company showing a 14% AFFO growth, unless 2020 was abnormally depressed. In other words, the only way you can get 14% increase in 2021 is if 2020 was lower compared to 2019. That is definitely not the case here and CCI shows a continued strong growth trajectory off a high base.

CCI's secret, if you can call it that, is the "second leasing" where adding a second customer to an existing tower adds profitability at a far faster rate. We can see this in the last 5 years with an expanding gross margin rate.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The fundamental story about CCI is about one of the easiest to make. CCI appears to be a cross between an "utility" and a REIT. The mission-critical infrastructure is only going to gain in importance over time. With 5G investments continuing at a brisk pace, don't expect the growth story to slow any time soon. The only question remains here is that of valuation and that gets into a very subjective area as we shall see below.

Starting with the current and forward FFO estimates we can see that it will be a stretch to call this cheap based on conventional wisdom. This holds true even after the rather quick 17% drop from the recent highs.

Source: Seeking Alpha

But the numbers do improve a bit when one looks at the AFFO metric. CCI is one of those rare REITs where AFFO is consistently higher than FFO. You can see this below in 2021 guidance for example where AFFO is running more than 8% higher than FFO.

Source: CCI Q2-2021 Results

Some of the key adjustments to get from FFO to AFFO that CCI does can be seen in the Q2-2021 results.

Source: CCI Q2-2021 Results

While stock-based compensation is a tad high for our tastes, overall we like the AFFO metric here and give it a "B+". What we mean by that is the AFFO fairly represents the underlying owner's earnings of this company. Based on that we can see that CCI is now trading at about 22X AFFO for 2022. That is about the middle-end of its range for the past 5 years.

The second way to look at the current valuation is to examine CCI's dividend yield relative to its history. Here, we have not gone all the way back as CCI's REIT conversion was relatively recent.

Data by YCharts

The current dividend yield also falls in the middle of its range and the 4.25% in 2017 stands out as the peak yield investors got to enter this stock at. Both the shown metrics suggest that CCI is about fairly valued, despite "appearing" to be expensive on the price to FFO multiples.

Outlook & Verdict

As far as expensive multiple REITs go, we remain far more convinced in the potential of CCI to justify its multiple than some other REITs we have seen recently. In a similar sector, for example, we are not remotely enthralled with the prospects of Digital Realty Trust Inc.'s (DLR) multiple, even if it might appear cheaper relative to CCI today. We see that business as very badly bruised with mountains of capex being doled out just to keep FFO flat. We have also shunned other high multiple REITs recently. (see here and here). But within the sphere of high-multiple REITs, we like CCI's story as one of the best. The two key risks here are a valuation compression from a rising 10 year Treasury rate and telecoms looking to do their own tower capex. We remain fairly convinced of the former but see the latter as highly unlikely as they both T and VZ are looking to deleverage. CCI overall gets a "weak buy" from us as we see this as one of those rare REITs where the growth story justifies the multiple.

How We Would Play It?

If we had to play it, we would aim for a "bombed-out" price as we usually do with these high multiple stocks. We do this by selling Cash Secured Puts at what we believe are exceptionally attractive entry points. The end result is that 7-8 times out of 10 we don't get assigned the stock, but land up making a higher "yield" than that on the stock. Of course, if we get assigned, it is at a fantastic price.

In case of CCI, we like the $150 strikes. Both September 2022 and January 2023 look attractive.

Source: Interactive Brokers October 18, 2021

Source: Author's App

The annualized yields for both are very similar but with the longer-dated January 2023 option, you are getting a bigger buffer and a chance to lock in more money should it move higher from here.

Source: Author's App

We have currently not made a move here, but it remains one of the attractive opportunities we are looking at.

