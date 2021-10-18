ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2021
Summary
- ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
- Building on portfolio construction changes outlined previously, we continued to add exposure to the disruptive growth category as well as broaden out the portfolio’s industry weightings.
- Higher yields as well as uncertainty over inflation, supply chain constraints and the passage of an infrastructure bill have sparked the type of volatility that we as active managers can leverage.
- Our active approach also applies to being disciplined in managing positions in companies in more cyclical industries and taking profits during stronger periods of each cycle.
Source: ClearBridge Investments
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.