“Farewell has a sweet sound of reluctance. Good-by is short and final, a word with teeth sharp to bite through the string that ties past to the future.”



- John Steinbeck, The Winter of Our Discontent

As I have stated before, and as I state again today, I have said “Goodbye” to investing in China. I have no axe at all here, but the writing is clearly on the wall and I can read it. The Chinese government has gone after big tech, educational companies, ride-hailing companies... and the list goes on, including American movies just recently, if any company is not living up to the expectations of the Chinese Communist Party.

Let’s be totally honest here, these are not Democrats or Republicans, or Tories or Liberals, or any sort of party that is found in Europe or the United States. The ruling party in China is the “Communist Party,” and their rules and aspirations are a far cry from Western civilization. As a matter of fact, I would question why any American would want to invest in a country that wants to dominate the world, at the expense of our own nation.

I will state that the Chinese Communist Party is the ruling party of China, and so, they can govern their nation as they see fit. My comments today are not political. What my opinion is, however, is that nothing good will come from making investments in China unless they allow it - and no one on Earth has any real idea of what these people will allow or not allow. There is no “due process.” There is no “rule of law.” There is only what the Communist Party decides to do, at any time that they wish to do it.

We have already seen an instance where the Chinese bonds for Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) have been paid off in some form which we don’t know, while their Dollar-denominated bonds have gone into default. We have also seen that Evergrande guaranteed the bonds of Fantasia, which is nowhere to be found in any of Evergrande’s financial statements. Moreover, there has not been one peep from the Chinese government that Evergrande had committed any sort of violation by not informing investors that they had guaranteed Fantasia’s bonds. That silence should ring like a bell in any investor’s mind. Investors not knowing, in my opinion, was certainly the intention of the company and their government.

“Intention, good or bad, is not enough.”



- John Steinbeck, The Winter of Our Discontent

The situation with Evergrande alone is dire. This behemoth, with apparently $404 billion in leverage, lies at the center of a property sector that represents 29 per cent of Chinese gross domestic product, and the whole sector is more than $5 trillion in debt. In fact, aggregate lending by Chinese banks to developers came to $2.2 trillion at the end of June, according to Moody's Investors Service. This accounts for 7.4% of total bank loans, Moody's says, and it is equivalent to more than half of the net capital held by the Chinese commercial banks, according to government data, which cannot be trusted.

Also, data may be skewed because no one has any idea of what else Evergrande may have guaranteed, and it is highly unlikely that anyone will tell us. In addition to this, forty-one per cent of the Chinese banking system’s assets are associated with the property sector, and seventy-eight per cent of the invested wealth of the Chinese people is in housing. Lehman’s collapse was nowhere near this size.

Many have stated recently that Evergrande is not a “Lehman Moment” for China. I would agree. I would say that it is far worse! Yes, you read that correctly, I said “worse.”

Based on precedents, the one outcome for Evergrande is a distribution of assets to a mix of Chinese state and private buyers. This would ensure that people get the houses they have made a deposit for, creditors are paid, and domestic bondholders skate through with just a minor haircut, while international bondholders are likely to see a far bigger, if not total, loss. However, these precedents were of a much smaller nature than Evergrande. The Chinese banking system, I fear, is in massive trouble now, and so the outcome may be something far worse than what preceded before this incident.

“When a condition or a problem becomes too great, humans have the protection of not thinking about it. But it goes inward and minces up with a lot of other things already there and what comes out is discontent and uneasiness, guilt, and a compulsion to get something - anything - before it is all gone.”



- John Steinbeck, The Winter of Our Discontent

That is where I am with China. I suggest that you get a “something - anything - before it is all gone.”

