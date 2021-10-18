gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

Merger activity remained steady last week with four new deals announced and three deals completed. Two of the new deals announced last week included contingent value rights and one was a successful deal-in-the-works.

Headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was founded in the year 1981 as a result of a joint research project between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and US Department of Energy, called the Advanced System for Process Engineering (ASPEN) Project. The company provides industrial optimization software to capital-intensive industries.

We added Aspen Technology to our list of potential deals in the works on Oct. 6, 2021, when Bloomberg reported that Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was in talks over a combination with Aspen Technology to create an industrial software giant. Aspen's price on the day before this announcement was $125.52. Emerson is combining its industrial software businesses – OSI Inc. - and the Geological Simulation Software business with AspenTech to create a diversified, high-performance industrial software company (“new AspenTech”) with greater scale, capabilities and technologies. Shareholders of AspenTech will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the newly-formed company (new AspenTech), implying a total consideration of approximately $160 per AspenTech share, which represents a premium of approximately 27% compared to AspenTech’s closing stock price on October 6, 2021.

There were 10 SPAC IPOs filed and 4 new SPAC business combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type XONE 21.78 Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) 6.92 17.08% 12.19% 4.89% Special Conditions FVCB 20.39 Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) 18.57 4.66% 2.02% 2.64% All Stock KOR 3.27 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (N/A) 0.61% -1.54% 2.15% All Cash VNE 35.16 Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) 130.2 5.23% 3.35% 1.88% All Cash MSON 24.89 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) 13.64 12.49% 10.72% 1.77% Special Conditions SLCT 18.88 First Bancorp (FBNC) 45.88 -0.85% 0.17% -1.02% All Stock AJRD 43.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 365.62 16.17% 17.24% -1.07% All Cash SVBI 12.9 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 17.96 -1.26% 0.20% -1.46% Cash Plus Stock RIVE 13.47 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 28.21 1.22% 5.29% -4.07% All Stock TEDU 1.07 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) 273.83% 288.35% -14.52% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 149 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 12 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 49 Stock Deals 31 Stock & Cash Deals 8 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 92 Total Deal Size $920 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) by Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) for $570.84 million or $8.50 per share in cash. Shareholders of Flexion Therapeutics also will be entitled to receive one non-tradeable CVR. The CVR will entitle Flexion stockholders to up to an additional $8.00 per share in cash payable (subject to certain terms and conditions) upon achievement of the following milestones: $1.00 per share if total calendar year ZILRETTA net sales achieve $250 million;

$2.00 per share if total calendar year ZILRETTA net sales achieve $375 million;

$3.00 per share if total calendar year ZILRETTA net sales achieve $500 million;

$1.00 per share upon U.S. FDA approval of FX201; and

$1.00 per share upon U.S. FDA approval of FX301. The milestones associated with each contingent cash payment must be achieved, if at all, on or before December 31, 2030. There can be no assurance any payments will be made with respect to the CVR. Because of the uncertain value of the CVR, we are treating this as a 'special conditions' deal and using the cash value as the deal price. The acquisition of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) by Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) for $460.12 million or $8.10 per share in cash. The shareholders of Adamas Pharmaceuticals will also be entitled to receive two non-tradable contingent value rights (CVR) collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $50 million), for a total consideration of $9.10 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $450 million). The first CVR, worth $0.50 per share, is payable upon achieving net sales of GOCOVRI of $150 million in any four consecutive quarters between closing and the end of 2024. The second CVR, worth $0.50 per share, is payable upon achieving net sales of GOCOVRI of $225 million in any four consecutive quarters between closing and the end of 2025. The transaction is expected to close in late fourth quarter 2021 or in early first quarter 2022. Because of the uncertain value of the CVR, we are treating this as a 'special conditions' deal and using the cash value as the deal price. The merger of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) and Columbia Banking System (COLB) for $4.5 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. The merger of Aspen Technology (AZPN) with Emerson’s (EMR) industrial software businesses for $12.34 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, AspenTech shareholders will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AspenTech common stock they own, which implies total consideration of approximately $160 per AspenTech share. We have added this as a special condition deal since the stock portion of the transaction will be determined only after the new company is formed. We added AZPN as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on October 6, 2021, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $125.52.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit TEDU 04/30/2021 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) $4.00 $1.07 12/31/2021 273.83% 1332.65% MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $17.49 12/31/2021 65.81% 320.27% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $20.63 12/31/2021 24.82% 120.78% XONE 08/11/2021 Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) $25.50 $21.78 12/31/2021 17.08% 83.12% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $43.9 12/31/2021 16.17% 78.71% JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $68.29 12/31/2021 15.76% 76.68% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $193.23 $167.15 12/31/2021 15.60% 75.93% MSON 07/29/2021 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) $28.00 $24.89 12/31/2021 12.49% 60.81% SOLY 05/10/2021 Allergan Aesthetics (N/A) $22.60 $20.45 12/31/2021 10.51% 51.17% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.34 06/30/2022 10.43% 14.87%

