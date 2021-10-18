thebigland88/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) vs. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has become a contentious topic amongst investors in the past few years. Many have claimed that Bitcoin is a substitute for gold, which therefore means that the two assets are somehow in competition. While I agree that Bitcoin does offer a great, perhaps even superior alternative to gold, I don’t believe it can completely replace it.

In the last year, Bitcoin has delivered outstanding returns, while gold lost around 5% of its value. However, I would still personally advocate owning both as I think that, in a way, they can act as a hedge against each other.

From a more immediate perspective, I believe gold could be ready to start rallying strongly again, and Bitcoin could achieve one more high in the next few months, perhaps even north of $100,000

Gold & Bitcoin Are Both Money

I have been particularly interested in monetary policy and currencies since I first began studying economics. My search for answers quickly led me to gold, which has for most of known human history been regarded as the “best” form of money. Gold was “chosen by the market” as money because it possesses the necessary properties. It is practical to use, (divide, mold into coins, store...), it withstands the passage of time, and it has a widely recognized and stable value around the globe.

The last point is perhaps the most important and perplexing of all. Why does gold have value? All value is ultimately subjective. Gold doesn’t even have many practical uses and yet it has value. There is a demand for it. Precisely because it doesn’t have much practicality, demand is pretty stable. On the other hand, supply is also limited. Around 98% of all gold has already been mined, and bear in mind gold is never destroyed or used up. This is in a very summarized way what makes gold a great and stable form of money.

Bitcoin is also a great form of money and store of value. This is no coincidence since Bitcoin was created to behave very similarly to gold, at least in terms of supply, which is limited, with 83% of all Bitcoin mined at this point. And what about demand? Much like gold, the only real use Bitcoin has is to act as money. Humanity could turn around tomorrow and stop valuing Gold and Bitcoin, just like we could discover a limitless supply of clean energy and stop valuing oil. The latter seems more likely. Gold has preserved its worldwide appeal for millennia, and I have no reason to believe Bitcoin won’t either. It is in essence a more practical form of gold, as it potentially offers improved security and practicality. (Instant transactions and enhanced financial application)

Gold And Bitcoin Are Superior To Fiat Currencies

Again, a widely debated topic. In the last 40 or so years, fiat currencies, backed by nothing and controlled centrally by banks, have been used as a “tool” to ensure stable economic growth and financial “stability”. This way of thinking was promoted by Keynesian and Monetarist economics, who believe that, through interest rate control, or rather money supply control, the economy could be somehow managed in a “better” way. I will not argue here the merits of the theory. Suffice to say that recent historical evidence does not exactly support these claims.

In any case, the money we use in day-to-day transactions is used first and foremost as a tool by central banks. Meanwhile, the traditional properties that we value in money, stability, and store of wealth, have taken a backseat in terms of priority.

Stability? To an extent yes, but a lot less so than when the world was on a gold standard. Forex trading, as we know it today, wasn't even a conceivable thing back in those days. Store of value? The US dollar has lost 98% of its value since it abandoned the gold standard when an ounce of gold was equivalent to $35.

Ultimately, the dollar, and other major currencies, are not reliable stores of value, which is one of the most important roles money must fulfill. Arguably, thanks to Bitcoin and stablecoins, they will soon not even be the most convenient currencies to trade in.

Lastly, we have inflation once again creeping up, following the unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus.

For the first time in history, just about everyone living in the West can easily access proper alternatives to store their wealth in. Stocks and bonds are an option, though they are arguably risky and historically expensive. (Don’t get me wrong I am long stocks.)

Gold is without a doubt the safest bet, and Bitcoin is in my opinion the smartest bet.

Gold Is Ready To Shine

Gold has delivered a lackluster performance in the last year, but the precious metal could now be ready to resume its +20 year bull rally.

Source: TradingView

As we can see in the chart, gold has unequivocally been following an upwards trend since around 2002. Gold peaked back in 2020 at near $2000/ounce and has since hovered around the $1800 mark, which has acted as a sort of magnet.

I have also included in this chart the crude oil price since these two assets have historically shown some level of correlation. Oil is also subject to changes in demand and supply, but it does act as a form of “inflation hedge”, and we can see that it moves together with gold for the most part. This relationship has broken in the last year, but I am expecting both oil and gold to head higher in the next 3-4 years.

The US government is, in my opinion, hoping to set the stage for a 2002-2008 like period of “growth” and inflation. This time, it may just work. Fiscal stimulus and “money printing” are reaching unprecedented levels, at a time where the dollar’s position as a reserve currency is also being challenged.

Bitcoin: One More Leg Up

Moving on to Bitcoin, I generally follow the principles laid out by the stock-to-flow model. This theory proposes that the price of Bitcoin can be calculated by understanding the relationship between production and current stock. Due to the way Bitcoin is programmed, production capacity is halved roughly every four years.

Source: TradingView

This model implies a target price of around $100,000 by the next halving phase. This would also make sense if we look at Bitcoin bull and bear markets and how they relate to Bitcoin’s halving. So far, there has been a tendency for Bitcoin to rally following a halving event, for about two years, and then enter a bear phase during the following two years. We are roughly 892 days away from the next halving, putting us close to the end of the bull phase. I expect that Bitcoin will break $100,000 in the coming months, come “crashing down” to around the levels we are seeing now, and then lay dormant for a while before we see the next big rally up.

You can read more about my thoughts on Bitcoin in this article.

Complementary Hedges

My primary theory is that we will see both Bitcoin and Gold rally in the coming years. These two assets are substitutes, but they are not perfect substitutes. There are situations where gold could be more useful or situations where Bitcoin might make more sense. Interestingly, I would say that Bitcoin and gold could arguably act as hedges against each other.

Let’s say that Bitcoin becomes gold’s replacement. Everyone agrees that it’s just better, and gold is shunned from the economy to the extent that no one even bothers owning it anymore, not even Central Banks. This would translate to massive demand shifting towards Bitcoin and much higher future prices.

Alternatively, let’s say Bitcoin does fail. Perhaps blockchain is not what it turned out to be. Or in a more “doom and gloom” scenario, maybe the communication infrastructure around the globe is severely damaged, and trading in cryptocurrencies is near impossible. Well, that would make for a perfect argument to own gold. More specifically, physical gold would be the only practical way of storing value. If Bitcoin simply doesn’t live up to the hype, but the world continues to function in a “normal” way, then either gold or gold stocks/ETFs would serve the purpose.

Ultimately, I believe both gold and Bitcoin make sense as part of a long-term balanced portfolio. At what percentage? Personally, I am comfortable with some more risk, which is why I am allocating more to Bitcoin right now. For other types of investors, more gold might be appropriate.

Gaining Exposure To Gold And Bitcoin

With that said, what are the best ways of gaining exposure to gold and Bitcoin? The more defensive option would be to hold Bitcoin in cold storage and buy physical gold. There are arguments for doing this, but they are not the most practical way of doing this. While I am critical of fiat currencies and the dollar, I don’t believe we are near the brink of societal collapse. For now, there are two vehicles you can use to gain exposure to these assets in a much simpler way; the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC).

GLD is still the most cost-efficient way of gaining exposure to gold. While GLD can’t be redeemed into physical gold, it is backed by gold, and shares are managed to track the price of gold. This is much more convenient than buying physical gold and bearing the cost of storing it. It is also arguably safer.

Moving on to GBTC, this is the perfect way for those new to Bitcoin to get initiated and gain exposure to the price since GBTC can be bought on most regulated stock exchanges. The fund works similar to other ETFs that track indexes. The fund holds the underlying asset, in this case, Bitcoin, and shares of GBTC trade freely in the open market. This means that there can be a premium/discount relative to the NAV, but the supply of shares is adjusted to balance out in the long term. As of writing this, GBTC is trading at around an 18% discount to its NAV.

The Bitcoin held by GBTC is stored offline, so is safer than keeping it on exchanges. Lastly, bear in mind, GBTC can be owned in tax-optimized accounts.

Risks

With that said, there are some risks investors must take into account when it comes to gold and Bitcoin. Starting with gold, despite its long-standing bull market, it is true that the gold price could be defined as purely speculative. There are no earnings or profits behind gold, which can make the price more volatile. Also, gold could deliver poor returns if, as some investors think, we actually see deflation take hold around the world. This could still happen despite large increases in the money supply if money velocity continues to fall.

Moving on to Bitcoin, there is even more risk to investors, since the cryptocurrency poses a threat to Central Banks around the world. I've argued before that one can't really ban Bitcoin, but that's not to say that strong measures can't be taken against it. Bitcoin's success over the last 5 years has been made possible thanks to exchanges that make owning Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies so easy. But as the regulatory landscape becomes harsher, exchanges and consumers will have to bear this extra cost, which will put a dampener on demand.

Conclusion

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are a step towards this future. On the other hand, gold is an anchor that keeps us tied to the principles of what money is. In owning both, we can find the perfect balance between the past and the future. Gold is the money of the past, Bitcoin will likely be the money of the future, while the money of the present is slowly becoming obsolete.