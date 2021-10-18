William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

The first energy crunch in an era obsessed with the transition to clean energy has exposed severe problems in our ability to manage the supply-demand imbalance. This has been exacerbated by leaders from China to America through Europe displaying ambitious plans to move towards decarbonization of their economies.

This ETF seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the energy sector, with its holdings involved in the exploration and production of energy products such as oil, natural gas, and coal.

In order to provide an answer to the above question, I start with the dependency factor.

Dependency on oil

First, global dependency on petroleum may not be disappearing any time soon. As someone who lived off-grid, or rather tried to do so, I am in a position to affirm that whether it is solar or wind, none of these two energy sources is capable of providing power at the same consistency as coal or heavy oil. Consistency is a keyword here, as used to reliable electricity supply readily available through my home's wall sockets, it became impractical to wait while passing clouds prevented the sun rays from reaching the solar panels on my farmhouse's rooftop, or the sudden absence of breeze resulting in the windmill blades not turning. Sure, I had batteries, but things were getting too complicated especially during bad weather, and, after one year of misery, I just gave up and spent money to extend the good old oil-powered electricity grid to my farmhouse.

That was about five years ago and things have since changed for “green entrepreneurs”, but still, when you deep dive into the energy mix, we remain heavily dependent on fossil fuels to compensate for the shortcomings of renewables, through the generation of electricity during peak hours in power stations and powering up the vast majority of cars as well as all of the world’s airplanes and cargo ships.

Talking alternatives, nuclear energy, which has suddenly become the darling of some, can help, but its technicalities are beyond the grasp of the majority of oil consumer states. There are also challenges as to how to store the waste.

Consequently, there have been talks of shortage, and looking for concrete figures, according to the EIA, the U.S. will import 62% more crude by 2022 due to domestic production declines, with part of the problem stemming from oil well curtailment related to low crude oil prices.

In addition to low oil prices deterring investment in production capacity, the recent prevalence of ESG-focused fund managers has also contributed to questioning some fossil fuel projects. The lack of investment is also due to the shortsightedness of some government policies, narrowly focusing on the green agenda. Now, these leaders are going to meet in Glasgow, Scotland next month to discuss the main cause of global warming during the COP26 summit.

They will surely reiterate net global carbon emission to zero for 2050, but against such a backdrop as constituted by the present energy crunch, much of the talk should focus on the energy imbalance.

The supply-demand imbalance

It all started with Europe where, in the space of a few months, the price of gas rose to a record high, dragging electricity charges in its wake and also pushing up the price of coal and oil. International inflation, coupled with a lack of manpower has resulted in power shortages in some countries such as China, where factories were forcefully shut down. In the U.K, there were supply disruptions at service stations.

For the EU, it is all due to a significant gap between supply and demand, with a stronger than expected economic recovery and limited supply, in particular, due to the pandemic.

However, there is more.

There was also the lack of anticipation of political leaders in climate matters and failure of “experts” to foresee that the transition to renewable energies entails high costs and surgical planning, as a lot of new technologies are being used. Encouraged by their governments, some European oil majors have been very aggressive in cutting down investments in upstream activities.

For this matter, VDE provides exposure to the U.S. stocks involved in drilling, production, transportation, refining, and marketing services.

Pursuing further, the cyclical contingency that has struck the oil market is actually having an opposite effect on climate to what policymakers expected. As a matter of fact, by making use of whatever energy source is available at hand, even if it is very polluting coal as in China, pressing demand is being satisfied at the expense of the environment.

This energy imbalance is also the symptom of an ill-prepared ecological transition, which has highlighted the need for an extremely rigorous framework to ensure long-term policies. Furthermore, just designing a carbon emission plan whereby points can be exchanged between rigorously managed corporations and polluters does not work.

As a result, we are likely to see more government-level involvement in the energy transition plan instead of leaving it solely to the markets and the COP26 summit should also see a change in rhetoric with oil being perceived more as a participant in net-zero plans rather than a culprit causing climate change.

Valuations and key takeaways

Far from belonging to the past, petroleum, coal, and natural gas are required in the transition process to green energy. Here, in addition to the current imbalance in supply and demand, the crisis has brought to light certain limits of renewable energy like the lack of wind for wind turbines in Europe or enough rainfall for hydroelectric plants in China. This said I did not expect energy professionals to be doing the same “amateurish” errors of assessment as I did in my farmhouse years back. Now, just like me, they are resorting to using coal and heavy oil, and this, on a massive scale. This signifies pent-up demand.

Energy storage also remains a weak point in the green energy ecosystem and despite a drastic reduction in the cost of lithium-ion batteries (fallen by 98% in three decades), a lot of investment is still required before renewables achieve the same level of consistency as thermal power stations.

As for valuations, I take into consideration the situation in 2015, when there was a steep downside in the price of oil, inventory levels were at ultra-high levels, there was strong demand due to the economy being weak and production was rising. These factors combined saw oil prices ("WTI") tumble by over 30% in 2015.

It is exactly the reverse today except that the dollar was also strong in 2015. On top of that, according to SA, "massive shortages of coal and natural gas in Asia and Europe have forced power plants to substitute crude oil for gas feedstocks", something not seen in 10 years. The shortages should be exacerbated by unexpected demand due to winter arriving in Europe and airlines requiring more fuel demand as the U.S. opens up to international travel. Therefore expect oil prices to go beyond 90 dollars in 2022 and VDE to flirt with the $115 range, it's 2015 high.

Adopting some moderation, the first few days of the COP26 summit are likely to be a volatile period for oil prices and VDE as there are likely to be some strong statements in view of the energy crisis.

As an alternative investment, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) also provides exposure to U.S. oil stocks, but VDE has offered better historical performance and is less concentrated (with 96 holdings).

One noteworthy point is that, in the same way as XLE, VDE also holds U.S. oil majors, which have lagged far behind greener European rivals in terms of renewable energy. Now, it is precisely this lag, which should enable them to ramp up at a faster pace and profit better from windfall gains. XLE also makes for an appropriate choice as it pays a higher dividend yield.

Finally, along with the commitment to achieving climate goals, summit participants will have to concoct a more realistic plan for achieving net-zero, one which addresses consumers’ deeply rooted dependency on oil. In this case, policymakers will surely bear in mind that from oil comes thousands of products like toothbrushes, the roads we drive our cars on, drugs, and detergent to name a few.