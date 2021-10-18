Labor's Back

tiero/iStock via Getty Images

The market had been stuck in neutral for months. One look at the Russell 2000 would tell you that. We noted in our quarterly letter that every brokerage house on the Street was bearish and telling its customers to expect stocks to move into a correction - defined as a move lower of at least 10%. Brokerage houses are never bearish, and here we have all of them being bearish at the same time. We reminded you that one of Reilly’s Rules is that when everyone expects something to happen, something else usually does. While everyone is expecting a 10% drawdown, we may have already had it. While the averages have hung in there, the average stock has been on a poor run. As of early last week, over 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 and 98% of those in the Russell 2000 have already experienced a drawdown of 10% or greater. We may have already had the correction that everyone is looking for.

We were talking about inflation when everyone was mocking people for talking about inflation. We said inflation was not transitory when the inflation trolls finally admitted there was inflation but that it was only transitory. This week, the Atlanta Federal Reserve President Ralph Bostic finally admitted that inflation is not of the transitory kind. We have always felt that when we are on the early side of a trade, the hard part was not giving up on it so soon. Inflation is here to stay. It is right out of the pandemic playbook. During a pandemic, we usually lose a lot of labor to the illness. Well, labor is pushing back and wanting more benefits and higher wages. They can quit their jobs and move because there are plenty of jobs available. The pendulum is swinging back from white collar to blue collar for the first time in decades, and we are investing in commodities for the first time in decades.

This is what we had to say last week. If inflation is going to go up, then interest rates are going to go higher. If interest rates are going up, tech/REITs are the losers while energy/financials will be the winners. If interest rates are going lower, the opposite is true. The commodity sector and, to some degree, the big financials have taken it on the chin for years. This could be their turn. We would add that value may be an outperformer in this environment, and with that come European stocks, Canadian stocks and Japanese stocks. All places no one has wanted to invest for years. The things that have worked for 30 years may not be working so well going forward.

Take a look at your 401(k). It probably does not hold value funds, European stocks, Japanese stocks, precious metals or commodities. They have underperformed for years, and investment committees have stripped them from your choices. Now might be time to consider switching your 401(k) to an IRA. If we are on the cusp of a commodity super-cycle, which could last for years, in an IRA you will want to have the freedom to choose those options.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.