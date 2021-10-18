ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2021
Summary
- ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
- The Strategy delivered positive returns and outperformed the benchmark due to strength among our technology holdings, particularly in enterprise software.
- Our cohort of health care names demonstrated resilience as providers of key products and services to enable scientific breakthroughs in therapeutics and medical devices.
- The initial public offering market remained active with $27 billion in deals during the quarter, yet we maintained a selective approach in assessing new issues, participating in two IPOs.
