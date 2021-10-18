DavidBGray/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a clinical stage biopharma developing immune system-based treatments for solid tumors and other cancers.

XLO has shown promise in preclinical studies for its lead candidate in mouse models and ex vivo in human tumor samples, but we don’t have any Phase 1 safety trial data or efficacy data.

So, given the lack of hard data to go on, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Xilio was founded to develop monoclonal antibody drugs to reduce systemic toxicity prevalent in immuno-oncologic approaches to solid tumor cancer treatments.

Management is headed by president and CEO René Russo, Pharm.D., who has been with the firm since May 2021 and was previously founder and Chairman of Adagio Therapeutics.

Below is a brief overview video of solid tumors and their formation:

(Source)

The firm's lead candidate, XTX101, is in Phase 1 trials as a monotherapy and potentially will enter trials in combination with KEYTRUDA depending on results.

Management expects to have preliminary Phase 1 (safety) trial results by mid-2022.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source)

Investors in the firm have invested at least $225 million in equity investment and include Atlas Ventures, F-Prime Capital Partners, Bain Capital, Deerfield Management, Takeda Ventures, SV7 Impact, Rivervest and MRL Ventures.

Xilio’ Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

This is a very strong growth rate, as the overall solid tumor treatment market is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as growing incidence and awareness of cancer.

Also, the research report states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”

The most common cancers in 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Adagene

Agenus

AstraZeneca

Bioatla

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CytomX Therapeutics

MacroGenics

Others

Xilio Therapeutics Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma firm as they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/2 years:

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, the company had $120 million in cash and $38 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Xilio intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 7.4 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $221 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.57%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $30 to $35 million to advance the development of XTX202 through Phase 1 dose escalation and Phase 2 efficacy cohorts of our planned Phase 1/2 trial in patients with solid tumors; approximately $20 to $25 million to advance the development of XTX301 through investigational new drug application, or IND, enabling studies, submission of an IND to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, and into initial Phase 1 development; approximately $10 to $15 million to advance the development of XTX101 through Phase 1 dose escalation and to initiate activities for Phase 2 development; and the remainder to advance additional tumor-selective cytokine programs and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Based on our current plans, we estimate that the anticipated net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2024. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not 'currently a party to any material legal proceedings.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities and Raymond James.

Commentary

Xilio is seeking public investment capital to fund further development of its cancer treatment pipeline.

The firm's lead candidate, XTX101, is in Phase 1 trials as a monotherapy and potentially will enter trials in combination with KEYTRUDA depending on results.

Management expects to have preliminary Phase 1 (safety) trial results by mid-2022.

The market opportunity for treating solid tumors is extremely large, essentially the largest market of all cancers, although it is subdivided by various types of solid tumors.

The firm has no major pharma firm collaboration agreements but has an investment from Takeda Pharmaceuticals and is planning to trial its lead candidate in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA treatment.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of well-known and active life science venture capital investors.

Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 11.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, the proposed Enterprise Value at IPO is around $221 million, at the low end of the typical range of clinical stage biopharma firms at IPO.

Although XLO has shown promise in preclinical studies for its lead candidate in mouse models and ex vivo in human tumor samples, we don’t have any Phase 1 safety trial data or efficacy data.

So, given the lack of hard data to go on, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 21, 2021