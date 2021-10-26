JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ABB is a key player in the transformations required to meet climate change imperatives.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has a current dividend yield of 2.47%, modestly increasing dividends, and prospects for high total returns over the next two years, with low downside risk. ABB is a potential growth stock, with low leverage and significant opportunities related to the electrification of fixed and mobile plant and equipment as the renewable energy revolution displaces fossil fuel power. Stock ratings for ABB per SA Premium -

I concur with those ratings. I also believe ABB is likely to announce a Q3 earnings beat when earnings are released, currently estimated for October 21. ABB is a strong buy.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis appears below.

Looking for Share Market Mispricing of Stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19, and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return.

In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at the Oct. 15, 2021 closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. The stock is not widely covered by analysts and I have decided to input a target return based on the 2022 year, which has EPS estimates from 3 analysts. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Oct. 15, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022, is 5.37% (line 49). Dividends, including assumed dividend growth of 2.5% per year, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2022.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for ABB, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at the closing share price on Oct. 15, 2021, and holding through the end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2022. The share price would need to increase by $2.26 from the present $34.49 to $36.75 at the end of 2022, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to the end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For ABB, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 75.7% through the end of 2022 and the 7.5% return would be achieved. A decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at the end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For ABB, the share price needs to increase by $12.66 from $24.09 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $36.75 at the end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $36.75, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For ABB, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to the effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at the beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth) to the power of number of years invested.

= $24.09*(1+30.5%)^3 = $53.54 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $53.54*(1-31.4%) = $36.75 (price required at end of 2022 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $29.45 ($53.54 minus $24.09) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and the share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $16.80 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($53.54 minus $36.75) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

ABB's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2022.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections ABB

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Oct. 15, 2021 and holding through the end of years 2022 to 2023. There is a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. ABB's P/E ratio is presently 101.44, based on Q2-2021 TTM EPS. This is far above the historical average and median levels for ABB. The P/E ratio is distorted by the effects of the COVID pandemic in 2020, which has not yet dropped out of the TTM figures.

This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying ABB shares today would be prepared to hold through 2022, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2022 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as ABB. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q4 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the five highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. Normally here, I would include the actual P/E ratio of 35.81 at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In ABB's case, I believe it is more useful to include a projected P/E ratio below historical levels to assess the impact of any multiple contractions to below historical levels. Accordingly, an assumed P/E ratio of 25.0 has been included.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 3 analysts covering ABB through the end of 2022. In my experience, a range of 8.1 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is on the high side, suggesting a degree of uncertainty, and thus lesser reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, ABB is conservatively indicated to return between 1.7% and 17.8% average per year through the end of 2022. The 1.7% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 17.8% on their high EPS estimates, with an 8.7% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios based on an assumed P/E ratio of 25.0. At the high end of the projected returns for ABB, the indicative returns range from 28.6% to 49.1%, with a consensus of 37.5%. These high returns are based on the historical average P/E ratio of 33.64. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For ABB

ABB: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for ABB shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for ABB were double-digit returns, ranging from 10.5% to 35.4%, for seven of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The remaining investor fell just short of double-digits with a 9.4% return. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Oct. 15, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking ABB's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 ABB Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows ABB has increased investment in Net Assets Used In Operations by $1,857 million over the past 4.5 years. This increase was funded by a $537 million increase in equity and a $1,320 million increase in net debt. Outstanding shares decreased by 132.7 million from 2,138.7 million to 2006.0 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset in part by shares issued for stock compensation. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 7.5% to a still very conservative 14.7% over the 4.5 years. The $537 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 ABB Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I do not find this happening with ABB, in fact, quite the opposite.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Feb. 1, 2018, to Jul. 31, 2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $7,083 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $3.34.

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $5,142 million (EPS effect $2.43) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of ABB. Most of this adjustment relates to net income from discontinued operations of $4.9 billion, mainly reflecting the book gain from the sale of Power Grids.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For ABB, these items were a positive $781 million (EPS effect $0.37) over the 4.5-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The market value was $135 million (EPS effect $0.06) higher than the amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, which is not a material difference in the context of total earnings.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $3.34 ($7,083 million) has increased to $6.06 ($12,871 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

The $12,871 million addition to equity from operations was increased to $14,663 million by the $1,792 million increase in equity from market value of staff equity awards.

Dividends of $8,521 million and share repurchases of $5,605 million were covered by the $14,663 million generated from operations and staff share issues, leaving a $537 million increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

ABB: Summary and Conclusions

ABB has a current dividend yield of 2.47%, modestly increasing dividends, and prospects for high total returns over the next two years, with low downside risk. ABB is a potential growth stock, with low leverage and significant opportunities related to electrification of plant and equipment as the renewables revolution displaces fossil fuel power.