Gold Mining M&A Wave Just Beginning: 5 Takeover Targets

The recent merger of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is likely just the beginning of a wave of M&A in the gold mining sector as the industry navigates through the challenges of declining gold reserves & production, as well as lofty ESG goals and initiatives.

It's no secret that gold reserves & production are on the decline: A 2020 report by S&P Global says that 16 or the world's 20 largest gold miners saw their remaining years of production fall over the 2010-19 period. New, economical gold deposits are becoming harder and harder to discover.

Gold miners have more balance-sheet flexibility than ever to pursue M&A to solve this, with growing cash piles and low debt levels compared to years past. A recent study by Metals Focus found that net debt for gold miners has fallen from a peak of $32 billion in 2013 to its current level of $6 billion.

One example of a deleveraged gold miner is Barrick Gold (GOLD), which achieved zero net debt last year, down from $13 billion seven years ago. The company is highly unlikely to go on a spending binge after accomplishing this feat, and completing its 2018 merger with Randgold.

I believe strategic M&A can also help the industry better navigate the shift towards environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices. The growth of ESG investing has increased scrutiny on many companies, gold miners included. Some companies are ahead of the curve and have already laid out plans for achieving net zero or carbon neutral emissions by 2050, which will require investments in more ESG-friendly technologies, and a pivot towards renewable energy resources.

Recent moves indicate that the industry seems to have learned from its costly past M&A mistakes, pursuing operational synergies and cost savings, rather than growth for the sake of growth.

The Kirkland Lake Gold-Agnico merger effectively consolidates two major gold camps along the Abitibi/Kirkland Lake gold belt. Agnico could potentially mine Upper Beaver and utilize Kirkland Lake's idle Holt mill (3,000 tons per day capacity), located 60km north. Through corporate, operational and optimizations, the move is expected to contribute up to $2 billion in pre-tax synergies over the next 10 years.

Mid-tier and senior gold miners want gold assets in geopolitically "safe" or favorable mining jurisdictions: the U.S., Canada, Australia and a select few other jurisdictions in South America and Europe. These have become scarce and valuable assets.

Deposits with substantial gold reserves and resources (2+ million ounces) and a production profile of at least 100,000 ounces of gold per year are the strongest candidates for larger mid-tier and senior producers.

Below, I've highlighted five potential M&A candidates in the gold mining sector:

Company Annual Production AISC Au Reserves Pretium Resources 325,000 - 365,000 $1,060 4.2 million oz Torex Gold 430,000 - 470,000 $920-$970 1.92 million oz Karora Resources 105,000 - 115,000 $985-$1,085 1.32 million oz Centerra Gold 270,000 - 310,000 $750 - $800 11.16 million oz Victoria Gold 180,000 - 200,000 $1,050-$1,175 3.26 million oz

5. Pretium Resources (PVG)

Pretium looks like an excellent takeover candidate: it produces a lot of gold at low costs and operates in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of British Columbia. It's on track to produce between 325,000 - 365,000 ounces of gold this year at all-in costs just above $1,000/oz, with 4.2 million ounces of reserves and a mine life of 10+ years.

Pretium has a strong balance sheet, with $202 million in cash and $200 million debt as of Q2 2021, and its low leverage makes it more attractive for a potential acquirer.

Pretium has also displayed excellent exploration upside to the north of its Valley of the Kings deposit at the Brucejack mine, most recently reporting seven intersections assaying above 1,000 grams per tonne gold.

Being a single mine operator carries obvious risks, so it could make sense for the company to pursue a merger or takeover with a more diversified miner.

4. Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF)

Torex Gold is Mexico's second-largest gold producer, operating the Morelos gold property.

Recently, the miner reported 358,780 ounces of gold produced through the end of Q3, putting it on track to potentially exceed the top end of 2021 guidance of 470,000 ounces, at all-in costs ranging between $920 - $970/oz.

The company expects a small dip in production to 450,000 ounces in 2022 and 425,000 ounces in 2023, however, the Media Luna project will begin producing in 2024 and will be added to the mine plan upon completion of the feasibility study in Q1 2022.

(Torex's production guidance doesn't include Media Luna contributions in 2024. Credit: Torex Gold)

The PEA study on Media Luna highlighted the potential for up to 350,000oz annual production over 10 years, which means total annual mine production would jump to 650,000 - 700,000oz.

Finally, Torex has no long-term debt and $196 million cash on hand, with an undrawn $150 million credit facility, so the balance sheet is healthy and the company can likely self-fund development of Media Luna.

Torex's low valuation relative to its peers and recent stock underperformance could make it a prime takeover target for a gold miner with experience operating in Mexico, or perhaps a silver miner that wishes to diversify its metals mix.

3. Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF)

Karora Resources is a junior gold miner operating the Beta Hunt gold mine in Australia. Its goal is to become a 200,000/oz+ per year producer by 2024, which would represent a double in output from 2020 levels of 99,000oz.

This year, it is targeting output of 105,000 - 115,000oz at all-in costs of $985 - $1,085/oz, estimated to decline to $900/oz by 2024. A phase II mill expansion is estimated to cost $50 million, fully funded from its C$64.8 million working capital (as of August 30, 2021.)

Since acquiring the Higginsville mill, the company has successfully reduced all-in cash costs from $1,183/oz in Q3 2019, to just under $1,000/oz in the most recent quarter.

(Credit: Karora presentation)

Karora appears to be ahead of the curve when it comes to ESG standards, as it achieved carbon neutral status in 2021 after purchasing 80,000 tonnes of carbon offset credits. It has also partnered with the Net Zero Company to focus on emissions reductions at its operations.

Karora is a junior growth stock, but it may have a hard time fending off potential suitors before it achieves further growth. It runs a profitable gold mine that is capable of increasing output by 100% in just a few years. Various Australia-focused gold miners look like a good fit.

2. Centerra Gold (CGAU)

Centerra Gold is a highly profitable mid-tier gold miner that has one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector, with $883 million net cash and growing. The miner aims to produce up to 310,000ozAu and 80 million lbs. of copper this year, at $750-$800/oz AISC.

Centerra's stock price was pummeled earlier this year after its Kumtor mine was seized by the Kyrgyz government on May 15, effectively nationalizing the mine. This was an unfortunate development for Centerra, which has initiated international arbitration against the Kyrgyz government.

I believe this negative development has more than been priced into Centerra's stock - shares are down 35% YTD, and the Kumtor mine has already been written off entirely on its books. Centerra still runs a highly profitable business at its two primary operations, the Mount Milligan mine in Canada and the Oksut mine in Turkey.

(Centerra has been a free cash flow machine and now carries close to $900 million net cash on the balance sheet. Credit: Centerra presentation).

Its valuation is compelling, with shares trading at a forward EV/EBITDA of 3.49, which is below the sector median of 7.76, and a price/cash flow of 2.66, below the sector median of 8.86.

Centerra also owns molybdenum mines in the U.S. which are on care and maintenance, but likely profitable with molybdenum prices soaring. It also owns the Kemess Underground and Kemess East projects, which hold vast amounts of gold and copper, and carry $1 billion worth of existing infrastructure, located approximately 200km to the northwest of Mount Milligan.

What's next for Centerra? The Krygyz fiasco continues to drag on its stock. I think it can create value for its shareholders by acquiring or merging with a North American-focused gold miner and spinning out its Turkey and Kyrgyz assets. I'd love to see the company focus 100% of its efforts on Mt. Milligan and Kemess, and potentially combine those assets with other Canadian mines. This would likely result in a re-rating of its shares.

1. Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF)

Victoria Gold has proven that you can operate a successful gold mine in the rigid Yukon territory: The miner just reported a 58% increase in gold production for Q3 2021 at its Eagle gold mine in Canada, a record-breaking quarter.

This may just be the beginning, however, as the company anticipates the record to be short-lived, as it expects production growth in Q4 2021 and annual production growth into 2022.

Since initial production began in 2019, production has risen while costs have fallen each quarter. The company is ramping up to 200,000 - 250,000oz of annual production with a targeted mine life of 20 years and costs falling to $1,050/oz.

Richard Gray of Cormark has a C$25 price target on its stock (currently C$18) and recently stated the following:

We believe assets like Eagle, which will produce over 200,000 oz/yr for at least the next ten years and is located in a geopolitically safe jurisdiction, are scarce and as such tend to get acquired near or above the NAV, which we currently estimate at C$22.00.

As a 17.8% shareholder, Couer Mining (CDE) could be a potential suitor, but many other North American-focused miners are likely to be interested.

