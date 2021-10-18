Inflation: Going To Get Worse

Donte Tatum/iStock via Getty Images

There still seems to be mixed feelings about the future of inflation in the United States.

Accompanying the news about the third quarter earnings of the largest United States banks, information came out about the alternative views the big banks have over where inflation is going to go.

The two extremes, according to an article in the Financial Times, was evident in the investment portfolios of the different banks.

For example, Bank of America (BAC) went heavily into securities while JPMorgan Chase (JPM) put monies into cash and reserve balances at the Federal Reserve.

The action by Bank of America "helped boost its third-quarter revenues by raking in interest from a debt security portfolio that has grown 77 percent over the past year."

Looking a little further, we see that "JPMorgan has only increased the size of its debt security portfolio by 3 percent in the past year. At Citigroup and Wells Fargo, the increase has been 14 and 12 percent, respectively."

This positioning indicated that Bank of America, Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) believed that interest rates would not rise, and for the time period under review, they were the winners.

JPMorgan Chase did not benefit from the stability of the longer-term rates.

If interest rates would have moved higher, the rewards would have been distributed differently.

And, what might have made the longer-term interest rates move higher?

Well, inflationary expectations for one thing.

If investors expect inflation to move higher, longer-term interest rates will adjust as these investors build the expectations into the yields of the securities.

Third Quarter Inflationary Expectations

In the third quarter, the inflationary expectations that investors built into longer-term interest rates remained relatively flat.

The inflationary expectations built into the nominal yield of the 5-year U.S. Treasury note remained in the 2.6 percent to 2.7 percent range all during the third quarter of the year.

For the nominal yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, the inflationary expectations incorporated in that yield remained in the 2.3 percent to 2.4 percent range.

And, this constancy was achieved while the new releases on the consumer price index increased to year-over-year numbers like 5.4 percent and 5.3 percent.

The nominal yield on the 5-year note actually dropped during the period going from around 0.90 percent on July 1 to around 0.83 percent in the latter part of September. The yield on the 10-year note dropped from about 1.45 percent on the earlier date to 1.30 percent toward the end of September.

These numbers generated a substantial amount of discussion surrounding the question about the future of the rate of inflation.

Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, argued that the rise in inflation was just temporary and a result of factors that would disappear over time. These "temporary" factors were things like supply chain problems and increased Covid-19 concerns related to the Delta variant of the pandemic.

Others argued that the rise was not going to dissipate and would remain higher into the foreseeable future.

This debate has been going on constantly ever since.

Note What Has Happened Since

But, now we need to look at what has happened already here in the fourth quarter.

The inflation statistics have appeared to maintain strength and, as a consequence, investors have built a greater amount of inflationary expectations into bond yields.

For the 5-year Treasury note, the inflationary expectations build into the nominal yield rose to close to 2.90 percent.

For the 10-year Treasury note, the inflationary expectations have risen to about 2.6 percent.

These are fairly significant increases since the resulting rate of price increase is the compound annual rate of inflationary expectations for the 5-year note and for the 10-year note.

That is, there has been a significant shift in investor inflationary expectations since the end of the third quarter.

It would appear as if investor sentiments are changing and they are moving toward an expectation of higher rates of inflation in the U.S. for the future.

And, I tend to support this feeling.

Furthermore, I believe that this shift is happening throughout the world.

Investors are experiencing an increase in their expectations for inflation throughout the world and this is being reflected in nominal interest rates around the world.

What Is Happening?

To me, the inflationary situation is different than it was before the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Covid-19 economic recession.

As I have tried to document over the past ten years or so in writing this post, the situation before 2020 was one of credit inflation. I have argued that the government's efforts to constantly stimulate the economy has resulted in much of the stimulus monies going into the financial circuit of the economy and not into the productive circuit of the economy.

As a consequence, these stimulus funds went into producing asset price inflation (asset price bubbles) and not consumer price inflation.

Thus, the period of economic expansion following the Great Recession saw consumer prices rise at a 2.2 percent compound rate for the full economic expansion. This was the lowest compound rate of inflation of any period of economic growth since World War II.

Yet, we had asset prices, like housing prices, constantly rising at a substantial rate of increase. And, this was true of other asset prices. One of the most obvious was the U.S. stock market that, for years, hit new record highs time after time.

Analysts kept thinking that consumer price inflation would pick up because of all the money the Federal Reserve pumped into the economy, but it never did.

After years and years of credit inflation, sophisticated investors learned that, given the government's economic policy, both from the Republicans and the Democrats, that investing in assets generated greater returns at lower risk that investing in real capital and real productive capacity.

But, the times may have changed.

A New Era

Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve may have introduced us to a new era. This era began in the first quarter of 2020 when the Federal Reserve exceeded anything ever done by the Federal Reserve before in terms of pumping money into the banking system. And, its program to purchase $120.0 billion in securities ever since has almost been overwhelming.

Credit inflation is no longer the policy of the U.S. government.

And, so we do see asset prices rising rapidly. The S&P 500 Stock Index has hit 53 new historical highs in 2021. But, with the problems surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent recession and all the dislocations that have occurred in the economy, consumer prices are beginning to show strains.

This is the difference, to me. The U.S. economy is in disequilibrium and this is true in a macroeconomic sense as well as in a microeconomic sense. This is a different situation from the one that has existed from most of the past sixty years when credit inflation smoothly (most of the time) filtered through the economy.

Today, we have an economy that is disjointed in a major way. Prices are going to adjust in these markets and sectors that are in disequilibrium. And, with all the money that is around, prices are going to rise as people and businesses try and work out the dislocations that are all around them.

My conclusion is that we are going to get a fairly substantial jump in prices over the next few years. Inflationary expectations are going to continue to rise. And, longer-term interest rates are going to rise.

This situation will only be exacerbated if the full fiscal programs coming out of the Biden administration are passed by Congress.