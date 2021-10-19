robertsrob/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Following their megamerger and subsequent demerger, Dow (NYSE:DOW) is now setting their sights on an ambitious zero-carbon future that stands to transform not only their ESG credentials but also the fundamental financial performance that underpins their moderate dividend yield of 4.75%. It can sometimes spell trouble for income investors when companies embark upon an ambitious new strategy, although thankfully their zero-carbon future appears to be healthy for their dividends as well as the environment.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Thankfully, their cash flow performance held up amidst the turmoil of 2020 with their operating cash flow of $6.226b actually increasing 4.99% year-on-year versus their $5.93b during 2019. Although to be fair, this comparison was aided by working capital movements but if these were removed, their underlying result was still only down a modest 9.18%, which is fairly resilient given the severity of the economic downturn.

When turning to their more recent cash flow performance during the first half of 2021, they saw a large working capital build that made their operating cash flow look particularly disappointing on the surface. Even though their result of $1.713b was down a massive 39.45% year-on-year during the first half of 2021 versus their equivalent $2.829b during 2020, their underlying non-working capital impacted results were actually very strong with an increase of 68.78% year-on-year to $3.541b versus only $2.098b previously during 2020. This means that their operating cash flow for the full year should at least reach the same $6b from 2020. If this large working capital build of $1.828b was added to their free cash flow of $941m, it would see their underlying free cash flow at a massive $2.769b during the first half of 2021, thereby providing very strong dividend coverage of well over 200% to their $1.043b of dividend payments.

Thankfully, their cash flow performance sets a favorable fundamental base going forward as they pursue their zero-carbon future, and whilst the exact details on a yearly basis are scant, we can still make a couple of important insights. The first of which being that their dividend coverage should at least remain adequate because they intend to see their capital expenditure no higher than their depreciation and amortization, which helps ensure that their shareholders will continue being rewarded. During 2019-2020 following their restructuring, they saw depreciation and amortization average $2.9b, which after being subtracted from their operating cash flow of approximately $6b leaves $3.1b of free cash flow at worst, which is still ample to cover their annual dividend payments of $2.086b.

The second insight to consider is their forecast earnings growth, which stands to further boost this already very strong dividend coverage and thus provide an exciting upside for shareholders. They forecast that these investments will increase their EBITDA by an additional $3b by 2030, although this is a rather long-dated forecast, and thus their forecast to see $2b of this in the short term is far more exciting. Once again, during their recent history of 2019-2020, their EBITDA averaged $6.44b and thus this would represent a very impressive 31.06% boost and given the positive correlation between EBITDA and operating cash flow, this should flow through to their cash flow performance and thus boost their free cash flow.

Throughout 2019-2020, their operating cash flow averaged $6.078b and if it were to follow in tandem with their EBITDA, thereby also growing by 31.06%, it would reach $7.97b in the short term and thus provide an approximate boost of $1.892b. Since their depreciation and amortization averaged 45% of their EBITDA during 2019-2020, their capital expenditure guidance means that the additional capital expenditure that might follow these higher earnings should not be any more than $900m, thereby leaving at least approximately $1b to ultimately boost their free cash flow. When this is combined with their existing very strong dividend coverage, it means that their shareholders are likely to see their dividends not only sustained but actually grow as they navigate towards a zero-carbon future, providing that their financial position remains healthy.

Image Source: Author

Since the end of 2018, their net debt has been trending steadily lower down from $17.165b to only $12.003b at the end of 2020, and whilst it increased during the first half of 2021 to $12.25b, this was simply due to the large temporary working capital build. Once this reverses, their net debt should plummet down towards $10b or even lower by the end of 2021, thereby helping fundamentally strengthen their ability to reward shareholders whilst also navigating to their zero-carbon future.

Image Source: Author

Although their financial performance suffered amidst the downturn of 2020, their financial metrics show that their leverage remains easily under control across the board, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.22 and interest coverage of 3.22 at the end of the year. Now that the first half of 2021 has seen their financial performance improved in tandem with their operating conditions, their leverage has also naturally decreased with their net debt-to-EBITDA and interest coverage at 1.11 and 11.15 respectively, thereby clearly indicating only low leverage. Even though their zero-carbon strategy is unlikely to lean upon their balance sheet to fund any investments, this could nevertheless safely be done if required in the future without jeopardizing their dividends, providing that their liquidity is also supportive.

Image Source: Author

Thankfully, they sport current and cash ratios of 1.65 and 0.28 respectively, which provides strong liquidity and thus forms the final component of their very healthy financial position that secures their dividends. Since they are one of the largest companies in their industry and form a critical part of the global economy, they should always retain superior access to capital markets and thus they should continue being able to easily source liquidity whenever required to refinance any future debt maturities.

Conclusion

Thankfully, it appears that their zero-carbon future will further strengthen their already favorable fundamentals that see very strong dividend coverage, low leverage, and strong liquidity. Since this means that their shareholders should be rewarded whilst they also transition to a zero-carbon future, thereby offering the best of both worlds, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Dow’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.