Throughout the past two months as the stock market has continued to trade in an incredibly choppy fashion, my conviction that lesser-known, contrarian plays will beat the market over the next 6-12 months has only grown. Arlo (NYSE:ARLO) is one such bet that I have made.

Though low-profile as a stock, Arlo has become a rising household name for consumers, as one of the leading makers of home security cameras. What makes Arlo even more appealing from an investment standpoint is that the company is quickly building up a recurring revenue subscription base, positioning Arlo well to become a hardware/software duo with an expanding margin profile.

Investors were high on Arlo earlier this year, at one point sending the stock well above $10. But since that peak, shares of Arlo have crumbled ~40% to the mid-$6s. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to revisit the bullish thesis for this stock and pick up a position.

Arlo: the product lineup and bullish thesis

For investors who are newer to Arlo, we'll give a quick recap of the company's products and growth strategy before moving onto recent trends and results that the company has been driving.

Arlo's flagship product is the Ultra 2 Wireless Security camera, currently on sale directly through Arlo.com at $250. Needless to say, each camera has only a limited field of vision, so customers with larger homes or wanting to protect multiple areas of their home (front porch, back yard, side gates, etcetera) will need to purchase multiple cameras. Arlo has also been a popular choice among multi-family (apartment or condo) buildings as well as small businesses.

Figure 1. Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera Source: Arlo.com

Aside from this flagship product, Arlo also has a range of cheaper cameras (with lower picture quality, or intended for indoor use) starting at just $99.99 - meaning that the company has a fairly broad range of products for every price point. The company also has a lineup of smart doorbells starting at $129.99.

Where investors should focus their attention, however, is on Arlo Secure. This offering, which costs $9.99/mo to link up an unlimited number of cameras or $2.99/mo for a single camera, gives subscribers unlimited 30-day cloud storage for their video recordings as well as live video playback. The $14.99/mo Secure Plus plan, meanwhile, comes with higher 4K video resolution.

Figure 2. Arlo Secure plans Source: Arlo.com

To me, a company like this is attractive on many fronts - especially the fact that like other "legacy hardware" companies like GoPro (GPRO), Arlo is chasing growth and expanding margins through building up a recurring revenue stream via software. Here, in my view, are the key bullish drivers for Arlo:

A return to schools, offices, and normal life means people may be leaving the comfort of their homes all day for the first time in a while. They may think about wanting to have a smart camera system like Arlo in place after they've gotten so used to keeping an eye on their home for so long.

They may think about wanting to have a smart camera system like Arlo in place after they've gotten so used to keeping an eye on their home for so long. Huge TAM. Arlo estimates the market for home security to currently stand at $53 billion. With less than ~$500 million in annual revenue, Arlo has plenty of room to expand and innovate in this space. Given as well that there is no clear leader in the home security camera market, Arlo has a chance to take the crown.

Arlo estimates the market for home security to currently stand at With less than ~$500 million in annual revenue, Arlo has plenty of room to expand and innovate in this space. Given as well that there is no clear leader in the home security camera market, Arlo has a chance to take the crown. Partnerships with some of the largest retailers in the country. Arlo products are sold through resellers like Best Buy, Costco, Amazon, and others. Arlo's visibility to consumers is unmatched, and the company is well positioned for retail sales growth ahead of the holiday season.

Arlo products are sold through resellers like Best Buy, Costco, Amazon, and others. Arlo's visibility to consumers is unmatched, and the company is well positioned for retail sales growth ahead of the holiday season. Building a subscription base. Arlo is moving away from being a pure hardware products company. Paid subscriber accounts, reaching about 700k as of Arlo's most recent quarter, is growing at faster than a 2x y/y clip. Arlo also notes that ~65% of new hardware customers sign up for Arlo Secure within six months. Over time, this higher margin, recurring revenue base will help Arlo to drive profitable growth.

Arlo is moving away from being a pure hardware products company. Paid subscriber accounts, reaching about 700k as of Arlo's most recent quarter, is growing at faster than a 2x y/y clip. Arlo also notes that ~65% of new hardware customers sign up for Arlo Secure within six months. Over time, this higher margin, recurring revenue base will help Arlo to drive profitable growth. Approaching breakeven. Arlo notched a -4% pro forma operating margin in its most recent quarter, up from a -37% pro forma operating loss margin in the prior year. Strong subscription growth is giving way to higher margins for this company, and it's a trend that is expected to continue. Arlo's profitability tailwinds are also coupled with the comfort of a debt-free balance sheet.

Q2 download

Arlo's latest quarterly results have also painted a success story for this company.

Let's start with the company's revenue growth, captured in the slide below:

Figure 3. Arlo Q2 key highlights Source: Arlo Q2 earnings deck

In Q2, Arlo grew revenue at a 48% y/y pace to $98.6 million, soundly beating Wall Street's expectations of $86.9 million (+30% y/y) by a huge eighteen-point margin (after this massive earnings beat in August, Arlo shares did rally above a mid-$5 point, but not nearly enough to recoup all of the losses since February). As seen in the chart above, the company's growth was evenly distributed across services (subscription) revenue, which comprises ~26% of the total, and product revenue.

Arlo has driven increasing success in attaching subscription plans to its new hardware purchasers. Subscriptions really took off in FY21, which as predicted was driven at least in part by customers leaving their homes to resume normal routines in the post-pandemic era. By the end of Q2, Arlo had reached 695k paid subscribers, adding ~150k net-new subscribers in the quarter and growing at a 133% y/y pace.

Figure 2. Arlo paid subscriber growth Source: Arlo Q2 earnings deck

Within two quarters from now, by Q1'22, Arlo intends to hit 1 million paid subscribers, indicating a pace of ~150k net new adds each quarter. Part of the reason Arlo has been seeing recent success with subscriber adds is the fact that an Arlo Secure free trial is now included with every purchase of hardware, which has led to a ~50% boost in attach rates for the plan. Arlo's new "Secure" branding, with more features than its prior "Arlo Smart" subscription plan, has also been successful. Here's some helpful context from CEO Matt McRae's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

As we experience this tremendous growth in services, Arlo is also driving innovation to further enhance the value provided to our users. In July, we announced a major update to our service plans which have replaced Arlo Smart. Arlo Secure features computer vision based object detection, AI-based audio detection, interactive notifications, animated event preview, secure cloud storage of video up to 2k resolution 24/7 premium support and 10% off Arlo.com purchases [...] And as we follow cohorts, over a six month period, we see the attach rate to our subscription services grow towards 65%. Going forward, our new business model products will contain a free 90-day trial of Arlo Secure Plus, so users can experience the full breadth of capabilities provided by the Arlo platform."

Margins have been a major beneficiary of this services push. Scale itself has driven Arlo's services gross margins to 58.9%, up eighteen points from just 41.5% in the year-ago quarter, while total gross margins also hit 27.9%, up nearly twenty points from the prior year:

Figure 3. Arlo margin trends Source: Arlo Q2 earnings deck

Meanwhile, the company's pro forma operating losses in Q2 stood at only -$4 million, or a minor -4% margin, versus a -$25 million loss in the year-ago Q2.

Valuation and key takeaways

In spite of these strengths, Arlo remains incredibly cheap. At current share prices near $6.50, Arlo has a market cap of just $542.1 million. Netting off the $178.7 million of cash on Arlo's most recent balance sheet gives us an enterprise value of just $363.4 million, which is less than 1x next year's revenue expectations of $462.1 million (+11% y/y, consensus estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance).

The bottom line here: Arlo has a number of substantial growth drivers, while the stock is trading at a nearly giveaway valuation. Stay long here.