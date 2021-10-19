stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), the company behind Snapchat, the popular social media, disappearing message and picture application, has been on the rise lately after a start where not many believed they will be able to effectively monetize their services.

But after they proved most of those wrong, they began showing solid numbers and very strong growth trajectory as they strategically place advertisements and have different content partnerships. However, their share price rose by an impressive 1,000% plus from $7.00 per share in 2018 to trading around $75.00 per share now, which may be just a little much given their business model limitations and the way they recognize their revenues.

Overall, the company is likely to have a bright future within the social media landscape and younger generations who are the primary user base become the largest generation and ad revenue shifts from now-dominant applications like Facebook (FB) and Instagram. But in order to get there, they have to be able to navigate through multiple headwinds and given that many of those are too hard to overcome, I don't think the risk portfolio of the company is worth this high of a price to earnings multiple.

Headwinds Are Many

There are more than a few factors which may negatively impact the company's share price in the longer run, but here are those which I believe will have the largest impact:

1. Generational monetization - It is true that most of Snapchat's users are younger generations which use it to send pictures and it does act as a form of primary communication outside of things like iPhone's iMessage (AAPL) and the likes. However, that means that revenue generation is quite limited and that they are limited to growth within that generation. Older generations rarely use the platform so that excludes, as of this date, a majority of people.

Facebook has a similar problem in reverse, where it doesn't take in ad revenue from companies looking to target those of younger generations since they simply aren't on the platform at a rate justifying the ad spending. However, they've made the point of making up the lack of revenue by other ventures like Oculus and buying Instagram. It's unclear how Snapchat will be positioned given upcoming monopoly legislation about acquiring a competitor which is certain to emerge as the leader among those even younger generations, who are now probably still in diapers.

2. Competitive pressures - Like I referenced briefly in the previous section, it's nearly certain that over the next few years to a decade, that a new company will emerge as the favorite for younger generations who will view Snapchat as those using Snapchat view Facebook. What Facebook did is acquire Instagram, which we now know pretty much saved the company from losing a lot of monetizing power in the social media field. However, given that move is now seen as a bad monopolistic move which is being drafted into anti-monopoly practices legislation in the United States where Snap is based, it's pretty unlikely that anti-trust regulators will approve any such acquisition.

Beyond the future of social media from new competitors, current competitors are also making a fierce push for eyeballs on ads. The existence of Instagram is still capturing the attention of those younger generations as well as TikTok, not to mention that there still are a few dozen young people on Facebook. Given that the feed style of almost all of those other companies is more efficient in displaying advertisements, it's unclear how long Snapchat can continue to grow margins which lead to their profitability in the first place.

3. Margin contraction - As one segment leads to the next in this article, many industry experts have noted that although Snapchat has managed to monetize its system effectively due to a surge in advertising and partnership income, it's unclear how far this can go given that the returns for companies who are advertising is lower than those of Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

Some market research experts don't even name Snapchat as a relevant ROAS (return on ad spending) player while others place it last among the big players in the field. This will ultimately lead to a hard time when or if companies are forced to look at ad spending practices in order to cut expenses.

(Source: Caroline Forsey, Social Media Marketer, writing for Hubspot)

Tailwinds Are Few

The main tailwind to speak of is the continued transition of ad spending online from more traditional avenues like cable TV and the likes. This means that even though Snapchat may only be getting a smaller fraction of the pie, it is likely to grow at perhaps a little faster rate than the overall industry over the next few years.

Given that the company's margins will likely get a little bit better over the next year or two, I can see them outperforming other social media giants like Facebook over that time frame. Here are the current expectations, including their respective year over year growth rates:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Sales $4.21B $6.22B $8.99B $12.3B $16.4B Growth +68.0% +47.7% +44.6% +37.3% +32.9% EPS $0.36 $0.79 $1.62 $2.64 $3.65 Growth N/A +122% +104% +62.7% +38.4%

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page - Snap Inc)

Conclusion - Too Pricy

Looking at those previously mentioned earnings per share projections, the company is currently trading at very high multiples for a company facing such tough pressures in the longer run. Here's the breakdown by year:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $0.36 $0.79 $1.62 $2.64 $3.65 P/E 216x 97.3x 47.7x 29.3x 21.2x

There are two trains of thought from this point:

1 - Company will not grow. Given that a 20x to 30x multiple when growing earnings per share at a ~30% rate is very justified, the company's current share price is fair value for 2025, meaning a return on investment of 0%.

2 - Company is overvalued. The more likely scenario, given that I believe that the headwinds the company will face will force down projections from 2023 and beyond quite significantly, is that the company is overvalued at current levels.

The average of both those conclusions is that although the company may be overvalued, it's also likely that it will simply be trading sideways for a good part of the next 3-5 years. This presents a poor long-term investment and it concludes my neutral to slightly bearish position on Snap.