Thesis and Background

I last wrote about the CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) with a focus on its near-term risk and return prospects. The thesis was that it presents a perfect setup for a long call option play given its current valuation, the large variance in possible scenarios, and the relatively low implied volatility.

This article switches the focus to the longer term to analyze the most important aspects to evaluate its profit sustainability: return on capital and cost of capital. This analysis shows that the business sustainably earns a healthy profit far exceeding the cost of capital and the margin is very consistent. Profitability here is measured by ROCE, which stands for the return on employed capital. Note that ROCE is different from the commonly quoted return on equity (and way more fundamental and important in my view), as to be detailed later. ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income - offering key insights into profitability, capital requirements, and growth rate.

ROCE and Profit Sustainability

As aforementioned, ROCE measures the return of capital ACTUALLY employed in a business. And it, therefore, provides fundamental insights into profitability. Some readers ask what is the difference between ROCE and the more commonly quoted return on equity (“ROE”). With this understanding, let’s look at CVS’s ROCE more closely. For a business like CVS, I consider the following items invested capital:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of the businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually manufacture and sell the products.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of CVS over the past decade is shown below. As seen, CVS was able to maintain a consistently high ROCE over the past decade: on average 27.8% for the past decade and quite consistent as seen.

Next, we will put such level of ROCE into perspective by comparing it with the cost of capital.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha data.

ROCE vs. Cost of capital

This article uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (“WACC”) to estimate the cost of the capital for CVS due to its relatively stable earnings and capital structure. The WACC is the average cost for a business to raise capital, meaning equity and debt in CVS’s case. The average was taken by proportionately weighing the portion of equity and debt.

Therefore, for the calculation of WACC, four inputs are needed: the cost of equity, the cost of debt, the proportion of equity in the total capital structure, and the proportion of debt in the total capital structure. The following table shows the first two of these inputs over the past decade. The cost of equity is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (“CAPM”), considering the volatility of the stock (the beta) and the risk-free return (the 10-year Treasury bond yield). As seen, the cost of equity for CVS has been quite stable around 10% in the past decade, in line with the typical range of 8~10% used in practice.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next two inputs are relatively straightforward. To figure out the proportion of equity and debt in the total capital structure, we will first need the so-called enterprise value (“EV”). EV is simply the summation of the market value of equity (i.e., market capitalization) and debt at a given time. And these data are organized in the table shown below. Once we have the EV, then we can compute the proportion of equity (market capitalization/EV) and debt (debt/EV).

Once we have the proportions, then the WACC is calculated as:

WACC = portion of equity * cost of equity + portion of debt * cost of debt * (1- tax rate)

Note the second term is adjusted for tax because there are tax deductions available on the interest paid for the debt. As a result, the real cost of debt is less than the normal interest rate on the debt and should be adjusted accordingly. The amount to be adjusted is the amount a business saves in taxes as a result of its tax-deductible interest payments. This is the reason why the second term of WACC calculation is multiplied by (1 - tax rate).

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Now with all the pieces ready, the WACC for CVS over the past decade is calculated and shown in the last row of the table above. As seen, it has been quite stable in the range from 6.5% to 9.2%, with an average of 8.3%. Also, note that the portion of the debt has been increasing in recent years – from about 16% at the beginning of the decade to the current level of 36%. The increase is more than 2x and some investors are concerned about it. And this is something we will examine more closely in a later section.

The next chart also compares the WACC against the ROCE for CVS as we obtained above. As seen, the ROCE has been systematically higher than WACC with a healthy margin. WACC is the hurdle rate of return, or the minimum required return, that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of the capital. And this comparison shows that the business can sustainably earn a healthy return on capital raised.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Capital allocation

As aforementioned, the portion of the debt has been increasing in the past decade in the capital structure. It started from about 16% at the beginning of the decade to the current level of 36%. Much of the debt was added in the past few years, during which it acquired Omnicare and most recently Aetna. Nonetheless, the increase of debt in the capital structure is more than 2x, quite substantial. And investors are rightfully concerned about it.

Another more direct way to look at this is the interest coverage. As seen from the following chart, its interest coverage (defined as EBIT divided by interest expenses) has been declining from a peak of more than 15x at the beginning of the decade (which means it was essentially debt-free at that time) to the current level of around 8.0x. There is nothing too concerning here given that the historical average is too conservatively leveraged and 8.0x is still a very healthy coverage.

Many of us hold the S&P 500 index very comfortably. However, the average debt coverage for the index is about 6x – about 25% lower than CVS. And the cash generation ability of most of the businesses in the S&P 500 is nowhere near CVS. So my take is that it is nothing alarming at this current level. Although investors do need to monitor the ongoing capital allocation choices and see if the debt coverage stabilizes or keeps going down.

Besides being in a strong position to service its debt, CVS also has no trouble covering its dividend either. As seen, dividend payout has been a very conservative 18% on average of operating cash flow.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Valuation and expected return

With the above analysis or business fundamentals, it is relatively straightforward to project future return scenarios. There are several ways to work on the ROCE, WACC, EBIT presented above and make projections. I’ve tried them and they all lead to about the same projections in CVS’s case. No surprise given the stable nature of CVS.

Here, I will show the results from the discounted dividend model (“DDM”). A dividend growth stock like CVS is a good place to apply the DDM due to the relatively stable income and dividend. In the DDM model, the fair value of a business is the summation of all its future dividend payments discounted to their present value. And in this analysis, we will use the WACC as the discount rate. The reason that WACC is a good choice for the discount rate is that WACC is the minimum required return that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of capital. Therefore, it is the minimum rate that future earnings should be discounted.

With the above understanding, the DDM calculations for CVS are shown below. These calculations considered different combinations of WACC and terminal dividend growth rate (“DGR”). Because as we have seen above, the WACC did and will fluctuate in a certain range. Many factors could cause such fluctuations such as interest rate and the capital structure of the CVS. Therefore, it makes sense to explore a range of possibilities. These calculations also considered a range of terminal dividend growth rates, ranging from 4 to 7%. These are the growth rate that a business can perpetually maintain and usually are in the mid- to low-single-digit range.

The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. And as can be seen, the most probable scenarios are those in the middle highlighted with red, in the mid-single-digit range. With a ROCE of ~28%, such growth rate could be fueled by reinvesting about 20% of its profit (growth rate = ROCE * reinvestment rate = 28% * 20% = 5.6%). It is totally sustainable without adding on more leverage for a business with CVS’s cash generation ability. Again, investors just need to monitor the capital allocation choices here.

With the above valuation, the margin of safety and expected return can be projected. And the projections are summarized in the next chart in this section.

As a base case, I expect the fair value to be about $100. The base case considers an average WACC and an average growth rate. And if invested at the current price, the stock features a fairly wide margin of safety of 18%.

The bull case considers a lucky combination of a higher growth rate and a lower cost of capital. The fair value in this case will be about $135. In this case, investment at the current price features a considerable margin of safety of 59%, and the five-year annual return is estimated to be in the upper single-digit 9.7%.

The bear case represents an unlucky combination of a higher cost of capital and a lower growth rate. And in this case, investment at the current price has a small negative margin of safety, about -6%. And the 5-year projected return is projected to be negative -1.2%

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Catalysts for the bull case

The bull case can be catalyzed by several factors. In the long term, the business enjoys secular support from our aging population and escalation of healthcare expenditures. Moreover, CVS could actually benefit from the increased footprint brought about by COVID in the long term. Due to their role in administering the COVID vaccines, millions of more customers have visited their stores and shared their information, and CVS might be able to find a way to capitalize.

In the mid term,

2021 is a milestone for the Aetna integration. As aforementioned, CVS acquired Aetna in 2018. And they have been working out the synergies since then. And 2021 is a landmark of this large-scale merger as the first year Aetna members will be offered a plan that leverages CVS’ retail infrastructure. The integrated business has over 100 million customers that are loyal to both Caremark and Aetna, and the integrated business enjoys an opportunity to increase penetration to increase share of wallet. A good example is the offering of a fully integrated set of health solutions. The integrated business has been using the benefit designs in Aetna to have over 7 million people directly targeted to support MinuteClinics and the HealthHUBs.

I am also optimistic about the new leadership. Karen S. Lynch is now President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health. As the first non-pharmacist health care CEO running the business since its founding, Mrs. Lynch brings a unique perspective and potential at transforming health care to be simpler, more convenient, and more personalized.

Conclusion and final thought

This article switches the focus to the longer term to analyze the most important aspects to evaluate its profit sustainability: return on capital and cost of capital. The results further reinforce our bull thesis. More specifically,