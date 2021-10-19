ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Source: UiPath

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions to leading enterprises across North America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific. In this analysis, we examine its market positioning in the fast-growing RPA software market and the spending trends of its customers.

The company is a market leader in the RPA software market with a market share of 27.1% in 2020. It is recognized as one of the top leaders in this market with strengths including broad capabilities with an open architecture and integration with third-party software providers to implement automation in various industry verticals. Its customer base has been growing swiftly with rising spending trends as they continue to adopt more of its solutions. However, the company’s profitability is weighed by product development and SG&A costs to maintain its market leadership. Overall, we rate the company based on a comparable P/S valuation taking into account its robust growth outlook and market leadership.

Source: UiPath

RPA Market Leadership and Solid Customer Base Growth

The continuous development of automation solutions including RPA is driving rising adoption by enterprises. Based on the Robotic Process Automation Adoption Trends and Customer Experience report, only 20% of organizations have adopted RPA in 2021 but that has risen from 13% in 2020 and is projected to continue rising as the percentage of organizations increase investment in RPA solutions. According to the IDC, the company is the number one leader and has a market share of 27.1% of the RPA market. Even more impressively, its market share has risen from just 3.7% in 2017 as it gained share.

Source: IDC, TechCrunch

The company’s platform enables customers to automate their business processes across various departments of an organization and leveraging AI-based computer vision to enable its software robots to perform a vast range of functions. For example, these actions may include logging into applications, extracting information from documents, moving folders, filling in forms, and updating information fields and databases. One example is the automation of sales order processing reducing the time taken by 90%.

Source: UiPath

The company has been consistently recognized by leading market research firms like Gartner, Everest Group and Forrester Research. According to Gartner, UiPath’s strengths revolve around its product strategy and vision which includes an integrated low-code platform with features including IDP, process mining, cloud delivery and iPaaS. It caters to a broad range of personnel within an organization such as IT staff, business technologists and fusion teams. Moreover, its product portfolio includes a low-code UX app builder called UiPath Apps which interfaces with various cloud and on-premises applications including ERP and legacy systems. Based on Gartner’s RPA Magic Quadrant, UiPath is placed as the top leader with the one the highest ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Source: Gartner

Similarly, the Everest Group also supports UiPath’s strengths and places the company as the top leader in the RPA capabilities. One major factor which supports its strengths is its targeted solutions for its clients which have highlighted its enhancing ease of use and automation for citizen developers. The company has also continued to expand its breadth of capabilities through the UiPath Automation Cloud offering which provides flexibility to enterprises seeking to test out RPA solutions.

Source: Everest Group

Besides its low-code deployment strength, its platform features an open architecture delivering UI automation and integration with other various third-party software providers on a single platform and. Its solutions cater to a broad range of industries including retailing, energy, insurance, telecommunications and more. According to Everest Group, the company has the highest market share in most verticals and leads in Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Finance & Accounting, HR and Procurement verticals.

Source: UiPath

Since 2015, its customer base has scaled rapidly growing at a CAGR of around 204% to 7,900 customers in 2021. The company states that its customer base includes 80% of the Fortune 10 and 63% of the Fortune Global 500 in 2021.

Source: UiPath

In addition, the company counts on its massive partner ecosystem of technology partners and business partners including software providers, cloud service providers, system integrators and many more for the implementation and delivery of its automation solutions.

Source: UiPath

Thus, we expect its customer base to continue growing with its strengths as one of the top leaders in the RPA software market and as enterprise adoption of RPA solutions rises. We forecasted its customer base to grow based on an average customer base growth assumption of 1,959 clients per year based on 2019 and 2020 figures.

UiPath Customers 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Customers 6,009 7,968 9,927 11,886 13,845 15,804 17,763 Growth Rate 32.6% 24.6% 19.7% 16.5% 14.1% 12.4%

Source: UiPath, Khaveen Investments

Growing Revenue Per Customer with Continuous Platform Enhancement and Integrations

The company has continuously innovated in the past 5 years and enhanced its platform functionalities and features. As seen in the graph below, the company has consistently introduced and enhanced its platform capabilities such as task mining, automation cloud, automation hub, process mining, etc. Besides that, it has also introduced new integrations with various third-party software providers such as Smartsheet to automate the management of workflows in Smartsheet projects and save hours of repetitive manual work. In addition, it has recently announced a collaboration with data analytics software specialist Alteryx to develop a UiPath Connector for seamless integration with Alteryx analytic automation workflow.

Source: UiPath

As the company continues to attract new customers who try out its solutions initially, these customers have significantly expanded their use and spend across its product categories. The chart below shows the expansion of its Annualized Renewal Run-Rate ('ARR'), which is calculated as the annualized invoiced amounts per solution SKU from subscription licenses and maintenance obligations, by customer cohort according to the year they made their initial purchase. For example, the 2016 cohort have increased their ARR by 57x on average from $0.395 mln to $22.7 mln in 2021 as they expanded their use and spending on the company’s solutions.

Source: UiPath

In relation, the company’s customer ARR expansion is across various industry verticals. Based on the examples provided by the company, the customers who show a rising use of its solutions include customers from the pharmaceutical, logistics, public sector and manufacturing industry verticals.

Source: UiPath

As the company continues to enhance its platform’s capabilities and its customers increase their use and spending on its solutions, we projected its revenue per customer to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% through 2025 as enterprises are forecasted to increase their spending on RPA software solutions according to HFS Research. With our customer base projections, we derive its revenue growth forecast until 2025 reaching $3.18 bln.

UiPath Revenue Projection 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenue per Customer ($ mln) ('a') 0.056 0.076 0.093 0.109 0.129 0.152 0.179 Growth Rate % 36% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% Customers ('b') 6,009 7,968 9,927 11,886 13,845 15,804 17,763 Growth Rate % 32.6% 24.6% 19.7% 16.5% 14.1% 12.4% Total Revenues ($ mln) ('c') 336 608 919 1,297 1,782 2,399 3,179 Growth Rate % 80.8% 51.2% 41.2% 37.4% 34.6% 32.5%

* C = A x B

Source: HFS Research, UiPath, Khaveen Investments

Path To Profitability

While the company have experienced robust top-line revenue growth, it has experienced net losses in each year since inception. This is as the company remains committed to growth with high operating expenses incurred in terms of product development and SG&A related expenses. In comparison with competitors, its gross margins are one of the highest but its net margins are one of the lowest due to significantly higher R&D and SG&A spending.

Company Gross Margins % Net Margins % R&D % SG&A % UiPath 89.17% -15.21% 18.1% 89.2% Blue Prism (OTCPK:BPRMF) 83.25% -30.93% - 127% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) 72.36% 1.32% 23.3% 60.25% NICE (NICE) 66.34% 11.97% 13.2% 37.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

In Q2 2021, it continued to invest in its headcount across its sales force and engineering team. The company going forward expects to continue incurring high operating expenses to further develop its platform by introducing new products and functionality as well as expanding its sales team and enterprise sales force to drive new customer adoption, expand use cases and integrations, and support international expansion. Positively, its gross margins have expanded in 2020 to 89.17% from 82.6% in 2019 as it grew its scale. Also, R&D and SG&A as a percentage of revenues declined relative to 2019 as they incurred less travel-related expenses due to the pandemic restrictions.

Income Analysis (% of revenue) 2019 2020 Average COGS (excluding D&A) 14.93% 9.02% 11.98% Research and development 38.8% 18.1% 28.47% Selling, general and administrative 194.2% 89.2% 141.72%

Source: UiPath, Khaveen Investments

We still expect the company to continue burning cash as it commits to product development and customer acquisition activities to maintain its market leadership in the foreseeable future. Thus, we do not expect it to become profitable soon. According to analyst estimates, the company is only expected to break even and reach stable profitability in FY2024 with a forecasted EPS of $0.06. Our model shows the company continues to be unprofitable until 2025. That said, the company has a lean financial position with net debt of only $84 mln in 2020 which represents around 0.4% of its market cap.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Source: Khaveen Investments

Rising Competition Risk

Rising competition could threaten its market leadership as other competitors including Automation Anywhere Blue Prism and NICE compete more aggressively. In addition, big tech such as Microsoft (MSFT) could threaten the company’s market positioning as a larger company with greater resources. For example, it acquired start-up Softomotive this year and introduced its Power Automate Desktop for Windows 10 to automate tasks in its Office productivity software. Not to mention, other big tech firms like Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) have yet to make a significant entrance to this market. Based on its prospectus, the company has 4 issued patents with 129 patent applications still pending. We believe this highlights a potential risk if it does not obtain approval for its patents and allowing competitors to mirror its competitive strengths. Also, the company derives a significant portion of its ARR from its top customers. It disclosed that 89 customers with ARR of over $1 mln accounted for 35% of revenues. If it fails to retain these customers, it could impact its revenue growth and lead to a revision of our projections.

Valuation

The company’s average revenue growth in 2020 is 80.7% and its average gross and net margins in the past 2 years were 85.9% and -84.9% respectively. Its gross margins have improved to 89.2% as it gained scale, but operating expenses continue to weigh on net margins with a net margin of -14%.

Source: UiPath, Khaveen Investments

The company’s free cash flow margins have a 2-year average of -67%. In 2020, its operating cash flow turned positive mainly due to the accounting of stock-based compensation of around $89 mln. Its capex as a % of fixed assets stood at 1.5% of fixed assets compared to 14.6% in the prior year as it grew and highlighted its asset-light model as a software company.

Source: UiPath, Khaveen Investments

Its balance sheet is lean with a decent financial position despite burning cash with net debt of only $84 mln in 2020 which represents around 0.4% of its market cap. Its EBITDA interest coverage is healthy at 82.8x in 2020 from 74.3x in the prior year indicating its ability to services its debt obligations and improve profitability.

To value the company, we chose a comparable valuation based on the average 1-year forward P/S of its selected competitors in the RPA software and automation market. The company has the highest 1-year forward P/S of 28.26x with an average of 16.43x for competitors.

Company P/S (1-yr Forward) UiPath 28.26x Pegasystems Inc 8.03x Appian Corp (APPN) 17.96x Microsoft 11.48x Average 16.43x

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Our revenue projections are based on both a customer growth forecast assuming it continues to see growing adoption of its RPA solutions with a forecasted growth rate of 1,595 clients per year based on 2019 and 2020 figures. We also assumed its revenue per customer to grow at the market rate forecast of 17.9% as its clients expand its use and spend on the company’s solutions.

UiPath Revenue Projection 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenue per Customer ($ mln) 0.056 0.076 0.093 0.109 0.129 0.152 0.179 Growth Rate % 36% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% Customers 6,009 7,968 9,927 11,886 13,845 15,804 17,763 Growth Rate % 32.6% 24.6% 19.7% 16.5% 14.1% 12.4% Total Revenues ($ mln) 336 608 919 1,297 1,782 2,399 3,179 Growth Rate % 80.8% 51.2% 41.2% 37.4% 34.6% 32.5%

Source: HFS Research, UiPath, Khaveen Investments

Based on a P/S ratio of 24.5x, we derived an upside of 43.7% for 2022 projected revenues of $1.297 bln.

UiPath Valuation 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenues 919 1,297 1,782 2,399 3,179 Growth Rate % 51.2% 41.2% 37.4% 34.6% 32.5% P/S 16.4325 16.4325 16.4325 16.4325 16.4325 Valuation ($ mln) 15,096 21,316 29,281 39,417 52,247 Shares Outstanding 431.08 431.08 431.08 431.08 431.08 Target Price $35.02 $49.45 $67.92 $91.44 $121.20 Current Price $51.38 $51.38 $51.38 $51.38 $51.38 Upside -31.8% -3.8% 32.2% 78.0% 135.9%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

We analyzed the company’s market positioning in the RPA market and the growing adoption trends of its solutions by clients. As the market leader in the RPA software market, we highlighted its platform’s strengths featuring an open architecture with integration with various third-party software providers and APIs as well as low-code deployment capabilities for more convenient and seamless adoption of automation within organizations. We expect its customer base of 9,100 customers to continue growing as well as revenue per customer as it develops and enhances its platform capabilities. While the company’s profitability is weighed by high operating expenses, we believe that this is necessary for it to maintain its leading position in the market but we expect it to remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future. Although, the company’s stock has moderated sharply declining by 25% YTD, our valuation shows a limited upside potential with the high 1-year forward P/S of the company. Overall, we rate the company as a Hold with a target price of $49.45.