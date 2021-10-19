One Liberty Properties: Surprisingly Strong Track Record Despite Drawbacks
Summary
- OLP is a diversified net lease REIT that has been shifting its portfolio mix more toward industrial properties in recent years, mostly through dispositions of non-industrial properties.
- On the surface, OLP looks like a low-quality REIT, having acquired properties at well above the average cap rate for industrial properties in the last few years.
- Fundamentally, the picture is mixed for OLP. Industrial is strong right now, but portfolio occupancy has been slipping.
- Despite these drawbacks, OLP has a very impressive track record of long-term outperformance against peer W. P. Carey as well as the broad REIT index.
Thesis: An Interesting Prospect With Drawbacks
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) is an internally managed net lease real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of 122 properties that are 96.7% occupied with a weighted average remaining lease term of a little less than 6 years.
Despite having a heavy concentration in industrial real estate, OLP persistently trades at a big discount to industrial REIT peers like Prologis (PLD), Duke Realty (DRE), and First Industrial Realty (FR), all about or over 30x FFO. In my estimation, OLP's price to FFO of 17.3x is due to several factors:
- Small Size: At a little over $660 million in market cap, OLP is far smaller than its industrial and diversified peers.
- Mediocre Dividend Record: OLP's dividend was reduced by 39% during the Great Recession in 2008-2009, and in the last ten years the dividend has grown at only a 3% average annual pace.
- Diversification: OLP also has exposure to retail, restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters, and some office, which have weaker prospects for rent growth in the future.
- Moderately High Leverage: Total debt is almost 50% of gross asset value, and net debt to TTM EBITDA is 4.6x (though that is based off a very strong quarter of dispositions in Q2 that skew the leverage ratio downward; based on more normal EBITDA, the leverage ratio is more like 5.6x).
- Pandemic Performance: Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") dropped by 4% in 2020, and that was after a 7% drop in AFFO in 2019.
- Short Remaining Lease Terms: The weighted average remaining lease term of less than 6 years is low for a net lease REIT.
That said, there are some redeeming qualities to OLP that make its 5.65% dividend yield look at least interesting.
For instance, OLP boasts significant insider ownership. The founding Gould family, for instance, owns 5.7% of common shares. The core, four-person executive management team owns another 2.5%. All officers and directors combined own 22.2% of the REIT.
Moreover, the core executive team are long-tenured at the company. Patrick Callan has been the President since 2006 and CEO since 2008. Lawrence Ricketts has been Executive VP since 2006 and COO since 2008. David Kalish has been Senior VP and CFO since 1990.
That said, a number of insiders have been selling stock in recent months above $28 per share, and there hasn't been any insider buying on the open market since September 2020. What to make of this, if anything, is up for debate.
Another positive for OLP is that the REIT has a very strong record of providing total returns over the decades, despite occasional setbacks. After taking a brief overview of the portfolio, let's compare OLP's total return performance against fellow diversified, industrial-heavy net lease REIT W. P. Carey (WPC).
Quick Overview
In recent years, OLP has been disposing of non-industrial properties, mostly retail, in order to buy and increase its portfolio share of industrial properties. Though Class A industrial properties tend to trade for between 3.5% to 4.5% cap rates, OLP has been acquiring industrial properties in the range of 6.5% to 8%.
Immediately, acquisition cap rates this high over the last few years should tell investors that OLP takes higher risk by buying properties with some ostensible problem — whether it be a short remaining lease term, weak tenant, old property in need of maintenance, etc. There's no free lunch in real estate investing.
Notably, however, since the beginning of 2020, there have only been three acquisitions totaling $35.25 million in value, compared to 8 dispositions worth $86.67 million. As such, industrial's portion of the portfolio is increasing more because of dispositions of other properties than acquisitions of more industrial.
Source: OLP August Presentation
Notice in the above image that restaurants account for 5.3% of OLP's total rent, while health & fitness brings in 4.7% and movie theaters 2.9%. Moreover, most of OLP's retail segment is in furniture and office supply stores, which are prima facie weaker and less resilient types of retailers than purveyors of essential goods.
OLP's portfolio is spread across the country but largely concentrated in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest. South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas are the top states by rent.
Source: OLP August Presentation
Top tenants are Haverty Furniture (HVT), investment grade shipping company FedEx (FDX), LA Fitness, Northern Tool & Equipment, and L3 Harris Technologies (LHX).
Source: OLP August Presentation
Occupancy has been slipping in recent years and recently hit its lowest point in the last ten years at 96.7% in Q2 2021.
Source: OLP August Presentation
Rather than increasing vacancies, this falling occupancy could simply be due to dispositions of occupied properties.
Largely due to opportunistic property dispositions, AFFO per share has declined in the past few years, from $2.13 in 2018 to $1.98 in 2019 to $1.90 in 2020, which is probably why the dividend has remained flat at $1.80 since 2018. In 2020, the payout ratio reached 95%, having crept up from 83% in 2017.
In the first half of 2021, the payout ratio based on AFFO ticked down slightly to 93.8%.
Finally, let's look at the debt. As of Q2, OLP had 49.6% debt to gross (undepreciated) real estate assets, equivalent to loan-to-value.
All of its debt is in the form of non-recourse mortgages, which means that loans are tied to the properties rather than the corporate balance sheet. If one property were to utterly fail, OLP could simply hand the keys to the bank instead of incur further losses. Of course, this doesn't really provide that much protection, because landlords would almost always rather deal with the operating losses of a vacant property for a time rather than give up the entire asset to the bank.
Even so, the debt service coverage ratio of 2.0x strikes me as too low, leaving little margin of safety. Partially, this is due to OLP's 4.2% weighted average interest rate on debt, which is higher than most other industrial REITs' and net lease REITs' cost of debt.
While I would love to calculate net debt to EBITDA, the latter metric has been inflated recently, especially in Q2, due to large gains on the sale of real estate. While it is obviously good to see gains instead of losses, this inflates EBITDA with one-time bursts of income that are not recurring.
Total Return Comparison With W. P. Carey
Now, all of the preceding analysis has led me to a strong hesitancy about owning the stock, as it strikes me as taking higher risk in pursuit of higher rewards. It reminds me of other diversified net lease REITs that do not seem to take as much risk, like Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) and W. P. Carey.
However, when I compared total return performance to WPC, which has been around for long enough to compare over long time periods, what I found surprised me.
OLP has a very strong total return performance history. Despite taking bigger hits than the average REIT during market selloffs, it has provided market-beating returns over the long run.
See, for instance, this chart of total return performance against WPC (orange line) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) (blue line) since late 2004:
Despite suffering larger selloffs during the Great Recession and COVID-19, OLP's long-term performance has beaten both its diversified net lease peer and the broader REIT index, even if it only barely edged out WPC in recent months.
Looking at the decade-long bull market from the depths of the Great Recession in March 2009 to February 2020, again we find that OLP outperformed, this time by a wide margin.
Then again, considering that OLP sold off more during the Great Recession, perhaps it isn't fair to compare performance starting at recessionary lows. Instead, let's look at the beginning of 2010 to the end of 2019. Here, again, OLP outperformed.
Of course, when COVID-19 struck, OLP's selloff was deeper than that of WPC or VNQ...
...but its recovery since the pandemic lows has been stronger.
Maybe this is just the nature of taking more risk: When the economy is tanking, the stock will perform worse than average, but when the economy is recovering, the stock will outperform. This is especially true when the government dumps money into the economy through direct checks and indiscriminate business loans, effectively bailing out the weak and the strong alike.
Bottom Line
When I survey the whole picture of OLP, I have mixed thoughts.
On the one hand, the REIT's fundamentals are not really improving much. Expiring lease terms for its industrial properties could lead to high rent growth if tenants negotiate new leases. But that's not enough to make up for net dispositions that have lowered AFFO and raised the payout ratio above 90%. Moreover, occupancy hasn't been as low as it currently is in a decade.
Also, the dividend yield of 5.65% looks a little less enticing knowing that the dividend has barely risen at all in the last five years. With such a high payout ratio, dividend growth isn't likely to resume anytime soon.
On the other hand, I can't argue with OLP's historical total return performance, which is impressive. I attribute this to management's strong shareholder alignment and long tenure at the company. Perhaps what prima facie appears to be poor quality investments rather represents smart, calculated risks that have mostly paid off.
While I am holding off on buying OLP for now, I am going to keep an eye on it as an interesting prospective "buy" going forward. I would want to see the payout ratio fall back to the mid-80% range before reconsidering my stance.
