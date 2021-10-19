MarkgrafAve/iStock via Getty Images

The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy's weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

We're going to highlight a few shares we discussed in our Portfolio Update.

Dynex Capital (DX) had a bit of a dip and our total mortgage REIT allocation isn't too high. It's on our radar as a potential position to build. There is the potential for the Federal Reserve to create changes in the interest rate environment. Movements by the Federal Reserve could also influence the spreads between agency MBS and Treasuries, but Scott's weekly updates are a great tool for finding which shares are most attractive at any given time. We've seen DX utilize their smaller size to quickly reposition the portfolio during prior quarters when the risk/reward profile shifted. With a moderate discount to book value and a willingness to shift allocations as needed, DX looks like one of the better options for the sector at current prices.

Mortgage REIT Mismatches

To provide a little context, we'll compare performance between Annaly Capital Management (NLY), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), and Dynex Capital:

This is a pretty simple table as it simply uses the trailing book value for each quarter. Clearly, we have better research with Scott's projections of current book value. At a glance, we can tell that NLY and DX each averaged a price-to-book ratio between .93 and .94 over the span of nearly a decade. Meanwhile, ARR averaged about a .87 ratio. Today NLY trades nearly .09 above their average ratio (1.02 minus .93). ARR trades .10 over their average ratio (.97 - .87). DX trades less than half of one percent above their average ratio.

Which one sounds like the best choice? During that time, DX has only lost 32% of book value, while NLY lost nearly 48% and ARR lost a massive 78%. It's common for mortgage REITs to see a decline in book value per share over long measurement periods because they are paying out so much from their earnings. If prices dropped on DX to offer us another 5% discount to book, that would catch our attention and be quite a nice opportunity.

That is a clear mismatch in the price-to-book ratios. It reflects one REIT being more attractive than the others.

I should point out that the table is from the portfolio update, so DX and NLY rallied a bit since then (DX a little more than NLY) and ARR dipped slightly. However, despite the outperformance of DX it remains more attractively valued relative to NLY or relative to ARR. Simply by a modestly smaller margin.

PennyMac Mortgage Trust (PMT) and New Residential (NRZ) each delivered a slight improvement on the month. I considered giving them the top pick category (for 09/30/2021) but decided against it. However, a meaningful dip could still encourage us to open positions.

We reduced our allocation in NRZ during September because we had a 7.74% allocation entering September. That was severely overweight and reflected our decision to keep buying shares when they were cheaper in prior months. At 5.27% in NZR, we are still significantly overweight. However, an allocation of 5.27% is much more comfortable than 7.74%. Rather than a dip, we saw prices rally higher on these shares in October.

Due to the continued rally in PMT, I closed my position. However, I would still be interested in reopening the position if shares dip back into our target range. Since they aren't very far from that range, that certainly could happen. There are still plenty of things to like about both REITs and valuations remain within the reasonable range. That's much better than the valuations for several peers.

Sometimes We Get Bullish

We don't mind being bullish on stocks. We don't mind being bullish on an entire sector. There was a time for it. Frequent readers may remember this from one of our favorite mortgage REIT articles:

As usual, we're sticking to what we know. We're evaluating the risk/reward and looking for opportunities. We're considering the risks and proactively highlighting those risks for investors.

Preferred Shares

PMT-C (PMT.PC) was a top pick in late August / early September. We wanted to pick up shares, but waited a bit too long after publishing our portfolio update. We strive to ensure we've highlighted shares for subscribers before opening positions. We succeeded in highlighting the shares with the portfolio update, but other research occupied our schedule and we didn't get to buying the shares quickly. After the price rallied, we decided to just sit on the sidelines.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Agency Hybrid Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT TRTX NEWT CMO MFA ARI ARCC ORC MITT LFT GAIN ARR WMC ACR GBDC CHMI RC SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Notes on Price-to-Trailing Book Ratios - Using Q2 2021 Book Value

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values continue to change every day. Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Repeated Note: There are two points we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2021 book value reported by management and classified as "adjusted book value per share". Adjusted book value of $14.72 is lower than GAAP book value of $15.19.

MFA Financial reports "GAAP book value" and "economic book value". We've chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent. GAAP book value per share of $4.65 is lower than economic book value per share of $5.12.

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don't mention it.

Notes on Common Share Dividend Yield

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don't do it.

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Notes on Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate. Further, there are ways to increase "Core Earnings" through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Share Charts

Notes on Preferred Share Prices

This chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn't mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Notes on Dividend Yield / Stripped Yield

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than "current" yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That's different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using "regular prices". Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn't yet known. If you're planning to buy a share, it's always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Notes on Floating Yield on Price

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the "Floating Yield On Price". If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn't change.

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren't simply showing the new "rate" if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Floor

ACR-C has a floor that interferes with the eventual floating rate. The floor prevents the floating rate from being less than the initial fixed-rate. Consequently, while ACR-C is one of the FTF shares, it doesn't exhibit the same decrease as other FTF shares when we switch over to the "Floating Yield on Price". However, it remains a higher-risk share because of the type of assets the REIT owns.

Called

AIW, IVR-A, and NYMTO were called. They are no longer in the charts or tables. We've added NRZ-D, AAIN, NYMTL, PMT-C, and ACR-D to the tables.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we're also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don't have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We've included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn't put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You'll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn't absolute.

Worst Cash to Call example: Imagine a preferred share that could be called in a few months and would pay out a total of $.75 in dividends by that time. If an investment in those shares ends in a call, the smallest amount of cash inflows possible would be $25.00 (call value) plus $.75 (total dividends). If the share price was $25.60, then the "Worst Cash to Call" would be $.15. That comes from the following equation: $25.00 + $.75 - $25.60 = $.15. If the share price increased by $.20 in the next hour, the "Worst Cash to Call" would decline to negative $.05.

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including "trading" strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn't the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn't possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can't simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Conclusion

There are plenty of investment options today which offer investors a relatively poor risk/reward profile. We strive to find more favorable opportunities and to identify the poor opportunities to help investors avoid them. We'll highlight some of those opportunities to avoid in one of our next articles. There's some elevated risk currently with several mortgage REITs trading at unfavorable price-to-book ratios. That's nice for us because it makes outperforming the indexes easier. On the other hand, it also encourages us to choose from a smaller pool of good potential investments at current valuations.

See you in the next article.

Ratings: