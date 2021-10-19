jaanalisette/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Based in California, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is a cloud communications platform as a service company with solutions that enable developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs. In this analysis, we examine the company’s leading market positioning and highlight its acquisitions to enhance its competitiveness. We also discuss its international expansion initiatives as well as highlight its profitability concerns.

The company is a leading CPaaS provider with a market share of 38% in 2020 with a rising market share. It has made several acquisitions including the recent deal with Zipwhip to expand its communications channels and follows its deals with SendGrid and Segment to enhance its platform capabilities. The company is also expanding aggressively internationally with a growing share of international segment revenues which now account for 27% of revenues in 2020 compared to below 10% in 2013. However, the company faces profitability concerns with high operating expenses incurred especially in R&D for product and technology development and SG&A expenses.

CPaaS Solution Market Leadership

Communications Platform as a Service or CPaaS is a cloud-based delivery model that emphasizes improving channels of communication. With this model, companies have the capabilities to enhance their communication features to their business applications, such as voice, video, and SMS deployed through APIs. As the world is moving towards digitalization and more e-commerce platforms, CPaaS is expected to be essential for facilitating transactions, marketing, and customer support. There are constantly new technologies being introduced in CPaaS such as predictive messaging, intent mapping, and personalization engine. Consolidation is still ongoing in the market, as shown from the Application-to-person (A2P) messaging and voice services, a huge portion of CPaaS. From an adoption rate of 20% in 2020, 90% of companies are expected to use CPaaS APIs by 2023. With a CAGR of 28%, the CPaaS market is projected to grow and reach $8.45 bln by 2027.

Twilio is a CPaaS company that offers a customer engagement platform using APIs to streamline the process of identifying and solving business challenges by enabling developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. As of Q2 2021, Twilio has the largest market share of 38% in the CPaaS market.

In general, competitors provide cheaper solutions than Twilio by having lower prices on a dedicated number, incoming SMS and outgoing SMS, shortcode receive message and shortcode send message. Although the shortcode dedicated number has the same price as its competitors, Twilio requires customers to lock in for 3 months instead.

However, based on customers’ feedback, developers favor Twilio due to the simplicity and ease of integration the company’s platform provides. Studies showed that Twilio’s testing account is also much more convenient with the complementation of their documentation set. For example, Twilio provides performance without sacrificing security and compatibility with carriers, unlike its competitors Voxbone and Pilvo. In addition, IT teams have the convenience to alter keys on the backend without changing the shortcode.

As security remains a concern for CPaaS customers due to the highly sensitive nature of communication channels, Twilio continues to beef up its security by engaging T-Mobile (TMUS) and other telecommunication partners to test out the first IP-based call with authenticated caller ID. As a member of USTelecom’s Industry Traceback Group, the company helps the government to investigate and prosecute illegal robocalls. This is to ensure better security between their clients and customers.

Furthermore, to expand and enhance the company’s product portfolio, Twilio acquired a leading email API platform, SendGrid for $2 bln to provide opportunities for businesses to communicate with their customers via email API integration. With more than 140,000 active customers combined and more than 600 bln annualized interactions each year, Twilio’s revenue has increased by 62.93% in 2019 from 2018. Whereas in November 2020, Twilio has acquired Segment for $3.2 bln. This acquisition strengthens the use of Twilio’s portfolio across customer service, marketing, sales, product, and analytics in a single platform. The combination of Twilio’s communication tools and Segment’s data management tools provide the company to offer a more flexible approach to manage customer data rather than using the dominated customer management software tools.

To further strengthen Twilio’s business, the acquisition of Zipwhip was concluded in an $850 mln deal. With Zipwhip, a leading provider of toll-free messaging in the US combined Twilio will be able to provide more affordable and higher quality options for their messaging-enabled toll-free numbers. This will expand the toll-free channel across both voice and text which Twilio currently have.

Thus, as the company continues to enhance its product portfolio and aspects in terms of security, we expect its customer base to continue to rise. Between 2015 and 2020, its customer base has grown at a CAGR of 54%.

With the expected continued growth of its customers in the CPaaS market with continuous product development and enhancement of security features, we projected its revenues to grow based on the market CAGR of 36.1% for the US segment revenues.

Twilio US Revenue Projection ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F United States 809 1,282 1,749 2,380 3,239 4,409 6,000 Growth % 66.8% 58.5% 36.4% 36.1% 36.1% 36.1% 36.1%

International Expansion Opportunities

In 2020, Twilio has expanded into over 180 countries and the customers outside of the U.S. are constantly increasing to adopt Twilio’s platform. The international revenue has been increasing on a CAGR of 54% in the past 8 years. To meet the broader range of global developers and enterprises, Twilio is planning to invest in overseas operations by collaborating with international strategic partners.

An example of its international expansion drive is in Southeast Asia. Twilio saw the opportunity during the pandemic to invest in Southeast Asia based on the fact that 40 mln people come online for the first time in 2020. BukuWarung, a digital infrastructure company focusing on accounting, payments, and commerce solutions were benefitted from the advantage of their company, which is an omnichannel communication strategy. BukuWarung has collaborated with Twilio to launch messaging services on SMS and WhatsApp for merchants with value-added services such as OTP, ledger updates, payment reminders, and others. With that, Twilio is able to leverage on a higher number of customers without the hassle of marketing from scratch in the Southeast Asia region.

Moreover, in Australia, Twilio partnered with the Australian Digital Health Agency, Australian Department of Health, and others to connect 50 to 60 vendors through a centralized eRx platform. Fred IT helped to implement Twilio’s Programmable Messaging API and cut down the timeline to build a new system from 6 months to 8 weeks. With this collaboration, Fred was able to increase the number of user transmissions and provide a safer and more convenient solution to Australians. Developers are able to inform customers through integrated notifications and allow mass alerts for time-sensitive messages to maintain customer relationships across channels with even user verification in scale.

In 2019, Twilio has found its first partner from China, Montnets Rongxin Technology Group to collaborate for international corporate messaging software. Twilio has signed a 15 months renewable contract with Montnets to provide overseas communication solutions for their corporate clients. The company takes advantage of Twilio’s expertise to transform and upgrade the cloud communication service and expand new profit growth points. Besides, Twilio benefits from the expansion into China’s market with huge customer demand for communication solutions.

Besides that, the company has partnered with several global corporates. Under the Twilio Build partner program, Deloitte Digital has joined the growing global ecosystem of system integrators to build customer engagement solutions by utilising Twilio’s cloud communication platform. Deloitte Digital has brought Twilio’s platform knowledge to the 2000 customers they serve across industries worldwide, by using Twilio Flex for contact centres and Twilio’s communications APIs and platform services. The two companies collaborated to expand the ConvergeHEALTHTM Connect platform to support critical patient engagement and care delivery. This collaboration has extended Twilio’s outreach to the United States customers as well as globally.

To target the 40,000 non-profits relying on Salesforce (CRM), Twilio collaborated with Salesforce with Twilio SMS to enhance communication on their platforms. For example, a Salesforce admin will be able to install and configure the app within minutes and start with the communication. Next, with the Bulk Message Builder, businesses are able to customize outbound messages to contacts, even with MMS. Critical messages can also be automated to save time and ensure that messages go out in a timely manner. With this initiative, Twilio is able to touch on the potential non-profits by promoting their applications through Salesforce and increase their customer base.

Overall, we forecasted its international segment revenues to continue growing and outpacing its North American segment as it expands globally and partnered with various global corporations. We based its growth on the global CPaaS market CAGR of 39.3% through 2025.

Twilio International Revenues ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F International Revenues ($ mln) 165.3 325.60 479.60 769 1,071 1,492 2,079 2,896 Growth % 82.9% 97.0% 47.3% 60.3% 39.3% 39.3% 39.3% 39.3%

Profitability Still a Concern

One of the concerns of the company is its unprofitability since its inception. The company’s gross margins of 50.67% are almost near the industry average of 52.5% but its net margins are weighed by high operating expenses. Additionally, the industry is highly competitive. Similar to Twilio, other CPaaS companies are mostly not profitable with an average net margin of -10.79%. This is mainly due to the high SG&A expenses in the companies with an average of 50.87% of revenue.

Company SG&A % R&D % Gross Margin % Net Margin % Twilio 74.9% 35.5% 50.67% -32.40% Vonage (Nexmo) (VG) 58.95% 6.53% 56.39% -1.94% Sinch (OTC:CLCMF) 10.84% 21.92% 18% 4% RingCentral (RNG) 72.15% 17.44% 73% -10% 8x8 (EGHT) 71.83% 18.55% 57% -30% Bandwidth (BAND) 39.11% 14.12% 46% -8% Five9 (FIVN) 44.7% 15.8% 57% -9% Avaya (AVYA) 34.49% 7.21% 62% 1% Average 50.87% 17.13% 52.51% -10.79%

In the past 8 years, its R&D as a percentage of revenues has an average of 30.3% as it advanced its product development initiatives. According to the company, it expects to continue to expand on its engineering teams, improve in security and data protection, and development of its technological platform. Moreover, its SG&A expenses have an average of 47.1% in the past 8 years and the company expects to continue to incur substantial expenses, for example, expanding its direct sales organization and marketing programs for customer acquisition activities.

Income Analysis (% of revenue) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Average R&D 28.1% 24.5% 25.5% 28.1% 30.3% 26.4% 34.5% 30.1% 30.3% SG&A 73.9% 58.6% 50.4% 41.8% 40.4% 44.1% 50.4% 46.8% 47.1%

We do not expect the company to reach profitability in the near term as it remains committed to growing its market share. Based on our model, we expect its net margins in 2025 to be -16%.

Big Tech Competition Risks

While Twilio has the first-mover advantage in the market alongside acquisitions to boost its portfolio to remain competitive towards new market players like MessageBird, Vonage, and Bandwidth, Big Tech companies might pose a more serious threat towards Twilio. Microsoft (MSFT) has announced their new approach for CPaaS by introducing Azure Communication Services as an extension of its existing Azure’s cloud platform. This service enables developers to add video, voice calls, chat and text messages to websites, applications, and mobile platforms without building features from scratch. This approach can save consumers’ time to debug and scale faster compared to internally-developed communication tools.

The strategy is similar to the core features of Twilio. Being built on top of their in-house cloud Azure, Microsoft’s existing customers will be able to take advantage of this service to build on their communication network using Microsoft Teams. Whereas for developers, the company has stated that its services are encrypted according to HIPPA and GDPR standards to enhance security. Microsoft could pose threats to Twilio by bundling Azure Communication Services with its other software and cloud-based services.

Valuation

The average revenue growth in the past 5 years is 59.16%. Its average gross and net margins were 54% and -21%, respectively. The company’s net margins were impacted slightly in 2019 and 2020 as depreciation expenses rose following its acquisitions. Its gross margins have decreased slightly in the past 8 years from an average of 54% as the company grew its market share.

The company’s FCF margin has had an average of 49% in the past 5 years. In 2017 and 2019, its margins declined to -57.51% and -112.19% due to acquisitions of Beepsend and SendGrid. Its average capex as a % of fixed assets has an average of only 4% in the past 4 years and declined from over 20% in 2013 as it grew in scale.

The company’s balance sheet is healthy with net debt of only $41 mln compared to its market cap of $57.6 bln. Moreover, its EBITDA interest coverage ratio has risen to 47x from 21x in 2017 which highlights its growing ability to service its debt obligations.

To value the company, we valued base P/S as the company is projected to have rapid growth but remain unprofitable. For the industry average, we based it on SaaS companies due to the limited comparable companies within the CPaaS market.

Company P/S Twilio 24.59x Sinch 9.35x RingCentral 14.63x Five9 21.29x Adobe (ADBE) 18.10x DocuSign (DOCU) 27.49x ServiceNow (NOW) 24.02x HubSpot (HUBS) 29.48x Coupa Software (COUP) 24.75x Atlassian (TEAM) 46.88x Shopify (SHOP) 42.99x Eventbrite (EB) 15.25x Anaplan (PLAN) 17.35x Rapid7 (RPD) 13.02x Average 21.33x

We’ve projected the revenue by region and with a 5-year forecast up to 2025. The US segment revenue growth is based on the market CAGR of 36.1% and Global revenue growth on the market CAGR of 39.3%.

Revenue Projections by Region 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F United States 484.81 809 1,282 1,749 2,380 3,239 4,409 6,000 Growth % 57.1% 66.8% 58.5% 36.4% 36.1% 36.1% 36.1% 36.1% International 165.30 325.60 479.60 769.00 1,071 1,492 2,079 2,896 Growth % 82.9% 97.0% 47.3% 60.3% 39.3% 39.3% 39.3% 39.3% Total 650 1,134 1,762 2,518 3,451 4,732 6,487 8,896 Growth % 62.9% 74.5% 55.3% 42.9% 37.1% 37.1% 37.1% 37.1%

Based on a P/S of 21.33x, our model shows an upside of 27.8% in 2022.

Valuation 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Revenues ($ mln) 2,518 3,451 4,732 6,487 8,896 Growth % 42.9% 37.1% 37.1% 37.1% 37.1% P/S Ratio 21.33 21.33 21.33 21.33 21.33 Valuation ($ mln) 53,700 73,610 100,915 138,364 189,732 Shares Outstanding 166.93 166.93 166.93 166.93 166.93 Target Price $321.69 $440.97 $604.53 $828.87 $1,136.59 Current Price $345.12 $345.12 $345.12 $345.12 $345.12 Upside % -6.8% 27.8% 75.2% 140.2% 229.3%

Verdict

We analyzed the company’s market leadership in the CPaaS market as well as examined its international segment’s revenue growth and profitability outlook. As the number one player in the CPaaS market with a market share of 38%, the company continues to enhance its platform with the acquisitions of Zipwhip, Segment, and SendGrid. Its international segment revenues are also growing significantly with a rising share of revenues at 27% of revenues in 2020. However, its profitability outlook in the near term raises concerns as high operating expenses are expected to continue to weigh on its net margins. Thus, we value the company based on a P/S comparable valuation which shows an upside of 27.8% in 2022 as we projected its revenues to grow robustly at 37.1% and the company’s stock price has moderated by 3% YTD. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a target price of $440.97.