Embark Trucks CEO Alex Rodrigues - Autonomous Trucking Faster And More Efficient (Video)

Summary

  • Embark Trucks is an autonomous vehicle software-as-a-service provider focused on the trucking market.
  • Co-Founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues (a Thiel Fellow who built the first self-driving vehicle in Canada) discusses autonomous trucking technology.
  • Going public via SPAC.

Embark Trucks is an autonomous vehicle software-as-a-service provider focused on the trucking market and has partnerships with shippers and carriers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), HP (HPQ) and Werner Enterprises (WERN). Co-Founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues (a Thiel Fellow who built the first self-driving vehicle in Canada) joined us to discuss autonomous trucking technology, and going public via SPAC Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NGAB).

Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
Follow
