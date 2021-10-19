Embark Trucks CEO Alex Rodrigues - Autonomous Trucking Faster And More Efficient (Video)
Summary
- Embark Trucks is an autonomous vehicle software-as-a-service provider focused on the trucking market.
- Co-Founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues (a Thiel Fellow who built the first self-driving vehicle in Canada) discusses autonomous trucking technology.
- Going public via SPAC.
Embark Trucks is an autonomous vehicle software-as-a-service provider focused on the trucking market and has partnerships with shippers and carriers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), HP (HPQ) and Werner Enterprises (WERN). Co-Founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues (a Thiel Fellow who built the first self-driving vehicle in Canada) joined us to discuss autonomous trucking technology, and going public via SPAC Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NGAB).
