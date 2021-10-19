anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) has provided investors with some positive returns since we last covered the fund. I believe it still has room to provide more positive returns for investors and is still available at a deep discount. The latest market dip is only creating further opportunities to add to JRS again.

The overall market has taken a dip in September, but we are now onto a new month. What we have working for us in October is coming off of a weak September. October has had its fair share of market crashes. That has created October to be one of the most volatile for stocks. That's the short-term perspective, though; I'd be looking at JRS through a longer-term lens. The fund can provide REIT exposure where you might not already be invested.

One of the reasons for JRS to act as a diversifier is that they invest in more of what could be labeled a "value" sector of the REIT space. That is, even if you hold other peer funds such as Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) or Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP), you will have some overlap. However, you will also have exposure to residential, office and retail REITs. More specifically, office and retail REITs are sensitive to economic conditions and the transformation to these operations being replaced by online services.

JRS has an investment objective of "high current income and capital appreciation." Their intention to achieve this is through investing "primarily in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies." They also more specifically note that "at least 75% of the Fund's managed assets will be in securities rated investment grade."

The fund is a fair size with nearly $491.5 million in total managed assets. However, it utilizes leverage, so that counts for $133 million in the fund. Said another way, the fund has effective leverage of 27.06%. Leverage can undoubtedly hurt a fund during a downturn, and we have seen that be the case. More specifically, JRS was hit with deleveraging last year. That had left them one of the weaker performers. As the market rebounded quickly, JRS found itself with a reduced asset base to bounce with.

Performance - Discount Is Quite Tempting Here

JRS launched in late 2001, so the fund has some history behind it. Since its inception, it has provided investors with an appealing average annual total NAV return of 8.61%.

That is surviving several market downturns now. That includes coming to market during the dot-com bubble, though that was more focused on tech. The 2008 great financial crisis was particularly bad for JRS. This was due to real estate being one of the primary sectors impacted. Then we also had COVID in 2020; again, real estate was hit particularly hard.

The fund's current NAV of $11.63 might be down from the inception NAV of $14.33; however, they've paid a tidy sum of distributions along the way. This isn't the only closed-end fund that has been down since its inception with a launch of pre-2008. In fact, they've paid so much in distributions that it has paid considerably more than its original NAV back to investors.

What is particularly interesting besides the reasonable returns for this fund is the current discount that it is trading at. The fund went to an exceptionally wide discount during 2020. This began to tighten as we went through 2021. However, this discount has since started to widen back out again.

JRS has carried a discount for the past 5 to 6 years. However, this wasn't always a common occurrence. If we look at the chart since its inception, we can see that the fund has traded at premiums for years. After it launched, it also commanded a premium for several years.

Even if we look back at just the last 5-year period, we see that JRS is now trading below its average discount. If you believe in mean reversion, it could be indicating now is an appealing time to be picking up shares of JRS.

Distribution - Maintained Through 2020, 6.75% Distribution Yield

JRS was able to maintain its same $0.19 quarterly rate through 2020. That was despite the need for the deleveraging of the fund too. When we last covered the fund, they had $110 million in borrowings. The bump-up in leverage has presumably helped earnings on the fund to make the managers comfortable with the current distribution. The borrowings currently outstanding are over pre-March 2020's borrowings of $131.5 million.

Though they had cut several times around 2018, additionally, they launched with a monthly distribution when the REIT market was on fire. Of course, 2007/08 had changed that. They switched to a quarterly payout and cut it several times to align the distribution with current earnings.

The fund will rely on capital gains to fund its distribution. This is pretty typical with a fund that holds considerable weight in equity positions. However, JRS also enjoys a relatively robust amount of net investment income [NII].

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This NII has increased substantially from last year's full fiscal year if we extrapolate out the last 6-months reported. This could be for several reasons. One of the main reasons, I believe, is once again tied back to its leverage.

Interest expense on borrowings for the last reported period came to $420.7K. Last year that was $1.304 million. Even if we double the $420.7K to reflect 12 months, we see a sizeable reduction.

At the same time, leverage has now increased beyond previous levels. Whereas most of 2020 saw reduced borrowings. That translated into roughly $12.427 million in total investment income [TII] for last year. Now this year, it has come to $7.988 million. Again, that is for six months. If we double that, we see significantly more in what the fund is taking in.

I believe that is directly tied to the fund's leverage use. Though, of course, it is also due to repositioning in the portfolio. CEFs are actively managed, so portfolio positions are changing all the time. JRS can be particularly active as well. The fund last reported a turnover rate of 50% for the six months. Last year was 116% portfolio turnover.

They reported that some of 2020's distribution was return of capital [ROC] for tax purposes. However, it isn't a fund that regularly pays ROC. So for those looking at the benefits of ROC, I wouldn't go looking for it here. The fund isn't entirely unbeneficial for those holding the fund in a taxable account. Long-term capital gains make up a sizeable portion. Under current tax law, that is still beneficial, too, relative to ordinary income rates.

(Source - Annual Report)

JRS's Portfolio

As we mentioned above, JRS isn't limited to just equity positions. They hold a reasonably substantial allocation to preferred holdings as well. They can go into corporate bonds, too, though it is a more insignificant 2.9% exposure at this time. That isn't a bad thing at this time, with rates expected to tick higher. That means one less headwind for JRS's portfolio.

(Source - Fund Website)

On the other hand, the preferred portfolio could be impacted by increased interest rates. Additionally, the cost of its borrowing will also increase. That can pose a headwind to the fund. The fund focuses on investment-grade positions for their fixed-income portfolio as well. Those are generally more susceptible to interest rate risks.

Where JRS is a bit more set apart from RQI and RNP, as we touched on above, is the exposure to areas of "value." This fund is certainly a reopen type of play. The economy needs to continue to perform strongly for this fund to continue to perform.

With office and retail REITs, an investor is taking on a bit more risk. However, the reward could be potentially higher returns.

(Source - Fund Website)

That being said, we still see some of the fund's largest holdings as rock-solid, stable REITs that we see elsewhere. It is once we go down from the top few that we see more cyclical names.

The top ten accounts for a hefty 44.7% of the total portfolio's assets. That's fairly aggressive, and heavier top allocations mean the potential to outperform if they pick correctly. It also leaves more risk that something could go wrong with just a few holdings, wiping out gains quickly.

Public Storage (PSA) is a particularly significant position in the fund's portfolio at nearly 10% of the fund's assets. PSA is considered a specialized REIT, and its operations are relatively straightforward. They operate self-storage facilities with 2649 properties as of June 30th, 2021. They serve 1.7 million customers.

The stock definitely took a hit in 2020's sell-off. However, it came roaring back, aggressively hitting all-time highs. With September's sell-off, this was one REIT that was hit particularly hard.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield of PSA has come down to 2.69%, which is about the lowest in 10 years. This is due to two factors. For one, they quit raising the dividend several years ago. The yield is also smaller due to just the significant increase in the share price.

Data by YCharts

This seems to be primarily due to FFO trending sideways since around that same time. If they can return to growth as we are potentially starting to see, dividend growth could return. If JRS continues to hold such a significant position, that would undoubtedly benefit the fund. Their latest earnings were encouraging as well after PSA boosted full-year guidance.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

JRS is a fund focused on REITs that you probably don't already have exposure to in your portfolio if you hold RQI or RNP. That could make it an excellent addition to diversify one's portfolio. That being said, it does seem as though it is a riskier holding. They will require a more robust economy to continue to deliver to investors. To weigh that more significant risk, the fund is currently trading at an attractive discount that gives it a margin of safety.